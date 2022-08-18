ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pismo Beach, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
L.A. Weekly

Two Injured in Semi-Truck Crash on Highway 101 [Paso Robles, CA]

PASO ROBLES, CA (August 22, 2022) – Early Tuesday morning, at least two victims sustained injuries in a semi-truck crash on Highway 101. The collision occurred on August 16th, around 4:24 a.m. near Highway 46. According to California Highway Patrol, a sedan collided with a semi-truck that was carrying...
PASO ROBLES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Pismo Beach, CA
Accidents
City
Pismo Beach, CA
Pismo Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
calcoasttimes.com

Fire scorches Grover Beach apartment

A fire seriously damaged an apartment building in Grover Beach late Saturday night. At 11:28 p.m., a caller reported a fire burning at an apartment building in the 1400 block of Longbranch Avenue. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find flames shooting from an upstairs window, according to the Five Cities Fire Authority.
GROVER BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highway 101#Traffic Accident
Lompoc Record

Lompoc man arrested, 2 teen boys cited for firearms violations

A Lompoc man was arrested and two juveniles were cited on alleged firearms violations Saturday in Isla Vista after an incident almost a week earlier at a party there, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said. Deputies arrested 20-year-old Raymond Rene Gaitan Jr. on suspicion of seven felonies...
LOMPOC, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

New dog rescue opens in North County

Organization’s mission is to rescue dogs from high-risk situations, shelter them in a loving home environment until they find homes. – A new dog rescue, Novy’s Ark, has opened in Atascadero. Novy’s Ark is the realization of a lifelong dream of Founder and Director Anouk Novy. A native and local of San Luis Obispo County, Novy has long been involved in pet rescue. The organization’s mission is to rescue dogs from high-risk situations and shelter them in a loving home environment until they find their forever home.
ATASCADERO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
Noozhawk

Trial Starts for Man Charged After Fatal Stabbing at Lompoc Dog Park

A man charged with a fatal stabbing in 2018 either “administered the street version of the death penalty” or acted in “lawful self-defense," attorneys told jurors during opening statements Monday for the trial in Santa Barbara County Superior Court in Lompoc. Kenneth Robbie Whalen, 34, was taken...
kion546.com

California police responded after a capuchin monkey accidentally called 911

A capuchin monkey named Route showed California police the true meaning of “monkey business” when she accidentally called 911. The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call that disconnected last Saturday, according to a Facebook post. Dispatchers received no response when they tried to call back, so they sent deputies to investigate.
PASO ROBLES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy