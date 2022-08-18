ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wentzville, MO

photonews247.com

Olive Crossing at Olive and I-170 Construction Update

Olive Crossing at Olive and I-170 is a mixed-use 140-acre development by Keat Properties and Keeley Properties that’s currently under construction across from Chevy’s in Olivette, MO. In the works is a dual brand Marriott Courtyard and Element hotel which will have up to 160-rooms. There is a...
OLIVETTE, MO
Wentzville, MO
Education
Local
Missouri Education
City
Wentzville, MO
KICK AM 1530

See 2 Missouri Drive-In Theaters That (Thankfully) Refuse to Die

There aren't many hanging on, but 2 Missouri drive-in theaters are still open this weekend for one simple reason: they refuse to die (and that's a good thing). As I've shared in the past, we're big fans of drive-in movie theaters - those of the past and ones we'd like to see reborn locally in the Hannibal/Quincy area. Sky-Hi Drive-In in Hannibal is just one of them.
HANNIBAL, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louisans Need to Fight for Hawn State Park's Future

As an outdoor photographer and wilderness guide living in St. Louis, I spend weekends working in one of the most ecologically sensitive and biodiverse regions of the world: the Missouri Ozarks. One of my favorites is Hawn State Park in Ste. Genevieve County, and I’m not alone in that. State...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wetheitalians.com

St Louis Italian summer festival: ​Ferragosto 2022

5th Annual St Louis Italian Summer Festival - The Enterprise Pavilion at Shaw Park in Clayton - Saturday, August 20, 4:30PM - 11PM. You are invited to the 5th Annual Ferragosto at the Enterprise Pavilion at Shaw Park in Clayton! Ferragosto is the largest Italian summer festival of the year where all are invited to taste and experience contemporary Italian cuisine and culture.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Clement Hyundai breaks ground on a massive new campus

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Clement Hyundai broke ground on a new Wentzville campus on August 10th, 2022. The 30,000 square-foot location will have a state-of-the-art facility sporting the all-new bronze and glass Hyundai design. The new Clement Hyundai construction is scheduled to be completed by Musick Construction in May of 2023. “We chose an all-new […]
WENTZVILLE, MO
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
CJ Coombs

The historic and last home of American frontiersman Daniel Boone in Defiance, St. Charles County, Missouri

Daniel Boone's last home.Kbh3rd, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Nathan Boone who was the youngest son of Daniel Boone built the home with his father in Defiance, Missouri. In late 1799, Nathan lived there with his family after moving there from Kentucky. Daniel and his wife, Rebecca, lived primarily with Nathan from about 1804 to 1813, and later from 1816 until he died on September 26, 1820.
DEFIANCE, MO
timesnewspapers.com

Locals May Now Sample European Street Crepes

Those craving a European-style street crepe won’t have to fly thousands of miles to sample one. Kirkwood’s Kristin Painter is bringing this overseas treat to events and parties in the area via her mobile street crepe business. Founder of The Fold, Painter developed a passion for street crepes...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Photos and video: Cute Clydesdale foals are a sight to see at Grant's Farm

Visitors to Grant's Farm the week of August 15, 2022, got a sneak peek of five newly arrived, 6 1/2-month-old Clydesdale foals near the stables. Next week the horses, which already weigh 600 to 700 pounds, will be moved to larger fields. Starting Aug. 22, Grant's Farm is open weekends only, although Clydesdale Close-Up Tours are still offered daily.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

