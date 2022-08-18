ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webster Groves, MO

timesnewspapers.com

25 Years Of BandTogether

In 1997, saxophonist Gary Reynolds placed an ad in an LGBTQ magazine calling for musicians to be part of a small band to perform at the St. Louis Pride Parade. Ten people showed up for the first meeting. Today, Band Together has grown to nearly 200 members ranging in age...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
timesnewspapers.com

New Chocolate Shop Coming To Webster

Des Peres business Bijoux Handcrafted Chocolates, 13014 Manchester Road, will soon open its second location in Webster Groves. Owner Meggie Mobley said she hopes to be open her new space at 7930 Big Bend Blvd. in the Old Orchard business district by December. The shop will be next to Blue Dahlia Designs.
DES PERES, MO
wetheitalians.com

St Louis Italian summer festival: ​Ferragosto 2022

5th Annual St Louis Italian Summer Festival - The Enterprise Pavilion at Shaw Park in Clayton - Saturday, August 20, 4:30PM - 11PM. You are invited to the 5th Annual Ferragosto at the Enterprise Pavilion at Shaw Park in Clayton! Ferragosto is the largest Italian summer festival of the year where all are invited to taste and experience contemporary Italian cuisine and culture.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Spokes welcomes community back to 'amazing atmosphere'

The October 2021 closure was sudden and heartbreaking for both employees and patrons of Spokes Pub & Grill. The business’s abrupt closing after 25 years caused the employees obvious financial anguish and stress over losing their jobs. Spokes Pub & Grill and the Surestay Plus Hotel, both located at...
FARMINGTON, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Photos and video: Cute Clydesdale foals are a sight to see at Grant's Farm

Visitors to Grant's Farm the week of August 15, 2022, got a sneak peek of five newly arrived, 6 1/2-month-old Clydesdale foals near the stables. Next week the horses, which already weigh 600 to 700 pounds, will be moved to larger fields. Starting Aug. 22, Grant's Farm is open weekends only, although Clydesdale Close-Up Tours are still offered daily.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
timesnewspapers.com

Public Playground Hours Adjusted For Security

As part of safety improvements, the Kirkwood School District is limiting hours for public play on elementary school playground equipment beginning this school year. Last week, postcards were mailed to all district families explaining that the playgrounds at Keysor, Westchester, North Glendale, Robinson and Tillman elementary schools will now be closed to the public until after-school programming has concluded at 6 p.m. on days when school is in session. Previously, playgrounds were open to the public starting at the end of the school day at 3:40 p.m.
KIRKWOOD, MO
timesnewspapers.com

Volunteers Needed For Webster Groves Flood Cleanup

The Webster Groves Green Keepers are looking for volunteers to help clean up trash at Deer Creek, Lorraine Davis and Shady Creek. Those interested in volunteering must fill out a waiver at tinyurl.com/2amk2amh and email it to steingrubyy@webstergrovesmo.gov or pick up and fill out a waiver at the front desk of the Webster Groves Recreation Complex, 33 E. Glendale.
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
timesnewspapers.com

"A Talented, Humble Kid"

The Missouri Elite Sports Club, based out of Kirkwood, recently sent eight athletes to compete at the Amateur Athletic Union Track and Field Junior Olympics in North Carolina. The team had 11 athletes qualify for the National Junior Olympic track meet, but only eight were able to attend and compete in the national-level event held Aug. 1-6 in Greensboro. Out of the eight athletes from the Missouri Elite Sports Club who competed at the Junior Olympics, two received a top eight All-American placement.
KIRKWOOD, MO
timesnewspapers.com

Masking Optional For Kirkwood School District

The Kirkwood School District will not require masks for any students, staff or visitors for the 2022-23 school year, according to recent updates to the district website’s health services page. The district will also no longer use building-level thresholds to require masks, nor will it continue to publish the...
KIRKWOOD, MO
photonews247.com

Olive Crossing at Olive and I-170 Construction Update

Olive Crossing at Olive and I-170 is a mixed-use 140-acre development by Keat Properties and Keeley Properties that’s currently under construction across from Chevy’s in Olivette, MO. In the works is a dual brand Marriott Courtyard and Element hotel which will have up to 160-rooms. There is a...
OLIVETTE, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Locoz Tacoz to open brick-and-mortar restaurant in Maplewood

Three months after vacating its original brick-and-mortar location in Tower Grove South, Locoz Tacoz has found a new home. The Mexican restaurant will open at 7374 Manchester Road in Maplewood. “It’s been a long process,” owner Tyler Garcia said of his search. Garcia looked at many properties, and...
FOX 2

Clement Hyundai breaks ground on a massive new campus

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Clement Hyundai broke ground on a new Wentzville campus on August 10th, 2022. The 30,000 square-foot location will have a state-of-the-art facility sporting the all-new bronze and glass Hyundai design. The new Clement Hyundai construction is scheduled to be completed by Musick Construction in May of 2023. “We chose an all-new […]
WENTZVILLE, MO
5 On Your Side

Downtown's vacant Millennium Hotel cited for weeds, graffiti, shot-out window. The fine? Just $50.

ST. LOUIS — Vacant since 2014, downtown St. Louis' Millennium hotel has been racking up a series of code violations. The city's building division in August 2021 cited the prominent complex, perched between Memorial Drive and South Fourth Street, southwest of the Gateway Arch, for broken or missing windows, plus problems with stucco and an insulation system.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
timesnewspapers.com

COVID-19 And College Prep

Two years ago, high schools and colleges around the country scurried to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic. Group study sessions gave way to social distancing and mask mandates, classrooms became digital via Zoom, and an endless supply of hand sanitizer found its way onto the desks of students and educators alike.
