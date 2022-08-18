ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Eat Healthy at Pasadena Certified Farmers’ Markets

First published in the Aug. 11 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. We have school snacks ready for those hungry students back in the classroom available at the Pasadena Certified Farmers’ Markets. Located at Victory Park, 2641 and 2575 Paloma St., on Saturday and Villa-Parke Community Center, 363 E....
LCUSD Projects Additional $4.6M in Revenue

First published in the Aug. 18 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. With a record $308 billion state budget signed June 30, Gov. Gavin Newsom promised to invest more than ever in education, and La Cañada Unified School District’s updated budget indicates that he delivered. Melissa Greenwood,...
Chiefs First on the Scene at Fire

First published in the Aug. 11 print issue of the San Marino Tribune. San Marino Fire Chief Mario Rueda and Division Chief Mark Dondanville responded to a house fire last Tuesday when they returned to the station shortly before noon after a morning of inspections. Dondanville observed smoke in the...
Burbank Police Department Crime Log

— Officers were flagged down by a victim at 6 a.m. on Aug 10. The victim stated a man tried to strike him on Sepulveda Boulevard. The victim told officers he was fearful for his safety. Officers located the suspect who subsequently fled from officers. He was ultimately arrested and placed on $30,000 bail.

