M R
4d ago
wish the trumplicans would actually listen to the testimonies of their fellow "patriots". maybe then they would realize that the rioters weren't waved in, that they were busting the place up, attacking the police, etc. but I guess that might pull them into reality. and we can't have that!
B4 Real
4d ago
people have gotten more time for frivolous traffic tickets, or not registering their vehicles
Trump supporter who flew on private jet to Jan. 6 riot and threw media equipment outside the Capitol pleads guilty
WASHINGTON — A woman who flew on a private plane to the nation's capital ahead of the Jan. 6 riot pleaded guilty Thursday to engaging in disruptive or disorderly conduct in a restricted building. Katherine Schwab of Texas, who said she accepted an offer to fly on the personal...
Black Trump Supporter Sentenced To 5 Years In Prison For Assualting Police Officer During Capitol Riots
Believing the big lie costs this Black Donald Trump supporter five years of freedom.
Jan. 6 Rioter’s Children Respond to Record Sentence: ‘Trump Deserves Life in Prison If My Father Is in Prison This Long’
Jan. 6 rioter Guy Reffitt was sentenced to more than seven years in prison on Monday after being convicted by a D.C. jury of five felonies in March. Thus far, it’s the longest sentence handed down by a federal judge in relation to the Capitol insurrection by two years.
'Aspiring Proud Boy' who told his probation officer he was handing out Bibles on January 6 is sentenced to 4 months in prison on Capitol riot charge
Prosecutors said Bryan Betancur twice lied to his probation officer about his whereabouts in order to join Proud Boys at violent rallies.
Police arrested an Ohio man who is accused of sending more than three dozen letters laced with poop to Republican politicians, including Rep. Jim Jordan
Investigators staked out Richard John Steinle and watched him put on a glove and drop off a letter addressed to Jordan into the mail collection box.
Josh Hawley claims humiliating footage of him fleeing mob he ‘riled up’ has helped his fundraising
Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri, who was widely mocked last week when footage showed him fleeing through the Capitol from the mob he’d helped incite, told CNN that he does not regret any of his actions on January 6, 2021. “I don’t regret anything I did on that day,”...
Ohio Man Who Wore Company Jacket with His Name and Number to Jan. 6 Capitol Attack Pleads Guilty
The Ohio man who joined the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol while wearing a jacket bearing the name and phone number of his business has pleaded guilty to destroying government property. Troy Elbert Faulkner, 41, admitted to kicking in a window at the Capitol building as Donald Trump...
Capitol rioter sentenced to 7 years in prison was turned in by his teenage son, which broke up the family
Guy Reffitt's role on Jan. 6 caused a family rift, his son Jackson testified this year. His sentence is the longest given to a Capitol rioter so far.
Mitt Romney says the video of Josh Hawley fleeing the Capitol on January 6 was 'not his greatest moment'
The January 6 committee released a video of Josh Hawley fleeing the Capitol after pumping his fist at the mob. Fellow GOP Sen. Mitt Romney told Insider that the video was not Hawley's "greatest moment." The former presidential candidate reportedly once told Hawley that he bore responsibility for the riot.
Woman accused of stealing Nancy Pelosi's laptop during the Capitol riot is getting a break from house arrest so she can attend a Renaissance fair
A federal judge approved Riley June Williams' request to break her house arrest and go to Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire this weekend.
Trooper Having Affair With Former NY Gov’s Daughter Said He Was ‘Defeated’ After Forced Transfer
A state trooper assigned to protect former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s family told state investigators he was banished for having an affair with one of Cuomo’s daughters in spring 2020. According to a report released Friday by the New York Office of the Inspector General, State Trooper Dane Pfeiffer said it was not his idea nor did he volunteer to be transferred from his post to Plattsburgh, a city in upstate New York, giving him a two-hour work commute. “On paper I volunteered, but no, I don’t want to go up there, never want to go there again,” Pfeiffer said, adding that it had left him “pretty heavily defeated,” according to the report. He initially tried to be transferred closer to his original post in the governor’s mansion, but his superiors shut that down, telling him he was “expected” to take a position outside of the Albany region. Pfeiffer told investigators he believed he had done nothing wrong because he “had not furthered his relationship while on duty” and there is no explicit rule preventing troopers from engaging in sexual relations with people they’re protecting.Read it at New York Post
Father and Son Sentenced to Life in Prison For Federal Hate Crimes in Killing of Ahmaud Arbery
Two men who were convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery after chasing him in a Georgia neighborhood were sentenced on Monday to life in prison for committing a federal hate crime. Travis McMichael and his father, Greg McMichael, were sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood in Brunswick, Georgia....
Retired DC cop who testified before January 6 committee says Trump 'adamantly' wanted to go to Capitol
A retired Washington, DC, police officer who was part of Donald Trump's motorcade on January 6, 2021, told CNN's Don Lemon on Monday night that the then-President was adamant about going to the US Capitol as the riot unfolded.
Man charged with election interference tied to Capitol riot
A Virginia man who is facing trial on charges that he drove a Hummer packed with guns to Philadelphia to interfere with the 2020 presidential election has been arrested in a separate case that alleges his involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Antonio LaMotta was arrested Tuesday in the southeastern Virginia city of Chesapeake, according to court documents filed in U.S. District Court in Washington. He faces federal misdemeanor offenses, including illegal entry and disorderly conduct at the U.S. Capitol in January 2021. Lawmakers had gathered that day to count Electoral College results, which showed that President Joe Biden won the election. LaMotta, 63, is among more than 850 people charged with federal crimes for their alleged conduct inside the Capitol building. But he stands out for the case already pending against him and another man in Philadelphia.
U.S. seeks 15-year sentence for first man convicted for role in Jan. 6 Capitol attack
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The first defendant to be put on trial for involvement in the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol last year faces as many as 15 years in prison Monday when a judge hands down his sentence in federal court. In March, a jury in Washington,...
Former congressman and an FBI agent trainee among 9 indicted for insider trading, prosecutors say
A former US congressman and an FBI agent trainee were among nine people indicted on federal charges connected to unrelated insider trading schemes, the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York announced Monday.
Experts make case for AR-15: Only defense in civil war
The gun industry’s report last week that there are 24 million AR-15/AK-47 rifles in America got us wondering why it’s America’s favorite weapon. In asking those who own and sell them, we heard the usual: The rifles are fun to shoot, they’re accurate, and there are thousands of configurations to play with.
A Capitol rioter who called the FBI and admitted to participating in the attack to try and 'clear his name' has now been charged
A Pennsylvania man was charged this month in connection to the January 6 Capitol riot. Prosecutors say Samuel Fontanez Rodriguez called the FBI in January 2021 to "clear his name." His call came days after one of his friends told investigators the two men attended the riot together. A Pennsylvania...
Former Prosecutor Pleads Guilty to Kissing Defendant in Courthouse Office and Having Her Remove a ‘Portion of Her Clothing’
A now-former eastern Missouri prosecutor has pleaded guilty to federal charges for “admitted sexual contact with a defendant” in his courthouse office and then lying about it during an FBI probe, the U.S. Department of Justice announced on Friday. James Isaac “Ike” Crabtree, 40, pleaded guilty to two...
Secret Service emails show agency passed along Pelosi threat after Capitol breached
An independent government watchdog has obtained emails showing that the Secret Service was aware of a threat to Nancy Pelosi before the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot, but only informed Capitol Police hours after the attack had begun.
