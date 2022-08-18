ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, MO

Comments / 6

M R
4d ago

wish the trumplicans would actually listen to the testimonies of their fellow "patriots". maybe then they would realize that the rioters weren't waved in, that they were busting the place up, attacking the police, etc. but I guess that might pull them into reality. and we can't have that!

Reply
3
B4 Real
4d ago

people have gotten more time for frivolous traffic tickets, or not registering their vehicles

Reply
7
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, MO
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Washington, DC
State
Virginia State
County
Jefferson County, MO
Jefferson County, MO
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Sentencing#Guilty Plea#Us Capitol#The Electoral College#Senate
TheDailyBeast

Trooper Having Affair With Former NY Gov’s Daughter Said He Was ‘Defeated’ After Forced Transfer

A state trooper assigned to protect former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s family told state investigators he was banished for having an affair with one of Cuomo’s daughters in spring 2020. According to a report released Friday by the New York Office of the Inspector General, State Trooper Dane Pfeiffer said it was not his idea nor did he volunteer to be transferred from his post to Plattsburgh, a city in upstate New York, giving him a two-hour work commute. “On paper I volunteered, but no, I don’t want to go up there, never want to go there again,” Pfeiffer said, adding that it had left him “pretty heavily defeated,” according to the report. He initially tried to be transferred closer to his original post in the governor’s mansion, but his superiors shut that down, telling him he was “expected” to take a position outside of the Albany region. Pfeiffer told investigators he believed he had done nothing wrong because he “had not furthered his relationship while on duty” and there is no explicit rule preventing troopers from engaging in sexual relations with people they’re protecting.Read it at New York Post
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Congress
The Associated Press

Man charged with election interference tied to Capitol riot

A Virginia man who is facing trial on charges that he drove a Hummer packed with guns to Philadelphia to interfere with the 2020 presidential election has been arrested in a separate case that alleges his involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Antonio LaMotta was arrested Tuesday in the southeastern Virginia city of Chesapeake, according to court documents filed in U.S. District Court in Washington. He faces federal misdemeanor offenses, including illegal entry and disorderly conduct at the U.S. Capitol in January 2021. Lawmakers had gathered that day to count Electoral College results, which showed that President Joe Biden won the election. LaMotta, 63, is among more than 850 people charged with federal crimes for their alleged conduct inside the Capitol building. But he stands out for the case already pending against him and another man in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Washington Examiner

Experts make case for AR-15: Only defense in civil war

The gun industry’s report last week that there are 24 million AR-15/AK-47 rifles in America got us wondering why it’s America’s favorite weapon. In asking those who own and sell them, we heard the usual: The rifles are fun to shoot, they’re accurate, and there are thousands of configurations to play with.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy