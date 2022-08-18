ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Cubs Score and Recap (8/18/22): Cubs 3, Orioles 2 – Willson Contreras Goes Deep Twice in Cubs Win

By Sean Holland
cubsinsider.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports Chicago

Contreras puts Cubs on his back in walk-off win

Maybe Willson Contreras just has a flair for the dramatic. “We thought that for a sec there, that home run might be like a late-inning type of homer with the rain that was supposed to come in,” said Cubs shortstop Nico Hoerner with a chuckle of Contreras’ two-run homer in the fifth inning Saturday.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

P.J. Higgins not in Cubs' Saturday lineup

Chicago Cubs catcher P.J. Higgins is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Higgins is being replaced at first base by Patrick Wisdom versus Brewers starter Freddy Peralta. In 127 plate appearances this season, Higgins has a .263 batting average with an .825 OPS, 6 home runs,...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs' Ian Happ joins elite company in franchise history

Whatever the Cubs do next with Ian Happ, they'll be able to say they watched him for six seasons do something few in franchise history have accomplished. When Happ hit his 13th home run of the season in Sunday's first inning against the Brewers' Brandon Woodruff, he became the 26th player to hit 100 home runs as a Cub, joining a list that includes Hall of Famers Ernie Banks, Billy Williams, Ron Santo and Ryne Sandberg near the top, as well as current and former teammates Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, Javy Báez and Willson Contreras.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
Yardbarker

Cubs Take Series From Brewers, Happ Hits Milestone Home Run, and More

The Chicago Cubs finished off their three-game home series against the Milwaukee Brewers with a 5-2 loss on Sunday, but still won the series. Let’s look at some of the positives from the successful weekend series at Wrigley. Ian Happ Reaches a Milestone. Outfielder Ian Happ continued his successful...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Cubs' P.J. Higgins batting eighth versus Brewers Sunday

The Chicago Cubs will start P.J. Higgins at first base in Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Higgins will start at first base and bat eighth Sunday while Patrick Wisdom catches a breather. Our models project Higgins, who has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel, for 9.5 fantasy points in today's...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Hays
Person
Sean Newcomb
Person
Willson Contreras
Person
Brandon Hughes
Person
Adrian Sampson
Person
Rafael Ortega
Person
Jorge Mateo
numberfire.com

Nelson Velazquez sitting for Cubs Saturday afternoon

Chicago Cubs outfielder Nelson Velazquez is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Velazquez is being replaced in center field by Christopher Morel versus Brewers starter Freddy Peralta. In 126 plate appearances this season, Velazquez has a .235 batting average with a .745 OPS,...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Ramirez has 3 hits, drives in 2 as Rays beat Royals 3-2

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Harold Ramirez had three hits and drove in two runs, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Kansas City Royals 3-2 on Sunday. Ramirez has a hit in all five games since returning Tuesday from a broken right thumb and is hitting .337 during a resurgent season.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy