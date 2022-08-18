ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Baldwin Masonic Lodge provides school supplies for students

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Baldwin Masonic Lodge is making sure kids have what they need as they head back to school. Chapter 486 held a Back to School Bash in Milledgeville on Saturday. The chapter gave away 200 book bags filled with school supplies. They also served hot...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
Warner Robins Department of Driver Services reopens with upgrades

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Warner Robins Department of Driver Services building is reopening after being closed several months for upgrades. The facility held its reopening ceremony Monday to reveal a new waiting lobby and touch screen technology. Commissioner of Georgia Driving Services, Spencer Moore, says this facility...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
Body found in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Warner Robins Police are investigating after a body was found over the weekend. A post on the department’s Facebook page said the body of a deceased female was found in the 600 block of South Pleasant Hill Road. The female has no outward...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
Bibb deputies: 18-year-old woman dies after Friday night shooting

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An 18-year-old woman is dead after a Friday night shooting. According to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release, the shooting happened near the corner of Dellwood Drive and Dellwood Court just after 11:30. Deputies were told 18-year-old Jamaya B. Warner of Macon was...
MACON, GA
Three teens sentenced to 20 years for 2020 robbery of single mom

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Roman Carter, Dohboreas Stephens, and Christopher Evans have been sentenced after committing Robbery by intimidation and Aggravated Assault in 2020. Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney Anita Howard says the 3 pled guilty, and were sentenced to 20 years on Monday– with Carter and Stephens serving...
MACON, GA
Macon Touchdown Club Middle Georgia Kick-off Classic scores and highlights

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Macon Touchdown Club hosted its 7th Annual Middle Georgia Kick-off Classic at Mercer University on August 20. The first game featured the Jones County Greyhounds defeating the Northside Eagles 27-21. Greyhound’s quarterback Judd Anderson went 14 for 23 with 201 passing yards, three touchdowns, and one interception.
MACON, GA

