Read full article on original website
Related
Journal Review
8-22 Roundup: Mountie VB earns hard earned five set win
Southmont was back in action on Monday night as they traveled to take on North Putnam. The match between the Mounties and Cougars would prove to be a back and forth affair the entire evening as the match would end up going the distance in five sets. When all was...
Journal Review
Meadows earns medalist at Mountie Invite
Addison Meadows is determined to make it back to the state finals again this season. She and the Mounties along with Crawfordsville and North Montgomery competed in the annual Mountie Invite on Saturday at the Crawfordsville Country Club. Meadows, as she has in most meets this season, earned individual medalist honors by shooting the low score of a 74.
Journal Review
WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Athenian VB and XC both earn titles
For the second straight season Crawfordsville volleyball is off to yet another great start. CHS traveled to compete in the Early Bird Invite hosted by North Putnam on Saturday looking to defend their title from a year ago. That’s exactly what the Athenians would do as they went a perfect 4-0 on the day to defend their championship crown.
Journal Review
Shirley K. Wilson
Shirley K. Wilson passed away Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at Franciscan Health Lafayette. She was born July 17, 1940, at Crawfordsville, to Harry and May Gill. Shirley and her husband John, who survives, were married over 53 years. They spent the entirety of their marriage in Montgomery County. In 1977, Shirley and John built the Lindy Freeze in Linden, which Shirley managed. After selling the ice cream shop, Shirley and John enjoyed 30 years of retirement. Shirley loved her home and enjoyed her family and friends.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Journal Review
Walter J. Turpin Jr.
Walt “Turp” Johnson Turpin Jr., 84, passed away at home in Kingman on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. He was born June 27, 1938, at Veedersburg, a son of the late Water Johnson Turpin, Sr. and Elizabeth Ellen (Swingle) Turpin. He was married April 4, 2004, at Lebanon, to...
Journal Review
Joyce Ann Patton
Joyce Ann Patton, 74, of Crawfordsville passed away Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Veedersburg. She was born Aug. 25, 1947, at Crawfordsville, to the late Charles E. and Doris E. (Northcutt) Patton. Joyce graduated from Crawfordsville High School in 1966 and retired from Hi-Tek Lighting...
Journal Review
Harper Dakota Mayfield
Harper Dakota Mayfield, a daughter, born Aug. 18 at Witham Health Services, Lebanon, to Destiny Slavin and AJ Mayfield, Frankfort. At birth, she weighed 8 pounds, 15 ounces. She is the couple’s first child. Maternal grandmother is Llanira Dones, Frankfort. Maternal great-grandmother is Susan Serrano, Frankfort. Paternal grandfather is...
Journal Review
Local Record: Aug. 22, 2022
• Operating a vehicle while intoxicated at South Grace Avenue and Fremont Street — 12:26 a.m. • Samuel Hernandez-Rodriguez, 36, Crawfordsville, was arrested on charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated - prior conviction, operating a vehicle while intoxicated - endangering a person, operating a vehicle with an ACE of .08 or more and driving while suspended — 1:48 a.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Journal Review
Serve & Protect: Det. Lt. Dave Long
• People still can’t believe I became a police officer. • My hair may be gone, but my music hasn’t changed. I still love Shinedown, Godsmack and Guns N Roses. Dave Long was searching for something more when he joined the Crawfordsville Police Department in May 2001. “I...
Comments / 0