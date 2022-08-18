Armani Caesar has called on Benny The Butcher and Stove God Cooks for her latest single “HUNNIT DOLLA HICCUPS.” In true Griselda fashion, the posse cut trades in a catchy hook and autotune for solo verses over a haunting Denny Laflare-produced beat. As the first lady of Griselda Records, Armani brings glamor to the label’s grit. On one of the biggest brags on “HUNNIT DOLLA HICCUPS,” she delivers slick rhymes about elevating from drinking Grey Goose to Louis XIII Cognac. The rapper also stands firm in her beauty, her power and her skills, rapping: “You the h*e type, I’m...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 23 MINUTES AGO