Wood River Police Department Along With Other Agencies Conduct Search For Missing ManMetro East Star Online NewspaperWood River, IL
Body Viewing Reveals A Hidden Secret — The Real Story Behind The Documentary The Silent TruthMary HolmanFlorissant, MO
The historic and last home of American frontiersman Daniel Boone in Defiance, St. Charles County, MissouriCJ CoombsDefiance, MO
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
This Coffee Shop in Missouri is Fairy-Tale Themed and it is StunningTravel MavenSaint Louis, MO
timesnewspapers.com
25 Years Of BandTogether
In 1997, saxophonist Gary Reynolds placed an ad in an LGBTQ magazine calling for musicians to be part of a small band to perform at the St. Louis Pride Parade. Ten people showed up for the first meeting. Today, Band Together has grown to nearly 200 members ranging in age...
“Ballwin days” and “Festival of the Little Hills” draw big crowds
There are multiple festivals kicking off this weekend including the 44th annual Ballwin Days Festival.
timesnewspapers.com
New Chocolate Shop Coming To Webster
Des Peres business Bijoux Handcrafted Chocolates, 13014 Manchester Road, will soon open its second location in Webster Groves. Owner Meggie Mobley said she hopes to be open her new space at 7930 Big Bend Blvd. in the Old Orchard business district by December. The shop will be next to Blue Dahlia Designs.
wetheitalians.com
St Louis Italian summer festival: Ferragosto 2022
5th Annual St Louis Italian Summer Festival - The Enterprise Pavilion at Shaw Park in Clayton - Saturday, August 20, 4:30PM - 11PM. You are invited to the 5th Annual Ferragosto at the Enterprise Pavilion at Shaw Park in Clayton! Ferragosto is the largest Italian summer festival of the year where all are invited to taste and experience contemporary Italian cuisine and culture.
tncontentexchange.com
Spokes welcomes community back to 'amazing atmosphere'
The October 2021 closure was sudden and heartbreaking for both employees and patrons of Spokes Pub & Grill. The business’s abrupt closing after 25 years caused the employees obvious financial anguish and stress over losing their jobs. Spokes Pub & Grill and the Surestay Plus Hotel, both located at...
tncontentexchange.com
Photos and video: Cute Clydesdale foals are a sight to see at Grant's Farm
Visitors to Grant's Farm the week of August 15, 2022, got a sneak peek of five newly arrived, 6 1/2-month-old Clydesdale foals near the stables. Next week the horses, which already weigh 600 to 700 pounds, will be moved to larger fields. Starting Aug. 22, Grant's Farm is open weekends only, although Clydesdale Close-Up Tours are still offered daily.
timesnewspapers.com
Public Playground Hours Adjusted For Security
As part of safety improvements, the Kirkwood School District is limiting hours for public play on elementary school playground equipment beginning this school year. Last week, postcards were mailed to all district families explaining that the playgrounds at Keysor, Westchester, North Glendale, Robinson and Tillman elementary schools will now be closed to the public until after-school programming has concluded at 6 p.m. on days when school is in session. Previously, playgrounds were open to the public starting at the end of the school day at 3:40 p.m.
timesnewspapers.com
Volunteers Needed For Webster Groves Flood Cleanup
The Webster Groves Green Keepers are looking for volunteers to help clean up trash at Deer Creek, Lorraine Davis and Shady Creek. Those interested in volunteering must fill out a waiver at tinyurl.com/2amk2amh and email it to steingrubyy@webstergrovesmo.gov or pick up and fill out a waiver at the front desk of the Webster Groves Recreation Complex, 33 E. Glendale.
Local man amazes onlookers with his workouts at the Gateway Arch
ST. LOUIS — The Gateway Arch is visited by hundreds of people every day of the week. Most people go there to enjoy the sights or take a ride to the top. But John Wilmas goes to the grounds to take his fitness to a higher level. What he does to accomplish the goal gets mixed reviews from passersby.
Wrestling at The Chase, Missouri book festival
Missouri Book Festival is to kick off on Aug. 25th and 27th.
St. Jude ‘Dream Home’ winner picked
Sold out raffle tickets in the St. Louis region to fight childhood cancer and enter the chance to win a brand new home.
timesnewspapers.com
"A Talented, Humble Kid"
The Missouri Elite Sports Club, based out of Kirkwood, recently sent eight athletes to compete at the Amateur Athletic Union Track and Field Junior Olympics in North Carolina. The team had 11 athletes qualify for the National Junior Olympic track meet, but only eight were able to attend and compete in the national-level event held Aug. 1-6 in Greensboro. Out of the eight athletes from the Missouri Elite Sports Club who competed at the Junior Olympics, two received a top eight All-American placement.
Chesterfield couple tours St. Jude Dream Home after big win
Hours after winning the St. Jude Dream Home drawing, John and Jenna Huntebrinker took a tour of their new home.
St. Louis resident created a Gateway Arch in Minecraft
A St. Louis resident builds the downtown arch area in a popular game called Minecraft.
timesnewspapers.com
Masking Optional For Kirkwood School District
The Kirkwood School District will not require masks for any students, staff or visitors for the 2022-23 school year, according to recent updates to the district website’s health services page. The district will also no longer use building-level thresholds to require masks, nor will it continue to publish the...
photonews247.com
Olive Crossing at Olive and I-170 Construction Update
Olive Crossing at Olive and I-170 is a mixed-use 140-acre development by Keat Properties and Keeley Properties that’s currently under construction across from Chevy’s in Olivette, MO. In the works is a dual brand Marriott Courtyard and Element hotel which will have up to 160-rooms. There is a...
tncontentexchange.com
Locoz Tacoz to open brick-and-mortar restaurant in Maplewood
Three months after vacating its original brick-and-mortar location in Tower Grove South, Locoz Tacoz has found a new home. The Mexican restaurant will open at 7374 Manchester Road in Maplewood. “It’s been a long process,” owner Tyler Garcia said of his search. Garcia looked at many properties, and...
Clement Hyundai breaks ground on a massive new campus
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Clement Hyundai broke ground on a new Wentzville campus on August 10th, 2022. The 30,000 square-foot location will have a state-of-the-art facility sporting the all-new bronze and glass Hyundai design. The new Clement Hyundai construction is scheduled to be completed by Musick Construction in May of 2023. “We chose an all-new […]
Downtown's vacant Millennium Hotel cited for weeds, graffiti, shot-out window. The fine? Just $50.
ST. LOUIS — Vacant since 2014, downtown St. Louis' Millennium hotel has been racking up a series of code violations. The city's building division in August 2021 cited the prominent complex, perched between Memorial Drive and South Fourth Street, southwest of the Gateway Arch, for broken or missing windows, plus problems with stucco and an insulation system.
timesnewspapers.com
COVID-19 And College Prep
Two years ago, high schools and colleges around the country scurried to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic. Group study sessions gave way to social distancing and mask mandates, classrooms became digital via Zoom, and an endless supply of hand sanitizer found its way onto the desks of students and educators alike.
