Watsonville, CA

At least two are killed after two small planes smash into each other in mid air before one plummets into field and other crashes through hangar in California

By Ronny Reyes For Dailymail.Com, Walter Finch For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

At least two people have died and a third is feared dead after two planes collided midair over Watsonville, California, on Thursday afternoon.

The Federal Aviation Administration reported that a single-engine Cessna 152 and a twin-engine Cessna 340 crashed into each other while the pilots were attempting to make their final approaches at the Watsonville Municipal Airport at around 3pm.

One of the planes plummeted into an adjacent field while the other slammed into a hangar.

The single-engine plane had one person on board and the other had two people on board, city officials said, confirming multiple fatalities. It has not yet been confirmed if all three died in the crash.

There were no injuries reported to anyone on the ground at the time of the crash.

According to audio of the final moments before the crash, the pilot of the twin-engine plane - traveling close to 200 mph - announced over the radio he was a mile out.


Multiple fatalities were reported after two planes collided while attempting to land at the Watsonville Municipal Airport, in California, on Thursday

One of the planes involved plummeted into an adjacent field (pictured)

The plane was found wrecked after a witness said it spun out of control following the crash

 The other slammed into a hangar as first responders rushed to the scene

The pilot of the single-engine Cessna, a smaller and slower plane which had been circling the airport in a bid to land, responded: 'Yeah, I see you're behind me.'

Seconds later, the same pilot said: 'I'm gonna go around then, because you're coming at me pretty quick, man.'

There is a 30 second radio traffic silence before a third pilot warns other pilots there has been a crash.

Two other pilots are heard discussing what had happened.

'The twin-engine Cessna was on a long final approach and somebody else was on base turning on final ... approach,' a pilot explained. 'The twin-engine Cessna didn't see him and he crashed into him. The single engine went down and the twin engine rolled into the ground.'

A midair collision is exceedingly rare, Max Trescott, a general aviation pilot of 50 years and 22-years as an instructor who often flies in and out of the Watsonville airport, told the San Francisco Chronicle. Maybe a dozen a year, he said.

Flight data indicated the larger plane was going about 178 knots in the final moments before the crash, an 'extraordinarily fast' approach, Trescott said, and likely twice as fast as the smaller plane.

'A long straight-in final is permitted, but you're supposed to defer to people in the traffic pattern,' said Trescott, who hosts Aviation News Talk, an aviation safety podcast. 'Spotting another airplane can be difficult even under the best conditions.'

Trescott put the collision partly down to the fact that Watsonville airport has no control tower, so pilots must communicate among themselves to identify their positions.


This photo provided by KION-TV shows multiple agencies responding to Watsonville Municipal Airport, northwest of Watsonville, in Santa Cruz County

Police arrived quickly at the scene at the Watsonville Municipal Airport. The airport accounts for about 40 percent of all general aviation activities in the Monterey Bay area

Parts of the plane that crashed into the hanger could be spotted protruding from the site 

While not rare - about 90% of airports in the country have no tower - Trescott said Watsonville is a pretty busy facility not to have one.

The investigation over the crash is being led by the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board, which are being assisted by Watsonville police and the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office.

Officials were expected to give a briefing about the incident at 6pm PST, but it has been scrapped.

The airport has four runways and is home to more than 300 aircraft, according to its website. It handles more than 55,000 operations a year and is used often for recreational planes and agriculture businesses.

Photos and videos posted on social media showed the wreckage of one small plane in a grassy field by the airport. One picture showed a plume of smoke visible from a street near the airport.

A photo from the city of Watsonville showed damage to a small building at the airport, with firefighters on the scene.

The planes were about 200 feet in the air when they crashed, a witness told the Santa Cruz Sentinel.

Franky Herrera was driving past the airport when he saw the twin-engine plane bank hard to the right and hit the wing of the smaller aircraft, which 'just spiraled down and crashed' near the edge of the airfield and not far from homes, he told the newspaper.

The twin-engine aircraft kept flying but 'it was struggling,' Herrera said, and then he saw flames at the other side of the airport.


 The single-engine plane had one person on board and the other had two people on board

City officials confirmed the crash happened just before 3 p.m. and left multiple people dead

Pictured: Smoke rising following the deadly airplane collision on Thursday afternoon

The manager of the Watsonville Municipal Airport was unavailable for a phone interview in the hours after the crash.

The airport accounts for about 40 percent of all general aviation activities in the Monterey Bay area, according to the City of Watsonville's website.

The Watsonville Police Department referred calls to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office, where a dispatcher had no information.

Two other pilots also were hurt in aircraft crashes elsewhere in California on Thursday.

A 65-year-old San Diego man received injuries that were major but not life-threatening when his single-engine plane crashed on a street near a busy freeway overpass in El Cajon, authorities said.

The plane reportedly struck an SUV but nobody on the ground was hurt in the city nearly 20 miles northeast of downtown San Diego.

Later, the pilot of an ultralight aircraft was critically injured when it crashed upside down on a building at the Camarillo Airport in Ventura County, about 60 miles from downtown Los Angeles.

