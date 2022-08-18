Read full article on original website
Related
celebsbar.com
Haunt'OWeen -- an Immersive Halloween-Themed Experience -- Is Back and Better Than Ever for 2022
Experiential Supply Co., an innovative experiential productions and attractions company, and Fever, a global entertainment discovery platform, announced the return, and launch on the East Coast, of their one-of-a-kind Halloween experience, Haunt'OWeen.The immersive event, which takes place over Halloween weekend, will return to California for its third year, and debut in New Jersey for the first time.Attendees can expect to revel in over 200,000 square feet of the most over-the-top, authentic Halloween environments as they enjoy face painting, rides, games, trick-or-treating, live music, character performers, pumpkin carving, dancing, photo opportunities, food and drinks, and of course, lots of candy.
celebsbar.com
Phoebe Bridgers pays tribute to her dog Maxine with vegan taco for charity
Phoebe Bridgers has branched her philanthropic efforts out to include the launch of her own taco, teaming up with LA restaurant HomeState to create ‘The Maxine’ in a fundraising effort for the city’s CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) wing.Named for Bridgers’ black pug – who is occasionally spotted at Bridgers’ shows, appeared onstage with her earlier this month, and made a cameo in her recent Seth Meyers interview – ‘The Maxine’ features black beans, shiitake mushrooms, avocado, caramelised onions and crispy corn strips inside a soft corn tortilla.
Comments / 0