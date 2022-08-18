Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Body Viewing Reveals A Hidden Secret — The True Life Story Behind The Documentary The Silent TruthMary HolmanFlorissant, MO
American Legion baseball Reacts to the Explosion of Baseball ClubsRussell KlickerSaint Louis, MO
The historic and last home of American frontiersman Daniel Boone in Defiance, St. Charles County, MissouriCJ CoombsDefiance, MO
The Shapley Ross House in Lincoln County, Missouri also known as the Old Rock House has stood strong since 1821CJ CoombsLincoln County, MO
Major grocery store chain just re-opened store location in MissouriKristen WaltersFerguson, MO
Related
spotonillinois.com
Students suspended or expelled 17 times in a single school year in Steeleville Community Unit School District 138
Waterloo City Council met Aug. 1. Here is the agenda provided by the council: 1. Call to Order. 2. Roll Call. 3. Pledge of Allegiance. 4. Correction or Withdrawal of Agenda Items by Sponsor. 5. Approval of Minutes as Written or Amended. 6. Petitions by Citizens on Non-Agenda Items.... Posted...
photonews247.com
Olive Crossing at Olive and I-170 Construction Update
Olive Crossing at Olive and I-170 is a mixed-use 140-acre development by Keat Properties and Keeley Properties that’s currently under construction across from Chevy’s in Olivette, MO. In the works is a dual brand Marriott Courtyard and Element hotel which will have up to 160-rooms. There is a...
“Ballwin days” and “Festival of the Little Hills” draw big crowds
There are multiple festivals kicking off this weekend including the 44th annual Ballwin Days Festival.
Free breakfast entree from Chick-Fil-A
If your back-to-school mornings are a little choatic this week Chick-Fil-A wants to help.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
See 2 Missouri Drive-In Theaters That (Thankfully) Refuse to Die
There aren't many hanging on, but 2 Missouri drive-in theaters are still open this weekend for one simple reason: they refuse to die (and that's a good thing). As I've shared in the past, we're big fans of drive-in movie theaters - those of the past and ones we'd like to see reborn locally in the Hannibal/Quincy area. Sky-Hi Drive-In in Hannibal is just one of them.
Local man amazes onlookers with his workouts at the Gateway Arch
ST. LOUIS — The Gateway Arch is visited by hundreds of people every day of the week. Most people go there to enjoy the sights or take a ride to the top. But John Wilmas goes to the grounds to take his fitness to a higher level. What he does to accomplish the goal gets mixed reviews from passersby.
Taste testing at the Missouri Book Festival
At tje Missouri Book Festival on Aug. 26 and Aug 27 there will be the opportunity to stop by the St. Louis Brews location taste test as well as gain some knowledge about the products.
Missouri Department of Conservation strips fish of world record status
ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Department of Conservation issued a statement Monday saying that a fish caught in the Lake of the Ozarks is not a world record or a state record after they said so last week. Further testing found that the fish taken on May 16 by Rich Porter of Omaha, Nebraska is […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louisans Need to Fight for Hawn State Park's Future
As an outdoor photographer and wilderness guide living in St. Louis, I spend weekends working in one of the most ecologically sensitive and biodiverse regions of the world: the Missouri Ozarks. One of my favorites is Hawn State Park in Ste. Genevieve County, and I’m not alone in that. State...
Wrestling at The Chase, Missouri book festival
Missouri Book Festival is to kick off on Aug. 25th and 27th.
wetheitalians.com
St Louis Italian summer festival: Ferragosto 2022
5th Annual St Louis Italian Summer Festival - The Enterprise Pavilion at Shaw Park in Clayton - Saturday, August 20, 4:30PM - 11PM. You are invited to the 5th Annual Ferragosto at the Enterprise Pavilion at Shaw Park in Clayton! Ferragosto is the largest Italian summer festival of the year where all are invited to taste and experience contemporary Italian cuisine and culture.
Clement Hyundai breaks ground on a massive new campus
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Clement Hyundai broke ground on a new Wentzville campus on August 10th, 2022. The 30,000 square-foot location will have a state-of-the-art facility sporting the all-new bronze and glass Hyundai design. The new Clement Hyundai construction is scheduled to be completed by Musick Construction in May of 2023. “We chose an all-new […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The historic and last home of American frontiersman Daniel Boone in Defiance, St. Charles County, Missouri
Daniel Boone's last home.Kbh3rd, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Nathan Boone who was the youngest son of Daniel Boone built the home with his father in Defiance, Missouri. In late 1799, Nathan lived there with his family after moving there from Kentucky. Daniel and his wife, Rebecca, lived primarily with Nathan from about 1804 to 1813, and later from 1816 until he died on September 26, 1820.
St. Louisan builds Gateway Arch in Minecraft
A St. Louis resident builds the downtown arch area in a popular game called Minecraft.
tncontentexchange.com
As panhandling complaints grow, cities in St. Louis County tweak laws
DES PERES — Robert Fernandez challenged how communities across the region police panhandling when he won a lawsuit against St. Louis County last year. But he's learned firsthand this summer that many suburban St. Louis cities have opted to rethink — and not end — how they cite panhandlers.
State Senator argues St. Louis Police should be under state control again
State Senator Nick Schroer of St. Charles County plans to introduce a bill in the upcoming legislative session to strip St. Louis of local control of its police department.
Doctors urge parents to discuss vaping dangers with kids
ST. LOUIS – As school starts, doctors urge parents to discuss vaping dangers with their children. One of those doctors is pulmonologist Steve Brennan from St. Louis Children’s Hospital. Brennan discussed the dangers. Click here to learn more.
timesnewspapers.com
Locals May Now Sample European Street Crepes
Those craving a European-style street crepe won’t have to fly thousands of miles to sample one. Kirkwood’s Kristin Painter is bringing this overseas treat to events and parties in the area via her mobile street crepe business. Founder of The Fold, Painter developed a passion for street crepes...
tncontentexchange.com
Photos and video: Cute Clydesdale foals are a sight to see at Grant's Farm
Visitors to Grant's Farm the week of August 15, 2022, got a sneak peek of five newly arrived, 6 1/2-month-old Clydesdale foals near the stables. Next week the horses, which already weigh 600 to 700 pounds, will be moved to larger fields. Starting Aug. 22, Grant's Farm is open weekends only, although Clydesdale Close-Up Tours are still offered daily.
2 construction workers died inside a manhole in Edwardsville
Two construction workers were found dead inside a manhole at a residential development Friday in Edwardsville, Illinois.
Comments / 0