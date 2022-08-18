Read full article on original website
MLB
Popular former superutility player Wockenfuss, 73, dies
DETROIT -- John Wockenfuss, who spent a dozen years as a valuable catcher, first baseman and outfielder with the Tigers and Phillies, passed away last Friday. He was 73. Wockenfuss was a superutility player well before roster management made it popular. Originally drafted as an outfielder out of high school by the Washington Senators in the 42nd round of the 1967 MLB Draft, Wockenfuss eventually added catcher and corner infielder to his duties in a seven-year Minor League journey across three different organization before he made it with the Tigers as a backup catcher in '74.
MLB
As Harper nears rehab assignment, Phils lose two huge pieces
PHILADELPHIA -- The Phillies cannot wait to get Bryce Harper back in the lineup. The more offense, the better, especially with Sunday’s news that right-hander Seranthony Domínguez has been placed on the 15-day injured list with tendinitis in his right triceps, and right-hander Corey Knebel will not pitch again this season because of a torn capsule in his right shoulder. Knebel has been placed on the 60-day injured list. Triple-A Lehigh Valley right-hander Tyler Cyr was added to the 40-man roster and took Domínguez’s spot in the bullpen.
MLB
Cherington expects Shelton to manage Bucs in '23
PITTSBURGH -- The Pirates are on pace to lose about 100 games. They have baseball’s fifth-worst record. They’ve yet to be mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, but October baseball is not in the cards. Despite Pittsburgh’s lack of success this season -- and over the last three seasons -- manager Derek Shelton’s job is safe.
MLB
'Baseball at its purest': Red Sox relish Little League Classic
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- The roars for the Red Sox started as soon as they deboarded the plane in Little League World Series country on Sunday around noon ET. As Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez and the rest of the players got onto the tarmac, they were warmly greeted by Little League teams from Middleboro, Mass., and Brisbane North, Australia.
MLB
'Recipe for some tough outings': Bullpen continues to struggle
PHOENIX -- In the midst of the Albert Pujols party, the bullpen continued to struggle. After his electric Saturday night in the desert, Pujols came off the bench to pinch-hit Sunday in the seventh inning and promptly delivered a base hit to the roar of both fanbases. It led to the Cardinals reclaiming a lead they kept the rest of the way in their 6-4 win to sweep the D-backs in the three-game series at Chase Field.
MLB
Spark of youth inspires O's in Little League Classic win
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- Sunday night was supposed to be a lesson in baseball for the crowd of mostly Little Leaguers on hand. Watch two teams in the midst of a Wild Card fight duke it out, see how they carry themselves between pitches, after a bad play or a strikeout, in the dugout with one another.
MLB
With 2 HRs -- and 1 massive bat flip -- Canha caps Mets' domination of Phils
PHILADELPHIA -- Mark Canha put the exclamation point on the Mets' 2022 domination of the Phillies on Sunday afternoon -- and he made sure everyone at Citizens Bank Park knew it. As his go-ahead two-run homer in the top of the ninth inning -- his second of the day --...
MLB
'You can get angry': Twins' bats quieted by Rangers
MINNEAPOLIS -- It has felt like the refrain for the past month or so from these Twins has been a constant emphasis that the offense has too much talent to be playing like this -- that they just need to execute better and play up to their potential, then the wins will follow.
MLB
'Winning makes everything fun': 7th straight for Cards
PHOENIX -- Late Saturday night, Albert Pujols was posed with this question: Are the Cardinals currently playing their best baseball of the 2022 season?. The 42-year-old slugger has played his fair share of MLB games -- 3,042 regular-season games, to be exact -- so his opinion comes in high regard.
MLB・
MLB
Humbled and Happ-y: Cubs LF slugs 100th career homer
CHICAGO -- There was a scramble in the right-field bleachers as Ian Happ shifted into his home run trot in the first inning on Sunday afternoon. The baseball he just sent soaring to the stands was rolling among shoetops. A young fan got his hands on the souvenir. After the...
MLB
Tigers treat Halos to Greene Day in finale
DETROIT -- The seats over Comerica Park’s out-of-town scoreboard in right-center field have some of the best views in the ballpark, giving fans an appreciation of the expansive outfield from 11+ feet up. What the seats don’t normally provide are home runs. Riley Greene has played enough games...
MLB
Longo gives Giants a much-needed spark
DENVER -- The Giants were in need of a jolt to wake up their sluggish offense and keep their latest downturn from spiraling even further. They found one in Evan Longoria. Longoria crushed his first grand slam in nine years and added a few defensive gems at third...
MLB
Ramírez, lights-out 'pen seal third series win in a row
ST. PETERSBURG -- After stumbling out of the gate to start the second half, the Rays seem to be hitting their stride as they approach the season’s stretch run. The Rays rode another excellent pitching performance and a pair of timely hits from Harold Ramírez to a 3-2 win over the Royals on Sunday afternoon at Tropicana Field. Tampa Bay has now won seven of its past nine games, with both losses coming by one run in extra innings, while taking three consecutive series to match a season high set back in April.
MLB
Orioles become kids again at Little League Classic
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- Before the rainstorm, there was the madness. The Orioles descended upon Williamsport and the Little League World Series on Sunday afternoon, hours before they faced off against the Red Sox in the Little League Classic at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Bowman Field. Their day was filled by bright-eyed Little Leaguers, autographs and dirt … from sliding down the famed hill located behind Howard J. Lamade Stadium.
MLB
Guardians' inexperience on display on key miscue
CLEVELAND -- With youth comes a lot of hiccups and excitement, something that was on full display in one single play in the Guardians' 2-0 loss to the White Sox on Saturday night at Progressive Field. In the top of the seventh inning, Cleveland was trailing by just one run,...
MLB
Aging like fine wine, Morton (11 K's) keeps elite company
ATLANTA -- Charlie Morton’s career seemed to be nearing a close when he joined the Astros before the 2017 season. But five years after helping Houston claim a World Series title, the veteran hurler showed his former team why he’s still considered one of the game’s top starting pitchers.
MLB
Young Royals battle 'growing pains' on tough road trip
ST. PETERSBURG -- The Royals’ 7-4 homestand last week was encouraging, not only for team morale, but also for what it revealed about the club's potential future with its core group of players. But Sunday afternoon’s 3-2 loss to the Rays at Tropicana Field sent the Royals back to...
MLB
Beasley on ups and downs of 1st week as interim manager
This story was excerpted from Kennedi Landry's Rangers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Just over 10 years ago, Josh Johnson played for Tony Beasley at Double-A Harrisburg and Triple-A Syracuse in the Nationals organization. For Johnson, he...
MLB
Cueto's sterling season continues with yet another gem
CLEVELAND -- It’s the ninth inning at Progressive Field Saturday night, and actually getting pretty close to Sunday morning after a 2-hour, 55-minute rain delay. The White Sox are holding a 2-0 lead on Cleveland behind Johnny Cueto’s continued mound mastery, but he’s at 100 pitches. So, what’s the plan for the right-hander and manager Tony La Russa?
MLB
Yankees get last word in chippy win over Blue Jays
NEW YORK -- Aaron Judge took his time taking his base, ambling slowly enough up the first-base line to deliver a message of disapproval to Alek Manoah, but not to make mayhem. His teammates trickled out of the home dugout, the stragglers awaiting Judge’s cue. Then he waved them off.
