Shirley K. Wilson passed away Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at Franciscan Health Lafayette. She was born July 17, 1940, at Crawfordsville, to Harry and May Gill. Shirley and her husband John, who survives, were married over 53 years. They spent the entirety of their marriage in Montgomery County. In 1977, Shirley and John built the Lindy Freeze in Linden, which Shirley managed. After selling the ice cream shop, Shirley and John enjoyed 30 years of retirement. Shirley loved her home and enjoyed her family and friends.

CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN ・ 9 HOURS AGO