Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Second Wedding, Awesome Wedding Dress, Photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony Saturday night ... he looked great but she ... well, wow. J Lo wore a pretty magnificent white gown with a long, long train -- approx 20 feet -- as she and Ben got ready for the march down the aisle.
Today’s Hoda Kotb chokes back tears on live TV as she reveals heartbreaking loss
THE TODAY Show co-host Hoda Kotb has fought back her tears on live TV after she revealed the passing of a co-worker's son. NBC Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel confirmed his son, Henry, died yesterday, at the age of six. "This morning we have heartbreaking news to share with you...
Kimora Lee Simmons Defends Daughter Aoki's Modeling Career Amid Criticism: 'It's Absolutely Absurd'
Kimora Lee Simmons is proud of her daughter Aoki for following her passion. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE on Thursday, the mother of five, 47, revealed that she thinks it's "absolutely absurd" that people criticized the 20-year-old Harvard student for wanting to model despite getting an Ivy League education.
Armani Caesar Enlists Benny The Butcher And Stove God Cooks For “Hunnit Dolla Hiccup”
Armani Caesar has called on Benny The Butcher and Stove God Cooks for her latest single “HUNNIT DOLLA HICCUPS.” In true Griselda fashion, the posse cut trades in a catchy hook and autotune for solo verses over a haunting Denny Laflare-produced beat. As the first lady of Griselda Records, Armani brings glamor to the label’s grit. On one of the biggest brags on “HUNNIT DOLLA HICCUPS,” she delivers slick rhymes about elevating from drinking Grey Goose to Louis XIII Cognac. The rapper also stands firm in her beauty, her power and her skills, rapping: “You the h*e type, I’m...
'Ferngully' director: Environmental message 'more important to hear today'
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Director Bill Kroyer said his animated film, Ferngully: The Last Rainforest, in a 30th anniversary Blu-ray edition Tuesday, has a "save the rainforest" message that has only become more relevant since the film's release in 1992. "Being more conscious of how we are caring...
Harry Styles Has Commented On The Allegations Of Queerbaiting In A New Interview
"I don’t think I’ve publicly been with anyone."
