Alastair Clarkson will coach AFL battlers North Melbourne for five years after competition for four-time premiership winner's signature created the biggest drama in footy

Alastair Clarkson has signed a five-year, $5 million deal to coach North Melbourne in 2023 after a late push from Essendon to lure the former Hawthorn supercoach to Windy Hill.

AFL analyst Damian Barrett has confirmed that Clarkson will return to the AFL coaching ranks at the Kangaroos next season.

'Clarkson will coach North. His manager James Henderson has confirmed the deal to the AFL Live app,' he tweeted.

Hawthorn Hawks coach Alastair Clarkson and captain Luke Hodge hold up their 3 premiership trophies during the fan day after their grand final win in Melbourne, Sunday Oct. 4, 2015

North president Sonja Hood confirmed the five-year appointment and described the coup as a 'real watershed moment for our club'.

'I can't speak highly enough of the professionalism of Alastair and his manager James Henderson over this past four weeks,' she said.

'We've had a crash course in getting to know each other and Alastair's passion to drive our club back to where we belong is incredibly infectious.

North Melbourne AFL President Sonja Hood during the AFL Round 19 match between the North Melbourne Kangaroos and the Hawthorn Hawks at Blundstone Arena in Hobart

'Alastair officially begins with us on November 1, and I'm looking forward to welcoming him, wife Caryn and children Stephanie, Georgia and Matthew, to the Shinboner family.'

There had been suggestions that the AFL might assist the Kangaroos in luring Clarkson to Arden Street, but AFL chief executive Gil McLachlan was quick to hose down those claims.

'Alastair had to make a decision on the basis of what the clubs put to him and we played no role in it,' he said.

Clarkson played 93 of his 134 games in the then-VFL at the Kangaroos, including kicking a goal after the siren to win the game for North in his debut in round 15, 1987.

Two-time North Melbourne premiership winner David King was elated with the news and said it was a 'great, great day for the club' on SEN.

'Can I say well done Sonja Hood,' he said.

'She was prepared to cop the backwash that was going to come if the attempt was a failed one.

'This is a massive day for the North Melbourne Football Club, welcome home Alastair.

'Let's hope he can correct what's been a shambolic situation over the previous couple of years.'

Hood also thanked interim coach Leigh Adams, who took over the reins when former coach David Noble was sacked.

'In the meantime, I hope to see as many of you as possible at Marvel tomorrow to thank Leigh Adams and his team for the outstanding job they have done over the last six weeks of the season,' she said.

Clarkson will get to work at North Melbourne on November 1 as the new head coach

'I've lost count of the number of people who have remarked about how well Leigh has acquitted himself in the top job and we've been so blessed to have him. So to Patch, thanks for your hard work and congratulations on a job well done.'

Supporters from around the league, including Hawks fans, have been quick to applaud the appointment.

'As a 60 year long supporter of the Hawks I congratulate North and Alistair on this decision, It will be wonderful to watch their transformation into a super club,' one fan tweeted.

'Selfishly as a Hawthorn supporter this is great news. North have got themselves a ripper coach,' another replied.

Clarkson coached the Hawks from 2005 until 2021 before taking a year out of the sport. He won four premierships with the club in that time.

Essendon coach Ben Rutten remains on shaky ground after surviving an internal review, only for president Paul Brasher to stand down from the club.

Clarkson spoke to Channel 10 on Thursday night and said he needed to make a decision quickly out of respect for the other coaches involved.

'It's quite embarrassing to be fair to be quite the central figure in all this,' he said.

'You know, I've got enormous respect for the three guys involved in their clubs, you know Spike McVeigh, Truck Rutten and Patch Adams are all terrific people and they're trying to do the right things by their clubs.

'In particular with the situation around Truck, you know he's still got a year of his contract to run and it's quite embarrassing being the centre of attention in a situation it's just so difficult for both him and his club.

'So the sooner I can do that the better.'

Ben Rutten (left) is under pressure to keep his job at Essendon which could result in a shock return to Windy Hill for James Hird who was sacked as part of the supplements scandal

That could pave the way for former Bombers coach James Hird to make a stunning return to the club after the supplement's scandal that stretched from 2011 to 2016.

Hird is currently an assistant coach at the GWS Giants.

Rutten's manager Adam Ramanauskas told the Herald Sun the whole episode had been handled poorly.

'I think it's been really disappointing. You've got to look at the human side ... the way he's been treated is fundamentally not right,' Ramanauskas said on RSN radio.

'….It's fair to say Monday and half of Tuesday were pretty difficult days because nobody was telling him what was going on. He was calling a lot of people and wasn't getting much response back.'