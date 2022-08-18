Read full article on original website
Late Kick: Michigan Wolverines 2022 Season Prediction
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate predicts how far Michigan will go in the 2022 season.
Jalen Catalon and Dalton Wagner feel good about where Razorbacks stand
The Razorbacks completed their second fall scrimmage Saturday, two weeks away from the season opener vs. Cincinnati.
Scott Frost clarifies 'vomit' comments that drew national attention this week
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost on Sunday clarified comments he made earlier in the week about how hard his offensive linemen have been working in fall camp. Speaking Thursday on Sports Nightly, Frost drew national attention for how he described how hard his offensive linemen are working under new offensive line coach Donovan Raiola.
Five-star QB Jadyn Davis: "I Like Michigan a lot"
Charlotte (N.C.) Day five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis reflects upon his performance in his squad's 42-7 season opening victory, his experience at Michigan's Barbecue at the Big House, and more.
Knowles: ‘75%’ of defense has been installed | Why he has ‘no concerns’ about Buckeyes' defense
With Ohio State’s season-opener against Notre Dame just 12 days away, first-year defensive coordinator Jim Knowles says about one-fourth of his defense has not even been installed yet. And he’s perfectly fine with that. Wait, how is it possible that he’s content with the situation? Well, Knowles spoke...
Vols RB commitment moving back to California for senior season
One of Tennessee's commitments announced Saturday that he's returning to California to finish his high school career. Vols running back commitment Will Stallings posted on his Twitter account that he's transferring from Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas to Clayton Valley Charter High School in Concord, Calif., going into his senior season.
Demond Demas, former Texas A&M WR and 5-star recruit, will sit out 2022 season as legal process unfolds
Former Texas A&M wide receiver and five-star recruit Demond Demas, who was suspended by the Aggies in March after an arrest and subsequently removed from the roster, plans to sit out the 2022 season with the intention of playing again in 2023, he told 247Sports. “I will most likely be...
PHOTOS: Chemistry continues to build as USC approaches halfway mark of fall camp
USC head coach Lincoln Riley knows there is still plenty of work to do but is proud of what his new team has been able to accomplish as they come up on the halfway point of his first fall camp with the Trojans. He said Tuesday following the completion of practice No. 10 of the 25 practices allowed by the NCAA prior to the first game of the season that he is happy with where his team’s chemistry and culture is at despite the completely overhauled roster the Trojans have.
Louisville basketball targets in updated 247Sports rankings
Two University of Louisville men's basketball targets in the Class of 2023 made the biggest jump in the 247Sports rankings update. The update was released today and the Cardinals are in the mix with four of the top 20 prospects. Simi Valley, Calif., Donda Academy guard AJ Johnson and South...
Las Vegas Raiders trade QB Nick Mullens to Minnesota Vikings
The Las Vegas Raiders will trade quarterback Nick Mullens to the Minnesota Vikings, according to Tom Pelissero. The Vikings will send back a conditional seventh-round pick in 2024 for Mullens, according to Pelissero. Ian Rapoport adds Mullens must be active for one game in 2022 in order for the pick to be valid.
Georgia football: Kirby Smart evaluates backup quarterback competition
Georgia returns quarterback Stetson Bennett from last year’s national championship squad. But if any team knows the value of having a solid backup quarterback ready to step in, it’s the Bulldogs. After all, Bennett entered last year as Georgia’s backup to JT Daniels. And after Daniels suffered an oblique injury, Bennett played well enough to help the Bulldogs to their first title since 1980. And after Georgia’s second scrimmage, Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart said he likes what he’s seen from the players -- Gunner Stockton, Brock Vandagriff, and Carson Beck -- battling to win the spot behind Bennett.
Report: USC provides statement on Vols WR Bru McCoy's eligibility status
With Tennessee's season opener Sept. 1 against Ball State now less than two weeks away, the Vols are still awaiting final word on wide receiver Bru McCoy's status for this season. Tennessee coach Josh Heupel again said Friday that the Southern Cal transfer has yet to be ruled eligible for this season, indicating that there were some things out of the Vols' control, and his former school has now weighed in on the matter.
Michigan QB transfer Dan Villari practicing at WR for Syracuse. Dino Babers explains why
Syracuse football's Dan Villari practiced at wide receiver on Monday. The Michigan transfer who was brought in to play quarterback got his first taste of pass-catching inside the Ensley Athletic Center, going through positional drills, routes vs. air, and a couple of 1-on-1s. Orange head coach Dino Babers was asked...
Ohio State commit RB Mark Fletcher still talking with Miami
Ohio State commit RB Mark Fletcher is still talking with Miami. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
'For us to be invited back, it really means the world': Gators impress former players with facility, practice
The names of Florida’s former All-Americans line the bricks Ben Hill Griffin Stadium rests upon, signaling to pedestrians the ocean of storied alumni the program’s produced. In recent years, the current teams’ connection to those names has seemingly grown more distant. Florida head coach Billy Napier took...
Former coach says one-time five-star edge Eyabi Anoma primed for Michigan success
PARAMUS, N.J. -- Former five-star Eyabi Anoma's circuitous path to Michigan has been well-chronicled since his enrollment was announced last week, and his former coach at Baltimore St. Frances said his former star is ready to do big things with the Wolverines. Messay Hailemariam, who runs one of the top...
Iowa State commit JJ Kohl explains why this season takes on an even deeper meaning
Headed into his final season of high school football, Ankeny four-star quarterback JJ Kohl has plenty of expectations set for himself and his team, including getting to the state championship game, and leaving with a victory. On top of that, the Iowa State commit’s success on the field could hopefully...
Recruiting expert breaks down Oregon's three most recent football commitments
Last week on the Autzen Audibles podcast, 247 Sports National Recruiting Editor Brandon Huffman joined the program and answered multiple recruiting questions. You can listen to the podcast down below or read the transcription here. On the podcast, Huffman was asked about Oregon's three most recent commitments, four-star ATH Kenyon...
Georgia football: Kirby Smart explains why Bulldogs ‘don’t run’ from scheduling tough opponents
Since taking over as Georgia’s head coach, Kirby Smart has made sure the Bulldogs play plenty of worthwhile non-conference games. Even as the college football landscape begins to shift, Smart doesn’t intend on changing that mindset. Smart was asked Saturday about his philosophy when it comes to non-conference...
USF's 25 most important players of 2022: No. 20
Monday marks 12 days until USF returns to action on the football field at Raymond James Stadium. The BYU Cougars are preparing for their cross-country trek that will help the Bulls begin one of the most highly-anticipated seasons in recent memory. USF head coach Jeff Scott enters his third year...
