ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Fox40

2 men killed after vehicle, train collide on private road in Sutter County

SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Two men died after the vehicle they were traveling in was struck by a train Sunday afternoon, California Highway Patrol said. According to CHP’s collision report on the incident, a black Chevy Silverado driving on a private road attempted to cross railroad tracks near State Route 65 and Dairy Road around 1:00 p.m.
SUTTER COUNTY, CA
Reno-Gazette Journal

Nevada County Sheriff on search for Kiely Rodni: 'Tracking underwater is extremely difficult'

The Nevada County Sheriff's Office said Prosser Creek Reservoir was extensively searched before a private dive team found Kiely Rodni's car 55 feet from shore on Sunday.  "We had divers, not necessarily in Prosser, up until the days they were there," said Nevada County Sheriff Captain Sam Brown when asked how Adventures with Purpose divers found Kiely's car after multiple law enforcement searches came up empty. ...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
State
Nevada State
Nevada County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Nevada County, CA
Nevada County, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
KIVI-TV

Body found in California lake 'likely' missing teen Kiely Rodni

On Sunday, a car and body were found in a California lake near where 16-year-old Kiely Rodni went missing. On Monday, officials said the body was "likely" Rodni's. The group Adventures with Purpose tweeted it found the car 14 feet below Lake Prosser’s surface, about 35 miles west of Reno, Nevada.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

CHP: 4 killed in wrong-way head-on crash on Interstate 5 in Colusa County

COLUSA COUNTY, Calif. — Four people died early Monday morning after a wrong-way head-on crash in Colusa County, officials said. The crash happened at 12:48 a.m. south of Fairview Road near the Maxwell rest area, according to the California Highway Patrol. A driver in a 2012 Nissan Altima was driving northbound on a southbound Interstate 5 lane at an unknown speed when it slammed into a 2022 Nissan Altima that was going southbound on that same lane.
COLUSA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dirt Bike#Traffic Accident#Uc Davis Medical Center
crimevoice.com

Butte County Man Accused of Impersonating an Officer

“On 8/13/2022 a Chico Police Officer was on patrol in the area of the 2000 Block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. when the officer observed a Ford Crown Victoria with California Exempt license plates that did not match the vehicle. The officer conducted a traffic enforcement stop and contacted and detained the solo occupant of the vehicle, Lonnie Henderson (3/23/1960). During the stop, it was determined that the license plate had been stolen from a Sutter County Government vehicle.
CHICO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS News

Motorcyclist killed in crash near Grass Valley

GRASS VALLEY -- A motorcyclist died Sunday evening after crashing near Grass Valley. The Grass Valley Police Department say the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Combine Road and Cascade Crossing Road, about 15 miles south of Grass Valley. Responding officers found the motorcyclist, identified as Donald...
GRASS VALLEY, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Man dies in Sacramento midnight hit-and-run

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said they are still looking for the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run that killed one person on Saturday. Police said that shortly after midnight they responded to calls of an injured person laying in the street in the area of La Mancha Way and Elder Court.
SACRAMENTO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Kiely Rodni’s body, vehicle found in Northern California reservoir, volunteer divers say

Kiely Rodni presumably found after two-week search. After a vast two-week search effort by multiple organizations, a volunteer team of divers on Sunday said it had located the vehicle and presumed body of Kiely Rodni, a Northern California teen who had been missing since early August and was last seen at a large party near Truckee.
ABC10

Family has 'nothing to share' as dive team says Kiely Rodni's body, car found in Prosser Lake

TRUCKEE, Calif. — A specialty search and recovery team announced Sunday that they found a body during a search of Prosser Lake. According to Adventures with Purpose, the body of Kiely Rodni was found along with a car upside down in 14 feet of water, and they said they have notified the family about the discovery. The search and recovery team said they have been searching the waters around the Prosser Family Campground after she vanished. However, the Placer County Sheriff's Office has not confirmed any update regarding the search for Rodni at this time.
TRUCKEE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man killed in Sacramento hit and run early Saturday

SACRAMENTO — A man was killed in a hit and run vehicle crash early Saturday.Just after midnight, Sacramento Police Department patrol officers responded to the area of La Mancha Way and Elder Court regarding reports of an injured person laying in the roadway, according to police.Upon arrival, officers located the man suffering from major injuries which appeared to have been sustained during a vehicle collision. Sacramento Fire Department personnel responded and transported the victim to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. The suspect vehicle fled from the scene prior to the arrival of officers, according to police. The Major Collision Investigations Unit has taken over the investigation, and there is no suspect information.  The Sacramento County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the victim after next of kin have been notified. 
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy