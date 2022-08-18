ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albert Pujols has bad news for Cardinals fans who don’t want him to retire

After his latest multi-home run performance, Albert Pujols insists that he is still going to retire at the end of the season. The red hot month of August continues for future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols. The veteran St. Louis Cardinals first baseman continued to crush baseballs, as he hit his 691st and 692nd home runs of his career on Saturday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks. In that same breath, he made some history as well.
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Watch Hanser Continue to Troll Gallo

Everybody loves Hanser Alberto. From the minute he joined the LA Dodgers this season, teammates and fans fell in love with the Dominican infielder. From his joyful mentality and loose, energetic personality, what’s there not to like about him?. In a recent video, the 29-year-old posted on his Instagram...
ClutchPoints

Braves radio broadcaster fires shot at Marcell Ozuna in first at-bat since DUI arrest

Marcell Ozuna is not a popular figure among Atlanta Braves fans right about now. The struggling outfielder found himself in off-field trouble yet again over the weekend as he was arrested for driving under the influence early on Friday. Ozuna was not in the Braves lineup on Friday or Saturday but returned to action on […] The post Braves radio broadcaster fires shot at Marcell Ozuna in first at-bat since DUI arrest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
AOL Corp

Astros star hospitalized after fireworks exacerbate shortness of breath

The Atlanta Braves' Truist Field might have provided a little too much of a home-field advantage on Friday. Houston Astros slugger Yordan Álvarez left a game at the Braves abruptly in the fifth inning with the team citing an "illness" as the reason why. It later announced that Álvarez had been hospitalized:
Larry Brown Sports

Carmelo Anthony may get opportunity with 1 NBA team?

After several weeks of inactivity, Carmelo Watch could be back on. Heavy’s Sean Deveney spoke this week with an NBA executive, who said that there has been some talk about the Brooklyn Nets potentially signing ten-time All-Star forward Carmelo Anthony. The executive further indicated that bringing in Anthony may be a means of placating Kevin Durant, who has advocated for signing Anthony in the past. The two were previously teammates on the U.S. Olympic team.
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-No. 1 draft pick signs to play with new team

A former No. 1 overall NBA draft pick has signed with a new team. Anthony Bennett has signed to play with the Hsinchu Lioneers in Taiwan’s P. League+. Bennett previously played for the Kaohsiung Steelers in the same league. Bennett was the No. 1 overall pick by the Cleveland...
FanSided

Joe Musgrove hints at Padres’ anger with Fernando Tatis Jr.

San Diego Padres slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. is currently facing a lot of controversy, and his teammates are starting to suggest disapproval of his actions. San Diego Padres slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. has been out all season with a wrist fracture. Right when he was about to make his season debut, he got a suspension lasting the rest of 2022 for using PEDs. All-Star teammate Joe Musgrove suggests the franchise may be frustrated with Tatis.
Larry Brown Sports

Joe Maddon has brutal quote about Angels after firing

Joe Maddon was fired as manager of the Los Angeles Angels on June 7, ending a longtime association with the franchise. In a new interview, Maddon suggests that association is over for good. Maddon played in the Angels organization from 1975 to 1979, then coached within the organization through 2005,...
ClutchPoints

Derek Jeter drops message for Paul O’Neill after Yankees retire his number

There has not been a lot to smile about with the New York Yankees as of late due to their recent skid, but the team and fans did have much to celebrate ahead of the series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Yankees officially retired Paul O’Neill’s No. 21 number on Sunday. The team […] The post Derek Jeter drops message for Paul O’Neill after Yankees retire his number appeared first on ClutchPoints.
numberfire.com

Gavin Lux starting for Dodgers Sunday

The Los Angeles Dodgers listed Gavin Lux as their starting second baseman for Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins. Lux will bat seventh and handle second base Sunday while Max Muncy moves to the hot corner, Justin Turner takes over at designated hitter, Will Smith moves back behind the dish, and Austin Barnes takes a seat.
Yardbarker

Yankees place flamethrowing bullpen arm on injured list, call up veteran pitcher

The New York Yankees are gearing up to finish off a four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays, in which they’ve lost the first three games consecutively. With manager Aaron Boone displaying frustration after Saturday afternoon’s loss, the troubles won’t stop coming, as the team announced they placed one of their bullpen arms on the injured list.
