Sixers star James Harden looks jacked in latest offseason body transformation photos
A few weeks ago a photo of a skinny James Harden went completely viral. The Philadelphia 76ers superstar looked like he lost a considerable amount of weight during the offseason, as he prepares for his comeback tour with the Sixers in 2022-23. Right now, more photos of the former league...
BREAKING: Bronny James Reportedly Receives Scholarship Offer From Memphis
According to Joe Tipton of On3 Recruits, Bronny James has received a scholarship offer from Memphis. Bronny is the son of 18-time NBA All-Star LeBron James, currently on the Los Angeles Lakers, and has also played for the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers.
Carmelo Anthony may get opportunity with 1 NBA team?
After several weeks of inactivity, Carmelo Watch could be back on. Heavy’s Sean Deveney spoke this week with an NBA executive, who said that there has been some talk about the Brooklyn Nets potentially signing ten-time All-Star forward Carmelo Anthony. The executive further indicated that bringing in Anthony may be a means of placating Kevin Durant, who has advocated for signing Anthony in the past. The two were previously teammates on the U.S. Olympic team.
Brandon Ingram looks almost unrecognizable in new viral photo
Brandon Ingram appears to have gone on sabbatical this NBA offseason. The New Orleans Pelicans forward looked nearly unrecognizable in a new photo of him that made the rounds online this week. Ingram had grown out both the hair on his head as well as his facial hair. Here is...
Shaquille O’Neal Weighs In On Vanessa Bryant’s Ongoing Trial Over Kobe Bryant Photos
Amid Vanessa Bryant's court case, her late husband's former teammate, Shaquille O'Neal, shared some thoughts on the matter.
CBS Sports
Shaquille O'Neal says Warriors' Stephen Curry is 'by far' the best player in the world: 'I love that kid'
Four-time NBA champion. Eight-time All-NBA. Two-time scoring champ. Two-time NBA MVP, including the only unanimous selection in league history. All-time leader in 3-pointers made. For any other player, this resumé alone would merit significant consideration as the greatest to ever play basketball. But for whatever reason, fans, analysts --...
Amazing News About 10x NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony
According to Nellie Andreeva of Deadline, Carmelo Anthony will produce a docuseries on his life and career. The ten-time NBA All-Star has played for the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers.
realitytitbit.com
Draymond and Hazel swap Green for wedding white as couple romantically tie knot
This weekend The Golden State Warriors enjoyed the wedding of the century for their teammate Draymond Green as he tied the knot with his wife, Hazel Renee in a star-studded wedding, where she went from being in white to being a Green!. Many of Green’s NBA colleagues attended the wedding...
Lakers: Insider Reveals Nets New Demands in Russell Westbrook-Kyrie Trade Talks
NBA insider Marc Stein provided the latest on what the Nets are asking from the Lakers in a potential Russell Westbrook-Kyrie Irving trade.
Video: High school team wins on absurd trick play
Nothing says “football is back” quite like a brilliant trick play from a high school football game. On Friday, we got exactly that from a team in Georgia. Loganville High School and Monroe Area were in quadruple overtime Friday in their first game of the season. Loganville decided to go deep into their bag of tricks for the winner.
Ex-No. 1 draft pick signs to play with new team
A former No. 1 overall NBA draft pick has signed with a new team. Anthony Bennett has signed to play with the Hsinchu Lioneers in Taiwan’s P. League+. Bennett previously played for the Kaohsiung Steelers in the same league. Bennett was the No. 1 overall pick by the Cleveland...
Could Rockets Trade For Derrick Rose Due To Veteran Leadership?
The Houston Rockets need another veteran leader in their locker room, and former MVP Derrick Rose could make for a realistic trade option.
FOX Sports
Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving likely to run it back with Nets
Not all trade requests in professional sports are granted. And though player empowerment has become a prevalent theme in today's day and age, a team's management is still going to do what it thinks is best for the franchise. That's exactly what's taking place with Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn...
Duncan Robinson has 1 big complaint about Celtics
Duncan Robinson and the Miami Heat played seven games against the Boston Celtics last postseason … which was more than enough for him. The Heat veteran Robinson had an episode of his “The Long Shot” podcast this week where Milwaukee Bucks counterpart Pat Connaughton was on as a guest. During their discussion of last season’s playoffs, Connaughton, whose team also faced the Celtics, said Boston has “the worst visiting team locker room in the entire NBA.”
Clippers Land Eric Gordon In Major Trade Scenario
Eric Gordon is still on the Houston Rockets’ roster, but they are not in a rush to trade the NBA veteran. However, it doesn’t mean he wouldn’t be available if a contender like the LA Clippers called. In the NBA, rebuilding is not necessarily an easy process....
Lakers News: Shannon Sharpe Rips Russell Westbrook for LA's Failures
Lakers guard Russell Westbrook gets hammered by Shannon Sharpe.
Yardbarker
Udonis Haslem Joins Kobe Bryant And Dirk Nowitzki As The Only Players To Play 20 NBA Seasons With One Team
Legends in the NBA are made through a trial of fire in the heat of competition. To become a legend for your team in this league, a player's contributions have to be inherently linked to their success. This leads to longevity in staying on the team's roster even when the player is past their prime.
This former NBA player will greet audiences, distinguished guests for the Tabernacle Choir
Thurl Bailey, former NBA player, sports broadcaster, singer/songwriter and public speaker, is joining the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square. The former Jazzman will greet audiences and distinguished guests before the choir’s weekly performance of “Music and the Spoken Word” on a rotating basis. He will begin welcoming audiences this Sunday at the Conference Center, according to a news release.
Rockets Tari Eason Faces LeBron James During Pro-Am Contest
Back in his hometown, Houston Rockets Tari Eason participated in Seattle's Pro-Am contest highlighted by future Hall-of-Famer LeBron James.
Knicks taking 1 bizarre stance in trade negotiations?
The New York Knicks appear to be taking a stance that would make you think Whoopi Goldberg was still their head coach. Marc Berman of the New York Post reported this week that there is a belief around the NBA that Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau would prefer to give up swingman RJ Barrett over guard Quentin Grimes in a potential trade.
