Jamestown Police have made one arrest after a large fight broke out in the area of Winsor and Bush Streets in Jamestown on Saturday night. Police responded to the call shortly before 9 pm and found the victim laying in the street with a laceration to his head. Officers found that Dominick Harrison allegedly pushed the man, causing him to fall and hit his head on the street. Police tried to arrest Harrison, but he briefly resisted and struggled with officers before being taken into custody. Harrison was taken to the city jail pending arraignment on charges of 3rd degree assault, resisting arrest, and 2nd degree obstruction of governmental administration. There was no report of the victim's condition.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO