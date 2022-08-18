Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stimulus proposal would give families in Wisconsin hundreds each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
YouTuber discovers skeletal remains in an abandoned Wisconsin churchJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five amazing restaurants in Wisconsin that you should try if you haven't alreadyJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
Albert Pujols has bad news for Cardinals fans who don’t want him to retire
After his latest multi-home run performance, Albert Pujols insists that he is still going to retire at the end of the season. The red hot month of August continues for future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols. The veteran St. Louis Cardinals first baseman continued to crush baseballs, as he hit his 691st and 692nd home runs of his career on Saturday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks. In that same breath, he made some history as well.
ESPN
Former major league pitcher Bill Lee collapses while warming up for Savannah Bananas
SAVANNAH, Ga. -- Former Boston Red Sox star Bill Lee collapsed in the bullpen while warming up for the Savannah Bananas during an exhibition game Friday night, but the 75-year-old pitcher walked off the field with assistance. "He was able to leave the stadium with medical attention and was taken...
Dodgers: Watch Hanser Continue to Troll Gallo
Everybody loves Hanser Alberto. From the minute he joined the LA Dodgers this season, teammates and fans fell in love with the Dominican infielder. From his joyful mentality and loose, energetic personality, what’s there not to like about him?. In a recent video, the 29-year-old posted on his Instagram...
Braves radio broadcaster fires shot at Marcell Ozuna in first at-bat since DUI arrest
Marcell Ozuna is not a popular figure among Atlanta Braves fans right about now. The struggling outfielder found himself in off-field trouble yet again over the weekend as he was arrested for driving under the influence early on Friday. Ozuna was not in the Braves lineup on Friday or Saturday but returned to action on […] The post Braves radio broadcaster fires shot at Marcell Ozuna in first at-bat since DUI arrest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AOL Corp
Astros star hospitalized after fireworks exacerbate shortness of breath
The Atlanta Braves' Truist Field might have provided a little too much of a home-field advantage on Friday. Houston Astros slugger Yordan Álvarez left a game at the Braves abruptly in the fifth inning with the team citing an "illness" as the reason why. It later announced that Álvarez had been hospitalized:
Carmelo Anthony may get opportunity with 1 NBA team?
After several weeks of inactivity, Carmelo Watch could be back on. Heavy’s Sean Deveney spoke this week with an NBA executive, who said that there has been some talk about the Brooklyn Nets potentially signing ten-time All-Star forward Carmelo Anthony. The executive further indicated that bringing in Anthony may be a means of placating Kevin Durant, who has advocated for signing Anthony in the past. The two were previously teammates on the U.S. Olympic team.
Ex-No. 1 draft pick signs to play with new team
A former No. 1 overall NBA draft pick has signed with a new team. Anthony Bennett has signed to play with the Hsinchu Lioneers in Taiwan’s P. League+. Bennett previously played for the Kaohsiung Steelers in the same league. Bennett was the No. 1 overall pick by the Cleveland...
NBA・
3 midseason Brian Cashman decisions that have killed the 2022 Yankees
When A-Rod’s calling you out, then that’s when it’s obvious you’ve screwed up big time. New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman, step on down! Here’s how you’ve contributed to killing the 2022 roster, which is now performing like one of the worst in the league.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
The Yankees may be slowly stealing playing time away from one struggling infielder
When the New York Yankees announced they were calling up Estevan Florial and Oswaldo Cabrera from their Triple-A squad, it was quite clear they were looking to provide a spark and supplement some playing time in both the outfield and infield. Florial was always meant to steal playing time away...
Joe Musgrove hints at Padres’ anger with Fernando Tatis Jr.
San Diego Padres slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. is currently facing a lot of controversy, and his teammates are starting to suggest disapproval of his actions. San Diego Padres slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. has been out all season with a wrist fracture. Right when he was about to make his season debut, he got a suspension lasting the rest of 2022 for using PEDs. All-Star teammate Joe Musgrove suggests the franchise may be frustrated with Tatis.
Dodgers News: Justin Turner Absolutely Loves Hanser Alberto
When you make a difference for the Dodgers, people will notice. Luckily for LA infielder Hanser Alberto, he doesn’t need to look far for his seal of approval from his new team. Although Alberto can be seen as an afterthought with such a star-studded team in the Dodgers, it...
White Sox announcers in utter disbelief over Tony La Russa’s baffling intentional walk call
Tony La Russa has been making some… bizarre calls, to say the least. The Chicago White Sox manager has long been known to have some unique approaches to managing in the modern era. One of his most infamous plays is his preference of intentionally walking a batter even when he’s ahead in the count.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Joe Maddon has brutal quote about Angels after firing
Joe Maddon was fired as manager of the Los Angeles Angels on June 7, ending a longtime association with the franchise. In a new interview, Maddon suggests that association is over for good. Maddon played in the Angels organization from 1975 to 1979, then coached within the organization through 2005,...
Derek Jeter drops message for Paul O’Neill after Yankees retire his number
There has not been a lot to smile about with the New York Yankees as of late due to their recent skid, but the team and fans did have much to celebrate ahead of the series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Yankees officially retired Paul O’Neill’s No. 21 number on Sunday. The team […] The post Derek Jeter drops message for Paul O’Neill after Yankees retire his number appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers News: New LA Ace Reveals Secret to Team's Incredible Season
Tony Gonsolin believes the Dodgers camaraderie has paid dividends all season long
numberfire.com
Gavin Lux starting for Dodgers Sunday
The Los Angeles Dodgers listed Gavin Lux as their starting second baseman for Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins. Lux will bat seventh and handle second base Sunday while Max Muncy moves to the hot corner, Justin Turner takes over at designated hitter, Will Smith moves back behind the dish, and Austin Barnes takes a seat.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Yankees place flamethrowing bullpen arm on injured list, call up veteran pitcher
The New York Yankees are gearing up to finish off a four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays, in which they’ve lost the first three games consecutively. With manager Aaron Boone displaying frustration after Saturday afternoon’s loss, the troubles won’t stop coming, as the team announced they placed one of their bullpen arms on the injured list.
ESPN
Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez bothered by in-game fireworks, hospitalized in Atlanta area
Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez felt ill on the field, exited abruptly and was transported to a local hospital during Friday night's game against the Braves in Atlanta. Speaking after his team's 6-2 loss, Astros manager Dusty Baker said Alvarez had shortness of breath, which was made worse by the smoke in the air after the Braves shot off fireworks at Truist Park.
Aaron Boone has stern message for Yankees
Aaron Boone had a stern message for his New York Yankees after yet another loss. The Yankees were shutout in a 4-0 defeat to the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night. They have now gone 12-24 over their last 36, and their lead for first in the AL East is down to eight games.
Guardians-White Sox game postponed due to unplayable field conditions
The sun was shining for much of the day, but the damage had already been done. Sunday's game between the Guardians and Chicago White Sox was postponed due to unplayable field conditions. A good deal of standing water formed on the warning track in left field, and with more rain on the...
Larry Brown Sports
New York City, NY
149K+
Followers
19K+
Post
99M+
Views
ABOUT
Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.https://larrybrownsports.com
Comments / 1