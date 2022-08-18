Read full article on original website
chautauquatoday.com
Large fight leads to arrest in Jamestown
Jamestown Police have made one arrest after a large fight broke out in the area of Winsor and Bush Streets in Jamestown on Saturday night. Police responded to the call shortly before 9 pm and found the victim laying in the street with a laceration to his head. Officers found that Dominick Harrison allegedly pushed the man, causing him to fall and hit his head on the street. Police tried to arrest Harrison, but he briefly resisted and struggled with officers before being taken into custody. Harrison was taken to the city jail pending arraignment on charges of 3rd degree assault, resisting arrest, and 2nd degree obstruction of governmental administration. There was no report of the victim's condition.
wesb.com
Allegany Man Charged in Menacing Incident
An Allegany man was charged after a menacing incident on Friday. New York State Police charged 21-year-old Bradley S. Beaver with menacing with a weapon and criminal possession of a weapon with intent to use. Beaver was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court at...
chautauquatoday.com
Bemus Point woman charged with 2nd-degree menacing
A Bemus Point woman has been charged with menacing in the 2nd degree after a report of a disorderly person on Route 430 in the town of Ellery Sunday afternoon. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the call, and an investigation determined that 34-year-old Tabitha Dellahoy allegedly threatened physical harm to an individual with a baseball bat. She was issued an appearance ticket for Ellery Town Court at a later date.
Family of 16-year-old Emily Keiper demands justice
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sixteen-year-old Emily Keiper would have been starting her junior year in high school in just a few weeks. Tragically, Emily's life was cut short early Friday morning when Buffalo Police say she was shot and killed on Elmer Avenue in between Amherst Street and Kensington Avenue.
erienewsnow.com
Man Charged In Saturday Night Fight On Jamestown’s Eastside
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) –A man is accused of assaulting a person during a fight Saturday night on Jamestown’s eastside. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department responded to the area of Winsor and Bush Streets just before 9 p.m. Police said they found a male victim laying...
District Attorney’s office shares age-progressed photo of missing Erie County woman
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie County District Attorney’s Office has released a new age-progressed photo of a woman who went missing in 2002. On June 24, 2002, 20-year-old Sabrina Mae “Bree” Kahler was last seen with David Sherman Heck at a swimming hole at Eagley Park in Erie County. According to a post on the District […]
wnynewsnow.com
Fatal Drive-by Shooting Brings Public Safety Concerns Forward
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A fatal drive-by shooting that unfolded in broad daylight in the City of Jamestown last Friday is once again bringing scared and frustrated residents to city hall, calling on local officials to hike up public safety measures. On Friday, 35-year-old Jesus Batista Perez...
Two teens arrested for murder
Buffalo Police have made the arrest of two teenagers, ages 14 and 17, in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old Niagara Falls woman. Read more here:
erienewsnow.com
State Takes Legal Action Against Raccoon Refuse
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is taking legal action against Raccoon Refuse, trying to force the now-closed business to clean up mountains of trash it left in Crawford County. Last Tuesday, the DEP inspected the Raccoon Refuse transfer station in Spartansburg, finding huge piles of trash, overflowing dumpsters and...
erienewsnow.com
North County Law Enforcement Bust ATV Rider Following Police Pursuit
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – A 40-year-old is accused of fleeing police on an ATV in northern Chautauqua County. Dunkirk Police reports the arrest of Abimael Muniz-Gonzalez, who was allegedly observed by officers driving his ATV on Maple Avenue near West Courtney Street last week on Tuesday, August 16.
wnynewsnow.com
Two Arrest In Connection With Friday’s Fatal Drive-by Shooting In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Two men have been arrested in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting in the City of Jamestown last Friday. Investigators with the Jamestown Police Department announced on Monday evening that 32-year-old Joseph A. Fontanez Walker and 22-year-old Kevin L. Roldan-Pantojas were taken into custody.
wesb.com
Weston Mills Man Charged with Felony
A Weston Mills man was charged with a felony in Allegany on Thursday. New York State Police charged 39-year-old William E. Bailey with felony criminal possession of stolen property from a case reported on June 10. Bailey was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court...
Police investigating appeared targeted shooting in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown Police Chief Timothy Jackson confirmed Friday that one person was killed and one person was injured in what police believe to be a “targeted drive-by” shooting on Prendergast Avenue. Police say they received a call of shots fired at 839 Prendergast Avenue at 12:58 p.m. Friday. One male victim was […]
WHEC TV-10
Cheektowaga man accused of unlawful surveillance in Canandaigua
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WHEC) — A man from the Buffalo area is facing charges after he secretly recorded someone in Canandaigua without their permission. Eric Nash, 27, of Cheektowaga is accused of video recording the intimate parts of a victim—two times—without that person’s knowledge or consent. Deputies...
Phone scammer is not an Erie County Sheriff’s deputy
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a scam. According to an Erie County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, the office is warning that a scammer is impersonating a deputy and trying to get money or financial information. The post said the scammer may be using the name “Bill Smith.” It’s a scam. […]
wesb.com
Jamestown Police Search for Deadly Shooting Suspect
Jamestown Police say one person is dead and another person is injured following a shooting Friday afternoon. According to WGRZ Buffalo, The two people were shot on Prendergast Avenue at 12:55 p.m. in an apparently targeted shooting. Police identified the victim as 35-year-old Jesus Batista Perez. Police are searching for...
erienewsnow.com
17 Year Old Arrested for Suspicion of DUI after Passenger Killed in Crash in Crawford County
Pennsylvania State Police arrested a 17 year old driver for suspicion of DUI after a passenger was killed and three others were injured in a crash in Crawford County early Sunday morning. It happened on E. Troy Rd. north of Reiser Rd. in Troy Township around 4 a.m. The 17...
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Accused Of “Assaulting” Customer With Pepper Spray In Lakewood
LAKEWOOD, NY (WNY News Now) – A 30-year-old Jamestown man is accused of pepper spraying a customer at the Lakewood Tractor Supply store. Lakewood-Busti Police announced the arrest of Alex Peru, who is accused of assaulting a male in the parking lot of the establishment on Fairmount Avenue on Thursday evening.
erienewsnow.com
New Details In Deadly Dunkirk Crash
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – New details have been released about a double fatal crash in the City of Dunkirk earlier this month. The four-vehicle crash happened back on Thursday, August 11 on Central Avenue near West Howard Avenue. Two people, identified as 31-year-old Luis Perez-Torres and 17-year-old...
wnynewsnow.com
One Man Killed, Another Injured In Jamestown Drive-by Shooting
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – One man was killed, another injured, in an afternoon drive-by shooting in the City of Jamestown on Friday. Police were called to the area of 850 Prendergast Avenue just before 1 p.m. for reports of shots fired. Officers have since identified the victim...
