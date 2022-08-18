As part of safety improvements, the Kirkwood School District is limiting hours for public play on elementary school playground equipment beginning this school year. Last week, postcards were mailed to all district families explaining that the playgrounds at Keysor, Westchester, North Glendale, Robinson and Tillman elementary schools will now be closed to the public until after-school programming has concluded at 6 p.m. on days when school is in session. Previously, playgrounds were open to the public starting at the end of the school day at 3:40 p.m.

