Mystery as man's lifeless body is found on an Australian road in the middle of nowhere - as police launch an urgent investigation

By Cassandra Morgan
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

The body of a man has been found on a highway in Victoria's north.

Police learned of the death after a driver travelling north on the Murray Valley Highway at Reedy Lake felt their car strike an object about 2.30am on Friday.

They got out to find the man dead on the road.

The driver was uninjured and was helping police with their inquiries into the incident.

Investigations were ongoing, police said, with the exact circumstances surrounding the man's death yet to be determined.

The Murray Valley Highway was closed on Friday morning between Kerang and Lake Charm.

Police urged anyone with information about the man's death or dashcam footage to contact Crime Stoppers.

IN THIS ARTICLE
