L.A. Weekly
Two Injured in Semi-Truck Crash on Highway 101 [Paso Robles, CA]
PASO ROBLES, CA (August 22, 2022) – Early Tuesday morning, at least two victims sustained injuries in a semi-truck crash on Highway 101. The collision occurred on August 16th, around 4:24 a.m. near Highway 46. According to California Highway Patrol, a sedan collided with a semi-truck that was carrying...
Car fire near the Cuesta Grade causing heavy traffic delays
A car fire along northbound Highway 101 near Cuesta Grade was causing heavy traffic delays on Monday afternoon. The post Car fire near the Cuesta Grade causing heavy traffic delays appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Man found dead at SLO County intersection, leading to road closure, investigation
The man’s body was discovered at 5:34 Monday morning.
Deceased male found near intersection in Atascadero
Cause of death reportedly appears to be medically related. – This morning, at approximately 5:34 a.m., crews from Atascadero Police and Fire responded to the area of Capistrano Avenue and Country Club Drive in Atascadero regarding an adult male that was down near the intersection. Officers arrived and located a...
UPDATE: Road reopens following Atascadero death investigation
A road closure was in place along a portion of Capistrano Drive in Atascadero Monday morning due to police activity in the area.
Man found dead near Atascadero intersection, death most likely medically related
An adult man was found dead on an Atascadero street early Monday morning, and police said that the death appeared to be medically related. The post Man found dead near Atascadero intersection, death most likely medically related appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoasttimes.com
Fire scorches Grover Beach apartment
A fire seriously damaged an apartment building in Grover Beach late Saturday night. At 11:28 p.m., a caller reported a fire burning at an apartment building in the 1400 block of Longbranch Avenue. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find flames shooting from an upstairs window, according to the Five Cities Fire Authority.
Fire breaks out at Grover Beach apartment
A fire broke out at an apartment complex in Grover Beach late Saturday night. It was reported just before 11:30 p.m.
UPDATE: San Luis Obispo police locate missing teen
The San Luis Obispo Police Department is asking for the community's assistance in finding a missing teen.
Lompoc Record
Lompoc man arrested, 2 teen boys cited for firearms violations
A Lompoc man was arrested and two juveniles were cited on alleged firearms violations Saturday in Isla Vista after an incident almost a week earlier at a party there, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said. Deputies arrested 20-year-old Raymond Rene Gaitan Jr. on suspicion of seven felonies...
New dog rescue opens in North County
Organization’s mission is to rescue dogs from high-risk situations, shelter them in a loving home environment until they find homes. – A new dog rescue, Novy’s Ark, has opened in Atascadero. Novy’s Ark is the realization of a lifelong dream of Founder and Director Anouk Novy. A native and local of San Luis Obispo County, Novy has long been involved in pet rescue. The organization’s mission is to rescue dogs from high-risk situations and shelter them in a loving home environment until they find their forever home.
No home yet, but things are looking up for family of 6 evicted from SLO County motel
They have a place to sleep, but at $2,680 every two weeks, it’s still too high.
Noozhawk
Trial Starts for Man Charged After Fatal Stabbing at Lompoc Dog Park
A man charged with a fatal stabbing in 2018 either “administered the street version of the death penalty” or acted in “lawful self-defense," attorneys told jurors during opening statements Monday for the trial in Santa Barbara County Superior Court in Lompoc. Kenneth Robbie Whalen, 34, was taken...
Crash on Santa Maria River Bridge brings morning commute to standstill on northbound 101
The accident reported around 6:15 a.m. and involving at least three cars blocked all lanes. The post Crash on Santa Maria River Bridge brings morning commute to standstill on northbound 101 appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Pieces of Morro Rock to be brought back to original location
A large project is underway to bring pieces of Morro Rock back to their original location. Up to 10,000 tons of rock will be transported on a barge from Port San Luis to Morro Rock.
kion546.com
California police responded after a capuchin monkey accidentally called 911
A capuchin monkey named Route showed California police the true meaning of “monkey business” when she accidentally called 911. The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call that disconnected last Saturday, according to a Facebook post. Dispatchers received no response when they tried to call back, so they sent deputies to investigate.
Rollover accident on Highway 101 in Buellton causing traffic delays
A rollover traffic accident on southbound Highway 101 in Buellton was causing heavy traffic delays on Tuesday afternoon. The post Rollover accident on Highway 101 in Buellton causing traffic delays appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
UPDATE: HWY 101 fully reopens after semi-truck crash in Paso Robles
An early morning semi-truck crash and fire shut down northbound HWY 101 lanes in Paso Robles, from the Main Street intersection to HWY 46.
Fire crews battled a house fire in Atascadero
When fire crews got to the scene, they found the backyard of a home engulfed in flames that were also impacting the attic.
Update: Highway 101 fully reopens after semi truck crashes, catches fire
“Hazmat is on the scene due to leaking fuel,” Caltrans said.
