Vols RB commitment moving back to California for senior season

One of Tennessee's commitments announced Saturday that he's returning to California to finish his high school career. Vols running back commitment Will Stallings posted on his Twitter account that he's transferring from Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas to Clayton Valley Charter High School in Concord, Calif., going into his senior season.
CONCORD, CA
PHOTOS: Chemistry continues to build as USC approaches halfway mark of fall camp

USC head coach Lincoln Riley knows there is still plenty of work to do but is proud of what his new team has been able to accomplish as they come up on the halfway point of his first fall camp with the Trojans. He said Tuesday following the completion of practice No. 10 of the 25 practices allowed by the NCAA prior to the first game of the season that he is happy with where his team’s chemistry and culture is at despite the completely overhauled roster the Trojans have.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Las Vegas Raiders trade QB Nick Mullens to Minnesota Vikings

The Las Vegas Raiders will trade quarterback Nick Mullens to the Minnesota Vikings, according to Tom Pelissero. The Vikings will send back a conditional seventh-round pick in 2024 for Mullens, according to Pelissero. Ian Rapoport adds Mullens must be active for one game in 2022 in order for the pick to be valid.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Georgia football: Kirby Smart evaluates backup quarterback competition

Georgia returns quarterback Stetson Bennett from last year’s national championship squad. But if any team knows the value of having a solid backup quarterback ready to step in, it’s the Bulldogs. After all, Bennett entered last year as Georgia’s backup to JT Daniels. And after Daniels suffered an oblique injury, Bennett played well enough to help the Bulldogs to their first title since 1980. And after Georgia’s second scrimmage, Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart said he likes what he’s seen from the players -- Gunner Stockton, Brock Vandagriff, and Carson Beck -- battling to win the spot behind Bennett.
ATHENS, GA
Report: USC provides statement on Vols WR Bru McCoy's eligibility status

With Tennessee's season opener Sept. 1 against Ball State now less than two weeks away, the Vols are still awaiting final word on wide receiver Bru McCoy's status for this season. Tennessee coach Josh Heupel again said Friday that the Southern Cal transfer has yet to be ruled eligible for this season, indicating that there were some things out of the Vols' control, and his former school has now weighed in on the matter.
KNOXVILLE, TN
USF's 25 most important players of 2022: No. 20

Monday marks 12 days until USF returns to action on the football field at Raymond James Stadium. The BYU Cougars are preparing for their cross-country trek that will help the Bulls begin one of the most highly-anticipated seasons in recent memory. USF head coach Jeff Scott enters his third year...
