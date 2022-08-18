Read full article on original website
Rochester realtor talks housing recession
Norchar realtor, Brandon Weeks, says it really depends where you are when it comes to a housing recession.
RIT celebrates scholarship recipients from Rochester city schools
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — RIT on Wednesday will welcome the recipients of the Destler-Johnson Rochester City Scholarship, which covers full tuition and is open for graduates of the Rochester City School District. Students who are awarded this scholarship will major in programs such as computer science, physics, and international business...
Fidelis Care celebrates back-to-school with backpack giveaway
Organizers of the event filled up approximately 500 backpacks with school supplies to give away to Rochester students who attended the event.
Nicosia family, accused of hosting a party where people mocked Juneteenth, will hold a 10:30 a.m. conference
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Nicholas and Mary Nicosia, the couple accused of hosting a party where people mocked Juneteenth, will hold a news conference on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. The Nicosia family said they will provide facts at the conference to dispute the allegations that the party at their house had a racist theme.
South Wedge Festival returned to Rochester for 2022
The event began at 9:30 a.m. with a pet parade, which led to a live music performance from the Young School of Irish Dance on the festival's main stage.
Paint recycling program launches in New York state
VICTOR, N.Y. — The paint industry has come up with a way to safely deal with all of the half-empty cans that many households have sitting around. It's a non-profit called PaintCare. The new paint drop-off program is designed to minimize, reuse and recycle unwanted paint. Hadlock's House of...
Rochester nonprofit seeks community help to support youth mental health needs
Located in the heart of Rochester's Lyell-Otis neighborhood, Cameron Community Ministries specializes in youth after-school and summer programs among a variety of community outreach.
'Back the Blue' tribute ride held for fallen RPD officer
FAIRPORT, N.Y. — Dozens of cars and motorcycles lined up in Fairport on Sunday, ready to ride for fallen Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, one month after his death. Deb Rifkin was one them. She felt it was important to show support for the Mazurkiewicz family and all police...
Rochester man sentenced for firing into 2020 4th of July crowd
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 26-year-old Rochester man was sentenced to 16 years to life for firing into a crowd on the Fourth of July in 2020, the Monroe County District Attorney’s office said Monday. Sherman was convicted of two weapons charges, after a jury found that he was guilty of firing into a crowd […]
American Sewing Guild holding Neighborhood Group meetings
The Rochester Chapter of the American Sewing Guild will be holding Neighborhood Group meetings this fall, in celebration of National Sewing Month in September. The mission of the American Sewing Guild is to advance sewing as an art and life skill. The organization is dedicated to people who believe sewing is a rewarding and creative activity. The Rochester Chapter was organized in 1991 and currently has 128 members. New members are welcome, and membership is $50 per year.
I found this beauty in the Little Library in Vitale Park in Lakeville, New York (south of Rochester). I walk there every day hiding painted rocks (and looking for them too). I always check the Little Library for an interesting book or two. The heart was in the library. It made me smile for sure! I could not wait to get home and see what it was all about! Thanks to whomever left it for me!
2 Rochester women arrested for bringing contraband into prison
Both women were taken into custody and transported to State Police Alden or processing.
‘breathe’ dissolves franchises, owners to take their own paths
PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — After 10 years of franchising the business, “breathe” in Pittsford will now be the only location. The franchises are all looking to operate separately as their own business at the end of the year. The other franchises, which include locations in the Greater Rochester Area and Syracuse, will still be yoga […]
University of Rochester Education School Cluster Hires Three Faculty Focused on Diversity Research
The University of Rochester’s Warner School of Education and Human Development engaged last spring in a cluster hire, resulting in the hiring of three tenure-track faculty focused on interdisciplinary research around diversity, equity, inclusion, and justice (DEIJ). The hires are Dr. Amanda McLeroy, an assistant professor in counseling and...
Organ Grinders at the Transportation Museum
Visitors to the New York Museum of Transportation on Sunday, August 28, will delight to barrel organ music played by several “organ grinders” and their unique instruments. Enthusiasts of this early form of musical entertainment will be cranking out tunes from a variety of vintage wind instruments, bringing back the sights and sounds from more than a century ago.
Supervisor's Note: Shadow Pines Update
I am sure many of you have spent time this summer enjoying recreational activities throughout the area, including at parks and lands right here in Penfield. I hope you had the opportunity to visit our Shadow Pines property. If you have not done so yet, I encourage you to get out and experience this gem located in the heart of our community.
Jury finds Rochester man guilty of arson in connection to fire at Days Inn hotel
The fire occurred on November 7, 2020 at the Days Inn hotel on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Wheatfield. Two people suffered minor injuries.
Explore NY’s musical roots at GCV&M’s Fiddlers’ Fair & Making Music Weekend
Genesee Country Village & Museum in Mumford will dig into the musical roots and folk traditions of New York State during the annual Fiddlers’ Fair & Making Music Weekend, coming up on Saturday and Sunday, August 27 and 28, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors will enjoy a musical experience that brings together musicians on multiple stages for a weekend of non-stop entertainment. Explore the influence of Irish musical stylings brought to New York State by laborers on the Erie Canal, meet a luthier crafting stringed instruments on site and learn about his process, listen to a song series focused on the history of the Underground Railroad, and more. Settle in to hear the variety of performers, enjoy food and drinks, explore the Historic Village, and spend the day immersed in live musical performances. This event is sponsored by National Grid and WXXI.
Gap Mangione: 'A lot of logs' on the fire that led to 1964 riots
Note to readers: The annual Clarissa Street Reunion, a celebration of Rochester’s Black history, would have been happening now, but has been canceled until next year. In its place, we take a look at an unusual aspect of that history: The story of Gap and Chuck Mangione. The two...
