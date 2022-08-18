Read full article on original website
firststateupdate.com
Police: Crash Turns Into Gunfight In Cheswold,16-Year-Old Shooter Hit, Man, 18, Wanted
Cheswold Police are investigating an auto accident turned shooting. Officials said on 08/15/2022 at 3:12 PM Cheswold Police were dispatched for the report of a shooting that occurred in the 100 block of Boggs Run in Cheswold, DE. The first police unit was on scene at 3:14 PM and quickly blocked off the area, locating a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound and rendered medical assistance as other police units and EMS arrived and transported the male to the hospital.
18-year-old shot while driving stolen SUV, passenger found with large amounts of narcotics: Police
Authorities say during their investigation they discovered the SUV was stolen in July from Northeast Philadelphia.
fox29.com
Police: Shooting in Chester injures 3, no arrests reported
CHESTER, Pa. - Three people were hurt during a shooting Monday afternoon in the Philadelphia suburb of Chester. Officers from the City of Chester Police Department were called to the 200 block of Engle Street around 4:45 p.m. for reports of gunshots. A spokesperson for the department told FOX 29...
One wounded in Pleasantville shooting
Pleasantville police are investigating a shooting that wounded a resident Sunday night. Police were called to Lake Place and Linden Avenue at about 7:25 p.m. by a ShotSpotter alert, Capt. Stacey Schlachter said. Messiah Burton, 19, was found shot in the calf, Schlachter said. He was taken to AtlantiCare Regional...
Police investigate Range Rover possibly involved in Northeast Philadelphia hit-and-run
The impact caused the man to be ejected from his bike. Police say the bike was split in half.
fox29.com
Man fatally shot in the head outside property in Chester, police say
CHESTER, Pa. - Authorities in the Philadelphia suburb of Chester are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a man. Officers from the City of Chester Police Department were called to the 1000 block of Ward Street around 7:30 p.m. fore reports of a shooting. Police found a...
firststateupdate.com
Gunfire Closes King Street In Wilmington Sunday Night
The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that occurred Sunday evening. Just after 8:20 officers responded to E 8th Street and N King Street for reports of shots fire. Arriving officers located a crime scene and closed King Street to allow investigators to gather evidence. No victim...
Trenton Cop Charged After Hiding Ties to Latin Kings Street Gang
TRENTON, NJ – A Trenton cop has been charged after falsifying his job application and...
delawarevalleynews.com
Catalytic Converter Thief Tries To Hurt Detective With Car
When someone drives their car at another person deliberately, they are trying to kill them, or injure them. This not not an accident or a misunderstanding. Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise in this region and these thieves strike at all hours of the day and night. In Lower Southampton Twp, a detective saw a male they identify as Anthony Dalavos, 41, of Philadelphia cutting off a catalytic converter in the 5- Below store parking lot, on August 19, 2022.
It Was a 31-Year Old Pleasantville Man Who Was Shot and Killed in EHT
Atlantic County Authorities have now released the identity of the man who was shot and killed at a Delilah Road business address early Friday morning. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says it was Charles Wynn, 31, from Pleasantville, who was shot and killed around 4 am. They say Wynn suffered multiple gunshot wounds and the matter is being investigated as a homicide.
Who killed Charles "Chuckie" Maude III? $50,000 reward offered for info in case
The pain felt by Charles "Chuckie" Maude III's family is still fresh even more than a year after his death.
MyChesCo
Shooting Victim Succumbs to Injuries, Wilmington Police Investigate
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police continue to investigate a shooting incident that occurred August 16, 2022, at approximately 4:50 p.m. in the 700 block of North Washington Street. Police located a 22-year-old male gunshot victim and a 37-year-old female gunshot victim, who were both transported to the hospital in...
Off-duty volunteer firefighter rescues neighbor from burning home in Burlington County
A volunteer firefighter rescued a neighbor who was sleeping inside the home. His two pet rabbits and snake did not survive.
Woman arrested for N.J. bank robbery following traffic stop, cops say
Authorities have charged a South Jersey woman in connection with a bank robbery on Sunday afternoon in Gloucester County. Deptford Township Police responded to the Republic Bank on Deptford Center Road shortly before 2 p.m. for a panic alarm, officials said. Officers were told a woman passed a note demanding...
southjerseyobserver.com
Brooklawn Police Request Public’s Help Identifying Individual In Connection With Alleged Theft at WaWa
The Brooklawn Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individual shown in this photograph. The individual is wanted for questioning regarding an alleged theft that occurred at WaWa. If anyone recognizes this individual or has any information regarding this incident, please contact Ofc. Nicholas at 856-456-0750...
fox29.com
Police: Man found dead on basement steps after possible burglary in Southwest Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a man death's after shots were fired inside an Eastwick home overnight. The man was reportedly found dead at the bottom of basement steps of a house on the 2500 block of Bellford Street just after midnight Sunday. He suffered a gunshot wound to the head.
Willingboro PAL Snack Shack Burglarized and Vandalized
By Willingboro Police Department WILLINGBORO, NJ – On Wednesday the Willingboro Police responded to the...
Cop hid his gang ties, conspired with Latin Kings member, prosecutors say
A Trenton police officer was charged with falsifying his job application to hide his connection with a street gang member and helping to plot an attack of a suspected witness, prosecutors said Monday. Rudy Lopez faces charges of official misconduct, conspiracy and tampering with public records, according to New Jersey...
One Killed, 16 Hurt in Salem County, NJ, Crash
Published reports say one person was killed and 16 were injured in a crash in Salem County Friday evening. According to WPVI-TV, the accident happened just after 6 PM at Route 77 and County Route 612. Police say 29-year-old Heriberto Espinoza of Elmer was driving a large van when he...
Man shot at least 16 times on basketball court at East Mt. Airy playground
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man is fighting for his life after more than a dozen bullets went flying at an East Mt. Airy playground. Detectives at the Philadelphia Police Department are reviewing surveillance video for clues as they search for one or more assailants.Meanwhile, the shooting has people who live in the area wondering whether the playground is safe to bring their kids to.At Pleasant Playground in East Mt. Airy, about a dozen kids from a summer camp played on the basketball court just 12 hours after a man was wounded in a shooting there."It's devastating. You know, our kids...
