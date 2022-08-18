ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Carmelo Anthony may get opportunity with 1 NBA team?

After several weeks of inactivity, Carmelo Watch could be back on. Heavy’s Sean Deveney spoke this week with an NBA executive, who said that there has been some talk about the Brooklyn Nets potentially signing ten-time All-Star forward Carmelo Anthony. The executive further indicated that bringing in Anthony may be a means of placating Kevin Durant, who has advocated for signing Anthony in the past. The two were previously teammates on the U.S. Olympic team.
Video: High school team wins on absurd trick play

Nothing says “football is back” quite like a brilliant trick play from a high school football game. On Friday, we got exactly that from a team in Georgia. Loganville High School and Monroe Area were in quadruple overtime Friday in their first game of the season. Loganville decided to go deep into their bag of tricks for the winner.
Ex-No. 1 draft pick signs to play with new team

A former No. 1 overall NBA draft pick has signed with a new team. Anthony Bennett has signed to play with the Hsinchu Lioneers in Taiwan’s P. League+. Bennett previously played for the Kaohsiung Steelers in the same league. Bennett was the No. 1 overall pick by the Cleveland...
Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving likely to run it back with Nets

Not all trade requests in professional sports are granted. And though player empowerment has become a prevalent theme in today's day and age, a team's management is still going to do what it thinks is best for the franchise. That's exactly what's taking place with Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn...
Duncan Robinson has 1 big complaint about Celtics

Duncan Robinson and the Miami Heat played seven games against the Boston Celtics last postseason … which was more than enough for him. The Heat veteran Robinson had an episode of his “The Long Shot” podcast this week where Milwaukee Bucks counterpart Pat Connaughton was on as a guest. During their discussion of last season’s playoffs, Connaughton, whose team also faced the Celtics, said Boston has “the worst visiting team locker room in the entire NBA.”
This former NBA player will greet audiences, distinguished guests for the Tabernacle Choir

Thurl Bailey, former NBA player, sports broadcaster, singer/songwriter and public speaker, is joining the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square. The former Jazzman will greet audiences and distinguished guests before the choir’s weekly performance of “Music and the Spoken Word” on a rotating basis. He will begin welcoming audiences this Sunday at the Conference Center, according to a news release.
