L.A. Weekly
Donald Foley Dead after Motorcycle Accident on Combie Road [Nevada County, CA]
Motorcyclist Dead after Solo-Vehicle Crash near Cascade Crossing Road. The incident happened at around 5:35 p.m. near the intersection of Combie Road and Cascade Crossing Road. According to police, Foley was riding on his Harley Davidson Sportster at a high rate of speed when he failed to negotiate a turn...
Fox40
2 men killed after vehicle, train collide on private road in Sutter County
SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Two men died after the vehicle they were traveling in was struck by a train Sunday afternoon, California Highway Patrol said. According to CHP’s collision report on the incident, a black Chevy Silverado driving on a private road attempted to cross railroad tracks near State Route 65 and Dairy Road around 1:00 p.m.
Nevada County Sheriff on search for Kiely Rodni: 'Tracking underwater is extremely difficult'
The Nevada County Sheriff's Office said Prosser Creek Reservoir was extensively searched before a private dive team found Kiely Rodni's car 55 feet from shore on Sunday. "We had divers, not necessarily in Prosser, up until the days they were there," said Nevada County Sheriff Captain Sam Brown when asked how Adventures with Purpose divers found Kiely's car after multiple law enforcement searches came up empty. ...
Search and rescue group says they've found body, car of missing Truckee teen in Nevada Co. lake
The body and car belonging to Kiely Rodni, a missing 16-year-old girl from Truckee, were found in a Nevada County lake on Sunday, according to a search and rescue group.
Motorcyclist dies after being ejected off bike in Nevada County crash
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — A motorcyclist is dead after after a failed turn ejected him from his bike in Nevada County, officials said. The motorcyclist was identified as Donald Foley, 61 of Colfax. The California High Patrol said the motorcyclist was ejected from his Harley Davidson Sportster after he...
KIVI-TV
Body found in California lake 'likely' missing teen Kiely Rodni
On Sunday, a car and body were found in a California lake near where 16-year-old Kiely Rodni went missing. On Monday, officials said the body was "likely" Rodni's. The group Adventures with Purpose tweeted it found the car 14 feet below Lake Prosser’s surface, about 35 miles west of Reno, Nevada.
KCRA.com
CHP: 4 killed in wrong-way head-on crash on Interstate 5 in Colusa County
COLUSA COUNTY, Calif. — Four people died early Monday morning after a wrong-way head-on crash in Colusa County, officials said. The crash happened at 12:48 a.m. south of Fairview Road near the Maxwell rest area, according to the California Highway Patrol. A driver in a 2012 Nissan Altima was driving northbound on a southbound Interstate 5 lane at an unknown speed when it slammed into a 2022 Nissan Altima that was going southbound on that same lane.
Family with baby rescued after stuck for 3 days in California's Tahoe National Forest
A family of four, including an infant, was rescued on Aug. 15 after spending three days stranded in the dense forestland of a steep canyon in Northern California's Tahoe National Forest.
crimevoice.com
Butte County Man Accused of Impersonating an Officer
“On 8/13/2022 a Chico Police Officer was on patrol in the area of the 2000 Block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. when the officer observed a Ford Crown Victoria with California Exempt license plates that did not match the vehicle. The officer conducted a traffic enforcement stop and contacted and detained the solo occupant of the vehicle, Lonnie Henderson (3/23/1960). During the stop, it was determined that the license plate had been stolen from a Sutter County Government vehicle.
actionnewsnow.com
Oroville man dies after he was hit by 2 cars following crash on Highway 99
OROVILLE, Calif. - An Oroville man died after he crashed on Highway 99 in Sutter County and was hit by two vehicles, according to the CHP. The CHP said the 31-year-old man was driving a white Ford Fusion north on Highway 99 at Hutchinson Road when he crashed into a ditch at about 5:20 a.m.
2 die in Yuba County after pickup truck tries crossing in front of oncoming train, police say
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — Two people are dead after trying to cross in front of an oncoming train, the California Highway Patrol said. The accident happened on Aug. 21 around 1 p.m. when a Black Chevrolet Silverado was heading east on a private roadway near Highway 65 at Dairy Road in Yuba County.
Boyfriend convicted in 2020 killing of Rancho Cordova woman
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A man is now facing up to life in prison after he was convicted of killing a Rancho Cordova woman in 2020. The Sacramento County District Attorney's Office announced Monday that Nicholas Brynelson was convicted of the first-degree murder of Jong Hee Park. According to...
CBS News
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Grass Valley
GRASS VALLEY -- A motorcyclist died Sunday evening after crashing near Grass Valley. The Grass Valley Police Department say the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Combine Road and Cascade Crossing Road, about 15 miles south of Grass Valley. Responding officers found the motorcyclist, identified as Donald...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Man dies in Sacramento midnight hit-and-run
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said they are still looking for the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run that killed one person on Saturday. Police said that shortly after midnight they responded to calls of an injured person laying in the street in the area of La Mancha Way and Elder Court.
Man survives driving off cliff into Sacramento River with vehicle upside-down
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — No major injuries were reported on Monday after a man drove off a cliff and landed his car upside-down in what appeared to be shallow water, the Sacramento Fire Department said. Images shared by Sacramento Fire Department show first responders reaching into the upside-down car while...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Kiely Rodni’s body, vehicle found in Northern California reservoir, volunteer divers say
Kiely Rodni presumably found after two-week search. After a vast two-week search effort by multiple organizations, a volunteer team of divers on Sunday said it had located the vehicle and presumed body of Kiely Rodni, a Northern California teen who had been missing since early August and was last seen at a large party near Truckee.
KCRA.com
Family calls for justice 5 years after unsolved murder of North Highlands man
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A family is still searching for answers five years after the unsolved murder of a man at his North Highlands home. The family gathered at Tetotem Park in Antelope on Sunday, just one day before the five-year-anniversary of Terry McCauley's death. "Our lives will never...
Family has 'nothing to share' as dive team says Kiely Rodni's body, car found in Prosser Lake
TRUCKEE, Calif. — A specialty search and recovery team announced Sunday that they found a body during a search of Prosser Lake. According to Adventures with Purpose, the body of Kiely Rodni was found along with a car upside down in 14 feet of water, and they said they have notified the family about the discovery. The search and recovery team said they have been searching the waters around the Prosser Family Campground after she vanished. However, the Placer County Sheriff's Office has not confirmed any update regarding the search for Rodni at this time.
Man killed in Sacramento hit and run early Saturday
SACRAMENTO — A man was killed in a hit and run vehicle crash early Saturday.Just after midnight, Sacramento Police Department patrol officers responded to the area of La Mancha Way and Elder Court regarding reports of an injured person laying in the roadway, according to police.Upon arrival, officers located the man suffering from major injuries which appeared to have been sustained during a vehicle collision. Sacramento Fire Department personnel responded and transported the victim to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. The suspect vehicle fled from the scene prior to the arrival of officers, according to police. The Major Collision Investigations Unit has taken over the investigation, and there is no suspect information. The Sacramento County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the victim after next of kin have been notified.
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Possible remains of Kiely Rodni found, Turlock student in critical condition, United Farm Workers march
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
