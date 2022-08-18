ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eva Mendes Had Fun ‘Role Playing’ With Blond Ryan Gosling After ‘Barbie’ Role: Their ‘Chemistry’ Is ‘Off the Charts’

By Johnni Macke
 4 days ago
Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock

Her very own Ken doll! Eva Mendes was all in on Ryan Gosling playing Ken in the upcoming Barbie movie , a source exclusively tells Us Weekly .

"Eva is always supportive of the films Ryan takes on,” the insider says. “She finds it cute and charming that he's playing the role of Ken.”

The Hitch actress , 48, fully embraced Gosling’s movie makeover, which included bleach blond locks . “They were actually having fun role playing together after he went blond,” the source adds. “They both got some good laughs.”

Ryan Gosling as Ken in 'Barbie.' Warner Bros.

After more than 10 years together , the couple’s “chemistry and affection for each other is always off the charts,” per the insider.

The Place Beyond the Pines costars who share daughters Esmeralda, 7, and Amada, 6 — are “very happy and in a good place,” the source tells Us , noting that things are going “super well for both of them.”

Earlier this summer, Mendes made a cheeky comment about Gosling, 41, bringing the iconic toy to life in Greta Gerwig ’s 2023 film, which also stars Margot Robbie and Simu Liu .

“Well, first of all, I saw the photo and the 14-year-old in me was like, ‘Ahhh,’” the Florida native said during a June appearance on The Talk, referring to her partner’s shirtless Barbie press picture . “It’s a funny photo and he’s trying to be funny. So, it worked on all levels.”

The Skura Style co-owner revealed that she even went as far as to have the Notebook star bring home a piece of his movie wardrobe. “I said, ‘Can I please have that underwear? Please! I never ask for anything,'” Mendes confessed. “So anyway, I do have it. I’m wearing it right now.”

The couple, who met while filming The Place Beyond the Pines , have been together since 2011 . Us confirmed in September 2014 that they welcomed their first daughter. Two years later, their second child was born.

Mendes and Gosling, however, have seemingly pressed the pause button on expanding their family further .

“They feel really blessed having their two beautiful daughters,” the insider tells Us , explaining, “They're not looking to have any more kids at this point as they're really content as a family of four.”

The Ghost Rider actress , for her part, is “really down to earth and loves the role of being a mom,” per the source, who adds, “She's cherishing these moments watching them grow up.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

Celebrities or equestrians? From Julia Roberts in Runaway Bride to Kendall Jenner relaxing around the corral, many stars can mount and ride horses like professionals. "I actually started showing under a secret...
The word "Bennifer" might include flashbacks to frosted lip gloss and butterfly clips, but everything comes back in style eventually. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are spending time together, nearly 20 years after their romance took the world by storm. Affleck has reportedly been getting picked up in a white SUV that takes him to […]
From DMs to I Do's! Three years after getting engaged, Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are married. The 31-year-old Modern Family alum's former costar Sofia Vergara confirmed the couple wed, sharing...
Growing family! After Chrissy Teigen announced that she and John Legend are expecting another child, she showed off her baby bump with a glamorous mirror selfie reveal. In August 2022, the 36-year-old Cravings author joked it took "44 people" to get her ready for the pictures, tagging members of her glam squad, including three hairstylists, […]
Things got real for Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia during their hometown dates, with several suitors admitting they weren't ready to propose — and several L-bombs being dropped — on the Monday, August 22, episode of The Bachelorette. Gabby's hometown dates were seemingly off to a good start — Jason's mom and sister were quickly […]
They do — again! After eloping in Las Vegas, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez celebrated their nuptials in a second ceremony at his Georgia estate. The Tender Bar star, 50, and the New York native, 53, said "I do" again surrounded by their loved ones and famous friends on Saturday, August 20. According to photos published by the Daily Mail, the newlyweds' guests all wore white ensembles. The Marry Me star, for her part, stole the show in a Ralph Lauren gown with a long train and coordinating veil.
They do! Whether they went with a secret, private wedding ceremony or an all-out extravaganza, these celebrity couples all have one thing in common — they're married. Bachelor in Paradise star Derek Peth kicked off the new year by tying the knot on January 14. He and British model Saffron Vadher got engaged in November […]
