Indiana State

95.3 MNC

Purdue Crop Chat Episode 40, Grain Marketing Strategies

On this episode of the Purdue Crop Chat, Purdue Extension Soybean Specialist Shaun Casteel and Corn Specialist Dan Quinn welcome ag economist and director of the Purdue Center for Commercial Agriculture Jim Mintert to discuss the August WASDE report and to provide some grain marketing advice. They also discuss if...
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

Recent rain lessens drought conditions in Indiana

The recent rain has helped alleviate drought conditions across Indiana. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor shows that only 14% of the state is “abnormally dry.”. There were some places in Indiana that were under “moderate drought” a couple of weeks ago, but now there are zero counties under that designation.
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

Governor Holcomb taking trip to Taiwan and Korea

Indiana Governor Holcomb is taking an “economic development trip” to Taiwan and the Republic of Korea. He’s visiting Taiwan over two days, during which both he and his staff will meet with business leaders, academic leaders and government representatives. The group will then travel to Seoul, South...
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

GOP Governor candidate in Michigan names running mate

The Republican nominee for Governor of Michigan has selected a Lt. Governor. Tudor Dixon has named former State Representative Shane Hernandez as her choice for Lt. Governor. Friday, Dixon said Hernandez would, if they are elected, “help to improve our schools, create safer communities, and improve our economy.”. Dixon...
MICHIGAN STATE
95.3 MNC

Michigan Workers Win Minimum-Wage Increase, Paid Sick Leave

Workers in Michigan won major victories recently as a minimum-wage increase and employer paid sick time program were reinstated by court order. In 2018, petitioners succeeded in placing a minimum-wage increase along with an earned-sick-time provision on the November ballot. In turn, the Michigan Legislature passed the measures in September to avoid a vote on the referendums, then in a lame-duck session in December the Legislature amended the bills, delaying the wage increase and denying the full hourly rate to tipped workers. The sick-time provision also was changed.
MICHIGAN STATE
95.3 MNC

Deputies increasing patrols, targeting drivers under the influence

Drive sober or get pulled over. That’s the warning coming from police agencies in Indiana and Michigan as they gear up to participate in an end-of-summer impaired driving enforcement campaign. Starting this weekend through Labor Day, deputies will be increasing patrols designed to target those driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
