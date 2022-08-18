Chicago Cubs Score and Recap (8/18/22): Cubs 3, Orioles 2 – Willson Contreras Goes Deep Twice in Cubs Win

Read full article on original website
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Contreras puts Cubs on his back in walk-off win
Maybe Willson Contreras just has a flair for the dramatic. “We thought that for a sec there, that home run might be like a late-inning type of homer with the rain that was supposed to come in,” said Cubs shortstop Nico Hoerner with a chuckle of Contreras’ two-run homer in the fifth inning Saturday.
numberfire.com
P.J. Higgins not in Cubs' Saturday lineup
Chicago Cubs catcher P.J. Higgins is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Higgins is being replaced at first base by Patrick Wisdom versus Brewers starter Freddy Peralta. In 127 plate appearances this season, Higgins has a .263 batting average with an .825 OPS, 6 home runs,...
Cubs' Ian Happ joins elite company in franchise history
Whatever the Cubs do next with Ian Happ, they'll be able to say they watched him for six seasons do something few in franchise history have accomplished. When Happ hit his 13th home run of the season in Sunday's first inning against the Brewers' Brandon Woodruff, he became the 26th player to hit 100 home runs as a Cub, joining a list that includes Hall of Famers Ernie Banks, Billy Williams, Ron Santo and Ryne Sandberg near the top, as well as current and former teammates Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, Javy Báez and Willson Contreras.
MLB Odds: Brewers vs. Cubs prediction, odds and pick – 8/20/2022
The Milwaukee Brewers will continue their three-game series with the Chicago Cubs as the two teams meet at Wrigley Field on Saturday. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Brewers-Cubs prediction and pick. The Cubs defeated the Brewers 8-7 in a game with plenty of firepower....
Cubs Top Prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong Reaches Five Times
Pete Crow-Armstrong's breakout season continued Saturday, with the Chicago Cubs top prospect reaching base in all five of his plate appearances in South Bend.
Yardbarker
Cubs Take Series From Brewers, Happ Hits Milestone Home Run, and More
The Chicago Cubs finished off their three-game home series against the Milwaukee Brewers with a 5-2 loss on Sunday, but still won the series. Let’s look at some of the positives from the successful weekend series at Wrigley. Ian Happ Reaches a Milestone. Outfielder Ian Happ continued his successful...
numberfire.com
Cubs' P.J. Higgins batting eighth versus Brewers Sunday
The Chicago Cubs will start P.J. Higgins at first base in Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Higgins will start at first base and bat eighth Sunday while Patrick Wisdom catches a breather. Our models project Higgins, who has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel, for 9.5 fantasy points in today's...
numberfire.com
Nelson Velazquez sitting for Cubs Saturday afternoon
Chicago Cubs outfielder Nelson Velazquez is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Velazquez is being replaced in center field by Christopher Morel versus Brewers starter Freddy Peralta. In 126 plate appearances this season, Velazquez has a .235 batting average with a .745 OPS,...
Contreras joins exclusive list, makes Cubs history with HR
Willson Contreras has already established himself as one of the best Cubs catchers of all-time. And on Saturday, he accomplished something no Cubs backstop ever has while joining a prestigious group of players in franchise history. With a towering two-run home run in the fifth inning that gave the Cubs...
Milwaukee Brewers activate catcher Omar Narvaez from injured list
The Milwaukee Brewers activated Omar Narvaez from the injured list and optioned fellow catcher Mario Feliciano to Triple-A Nashville on
FOX Sports
Ramirez has 3 hits, drives in 2 as Rays beat Royals 3-2
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Harold Ramirez had three hits and drove in two runs, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Kansas City Royals 3-2 on Sunday. Ramirez has a hit in all five games since returning Tuesday from a broken right thumb and is hitting .337 during a resurgent season.
