Music legend Cher offers to pay for lawyer for Houston woman attacked by police dogAsh JurbergHouston, TX
A man was shot multiple times in front of his wife as they came home from a bar in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Two men were shot during a drive-by shooting in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Three suspects are in custody after burglarizing a Foot Locker in north Houston and leading police on a short chasehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
HPD: Suspect charged, wanted with the killing of 24-year-old father outside Houston bowling alleyhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
MLB
Gallo shines at plate, in field as LA sweeps
LOS ANGELES -- When the Dodgers acquired Joey Gallo from the Yankees at the Trade Deadline, they were hopeful they could bolster their bench by helping the struggling outfielder rework his offensive approach. With his effort in the Dodgers’ 10-3 win in the series finale against the Marlins on Sunday...
MLB
Popular former superutility player Wockenfuss, 73, dies
DETROIT -- John Wockenfuss, who spent a dozen years as a valuable catcher, first baseman and outfielder with the Tigers and Phillies, passed away last Friday. He was 73. Wockenfuss was a superutility player well before roster management made it popular. Originally drafted as an outfielder out of high school by the Washington Senators in the 42nd round of the 1967 MLB Draft, Wockenfuss eventually added catcher and corner infielder to his duties in a seven-year Minor League journey across three different organization before he made it with the Tigers as a backup catcher in '74.
MLB
Cherington expects Shelton to manage Bucs in '23
PITTSBURGH -- The Pirates are on pace to lose about 100 games. They have baseball’s fifth-worst record. They’ve yet to be mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, but October baseball is not in the cards. Despite Pittsburgh’s lack of success this season -- and over the last three seasons -- manager Derek Shelton’s job is safe.
MLB
Group of White Sox prospects promoted to 'Project Birmingham'
CHICAGO -- The name mentioned by Chris Getz, the White Sox assistant general manager/player development, was “Project Birmingham.” But the title of the White Sox innovative Minor League program is admittedly a work in progress. It’s an idea being put into place Tuesday at the organization’s Double-A Birmingham...
MLB
As Harper nears rehab assignment, Phils lose two huge pieces
PHILADELPHIA -- The Phillies cannot wait to get Bryce Harper back in the lineup. The more offense, the better, especially with Sunday’s news that right-hander Seranthony Domínguez has been placed on the 15-day injured list with tendinitis in his right triceps, and right-hander Corey Knebel will not pitch again this season because of a torn capsule in his right shoulder. Knebel has been placed on the 60-day injured list. Triple-A Lehigh Valley right-hander Tyler Cyr was added to the 40-man roster and took Domínguez’s spot in the bullpen.
MLB
'Baseball at its purest': Red Sox relish Little League Classic
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- The roars for the Red Sox started as soon as they deboarded the plane in Little League World Series country on Sunday around noon ET. As Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez and the rest of the players got onto the tarmac, they were warmly greeted by Little League teams from Middleboro, Mass., and Brisbane North, Australia.
MLB
Longo gives Giants a much-needed spark
DENVER -- The Giants were in need of a jolt to wake up their sluggish offense and keep their latest downturn from spiraling even further. They found one in Evan Longoria. Longoria crushed his first grand slam in nine years and added a few defensive gems at third...
MLB
No more Sundays off for this banker turned Mets pitcher
PHILADELPHIA -- At this time 14 months ago, Nate Fisher had completely left behind the game of baseball. After the 2020 Minor League season was cancelled and he was released by the Mariners, the left-hander returned home to Nebraska where one of his old baseball coaches set him up with a job at a local bank.
MLB
'Recipe for some tough outings': Bullpen continues to struggle
PHOENIX -- In the midst of the Albert Pujols party, the bullpen continued to struggle. After his electric Saturday night in the desert, Pujols came off the bench to pinch-hit Sunday in the seventh inning and promptly delivered a base hit to the roar of both fanbases. It led to the Cardinals reclaiming a lead they kept the rest of the way in their 6-4 win to sweep the D-backs in the three-game series at Chase Field.
MLB
Langeliers: Catcher, slugger ... speed demon?
OAKLAND -- In the many glowing scouting reports the A’s had received on Shea Langeliers, speed on the basepaths was absent from the large list of impressive qualities he brings to the table. On Sunday, however, the rookie showed he’s also got a decent run tool in his bag.
MLB
'You can get angry': Twins' bats quieted by Rangers
MINNEAPOLIS -- It has felt like the refrain for the past month or so from these Twins has been a constant emphasis that the offense has too much talent to be playing like this -- that they just need to execute better and play up to their potential, then the wins will follow.
MLB
Sparks fly as Blue Jays-Yankees rivalry heats up
NEW YORK -- There it is, the great AL East rivalry we’ve long been promised. The Blue Jays and Yankees teased this back in April, when they split a four-game series and traded haymakers in The Bronx. It was the series when Vladimir Guerrero Jr., bloodied hand and all, launched three home runs in the same game and announced the Blue Jays as an early contender in the division.
MLB
Arihara uses sinker, cutter to shut down Twins
MINNEAPOLIS -- Rangers interim manager Tony Beasley often says that pitching is the face of a baseball game. Win, lose or however it ultimately plays out, the starting pitcher sets the tone for the entire game. On Sunday afternoon, starter Kohei Arihara proved that to be true after he tossed...
MLB
Humbled and Happ-y: Cubs LF slugs 100th career homer
CHICAGO -- There was a scramble in the right-field bleachers as Ian Happ shifted into his home run trot in the first inning on Sunday afternoon. The baseball he just sent soaring to the stands was rolling among shoetops. A young fan got his hands on the souvenir. After the...
MLB
Jays' Martinez sets homer record for Fisher Cats
Orelvis Martinez has been hitting homers at a prodigious pace all season. Now, it's led him to the record books. Baseball’s No. 73 overall prospect crushed his 28th home run of the year to set a new single-season mark for Double-A New Hampshire in a 6-1 win at Hartford on Sunday afternoon.
MLB
Ramírez, lights-out 'pen seal third series win in a row
ST. PETERSBURG -- After stumbling out of the gate to start the second half, the Rays seem to be hitting their stride as they approach the season’s stretch run. The Rays rode another excellent pitching performance and a pair of timely hits from Harold Ramírez to a 3-2 win over the Royals on Sunday afternoon at Tropicana Field. Tampa Bay has now won seven of its past nine games, with both losses coming by one run in extra innings, while taking three consecutive series to match a season high set back in April.
MLB
Aging like fine wine, Morton (11 K's) keeps elite company
ATLANTA -- Charlie Morton’s career seemed to be nearing a close when he joined the Astros before the 2017 season. But five years after helping Houston claim a World Series title, the veteran hurler showed his former team why he’s still considered one of the game’s top starting pitchers.
MLB
Orioles become kids again at Little League Classic
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- Before the rainstorm, there was the madness. The Orioles descended upon Williamsport and the Little League World Series on Sunday afternoon, hours before they faced off against the Red Sox in the Little League Classic at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Bowman Field. Their day was filled by bright-eyed Little Leaguers, autographs and dirt … from sliding down the famed hill located behind Howard J. Lamade Stadium.
MLB
Tigers treat Halos to Greene Day in finale
DETROIT -- The seats over Comerica Park’s out-of-town scoreboard in right-center field have some of the best views in the ballpark, giving fans an appreciation of the expansive outfield from 11+ feet up. What the seats don’t normally provide are home runs. Riley Greene has played enough games...
MLB
'Winning makes everything fun': 7th straight for Cards
PHOENIX -- Late Saturday night, Albert Pujols was posed with this question: Are the Cardinals currently playing their best baseball of the 2022 season?. The 42-year-old slugger has played his fair share of MLB games -- 3,042 regular-season games, to be exact -- so his opinion comes in high regard.
