Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money
A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
Wendy’s Just Announced It’s Removing Lettuce From Burgers After E. Coli Outbreak
The CDC and Wendy’s just announced that the fast food chain is being investigated after an E. coli outbreak was possibly linked to their lettuce. The Ohio-based chain has pulled romaine greens from their sandwiches and burgers after 37 people i...
Injured Little Leaguer's CAT scan results come back 'normal' after he fell, hit his head second time
According to an Instagram account set up to provide updates on injured Little Leaguer Easton Oliverson, the results from a CAT scan performed by doctors after the 12-year-old fell and hit his head a second time came back "normal."
