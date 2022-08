KV Girls Varsity Soccer is 2-0 on season after win against LaPorte. The Lady Kougars had plenty of shots on goal in first half but could only manage to have 3 goals at end of half. The second half would be a bit different in the first 20 minutes the kougars would find the back of the net 6 times to end game with a score of 9-0.

1 DAY AGO