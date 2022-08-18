ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luke Knox cause of death updates — Ole Miss honors FIU player as Buffalo Bills star Dawson Knox stays quiet about loss

By Jennifer Korn, Carsen Holaday
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
FLORIDA International University linebacker and former Ole Miss star Luke Knox has died at the age of 22, leaving family, friends, and football fans everywhere heartbroken.

Ole Miss football, Luke's former college team, posted a tribute to the late football player on Twitter reading: "Our hearts are broken over the sudden passing of Luke Knox. Please keep the Knox family in your thoughts and prayers during this time.”

Luke's older brother Dawson Knox hasn't publicly spoken about the tragedy but his team, the Buffalo Bills, have spoken about their support for the grieving family after Luke's sudden death was announced by FUI on Thursday.

Head coach of the NFL team Sean McDermott told reporters: "Our hearts go out to Dawson and his family during this time.

"We're right there with him and supporting him and his family. Just tragic news that I woke up to this morning."

Read our Luke Knox blog for updates…

PUNT thanks Knox brothers

Dawson Knox has collaborated with PUNT Pediatric Cancer Collaborative for much of his career, bringing in hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of donations to the organization during his time with the Bills.

The collaborative tweeted their condolences to the Knox family and thanked fans for the outpouring of donations since Luke's death.

Fans support Dawson

In the wake of Luke's death, Buffalo Bills fans have been supporting his older brother Dawson Knox by donating to an organization close to the player.

Online fans have been sharing screenshots to Twitter of donations worth $16.88 to PUNT Pediatric Cancer Collaborative.

$16.88 represents Luke's jersey number 16 as well as Dawson's, 88.

Luke recently went to Miami

Just weeks before his death, Luke Knox shared a series of pictures of his trip to Miami with his FIU teammates and loved ones.

“Live in Miami andddd play some ball?! Yaa we’ll take that,” the young stud wrote.

“Thank you Lord for blessing me. You always know what’s best! Month one down in Miami. (Pretty much fluent in Spanish now).”

The flicks included Knox fishing venture on a Florida lake and several shots of him and his teammates enjoying the Miami nightlife.

Luke Knox football stats

Luke Knox was ranked in 54th place as the best football player in

and won three consecutive state titles while playing for Brentwood Academy.

Over the course of his high school and college football career, Knox tallied 48 tackles.

In his final season at Ole Miss in 2021, Knox appeared as a tight end instead of his previous linebacker position.

He played in seven games and recorded 11 tackles, a recovered fumble, and one pass defended.

Luke was excited about transferring to linebacker

Luke Knox said he was excited about transferring from tight end to linebacker at Ole Miss in an interview with 247Sports.

“I’m really excited about it,” Knox said at the time.

“Obviously, there is a lot more to learn that I think on defense. Defense is a lot more read and react. Offense is a lot more structured.”

“I’m liking it so far. The tight ends room is pretty open. I love getting out there getting some reps and trying to make some plays.”

FIU head coach’s statement, continued

“He had a special way of making everyone around him feel comfortable and confident,” he continued.

“Luke’s family is special to me, and they will continually be in my heart and in my prayers during this difficult time.”

“On behalf of the entire FIU football family, I extend sincere condolences to Luke’s family and all who love him.”

FIU head football coach issues statement

FIU head Coach Mike MacIntyre issued a statement about the passing of Luke Knox:

“Words cannot express the heartfelt sorrow we feel because of the passing of our teammate and friend, Luke Knox,” he wrote.

“I had the honor of coaching Luke at Ole Miss and at FIU.”

“While I admired his passion for football, his genuine love for his family and teammates is what I will always remember.”

Who was Luke Knox?

Luke Knox formerly played football as a tight end for the Brentwood Academy in Nashville, Tennessee before he went on to play as a linebacker for Ole Miss in 2018.

He played for the team until 2021 and transferred to Florida International University.

FIU is where he studied business and starred as a linebacker for the football team.

FIU broke news

The college football team shared the tragic news in a statement on Twitter, along with a photo of Luke Knox.

FIU's response

Florida International football players were told about Luke's death late Wednesday night.

Thursday's practice was canceled, and the team and the rest of the university had access to grief counselors.

The statement from FIU athletics said: "We send our thoughts and prayers to Luke's family, friends and teammates during this difficult time."

"Coaches and support staff have been reaching out to our football family and will continue to do so to ensure our student-athletes have the support they need."

  • Business student
  • Luke studied business at FIU and was about to enter his junior year at the university.
  • He previously attended the University of Mississippi, where he earned an Athletic Director's Honor Roll distinction in 2020.
  • At Ole Miss, Luke was a Risk Management and Insurance major.

C-USA speaks out

Southern intercollegiate athletic conference Conference USA tweeted out a tribute to the athlete.

"The C-USA Family is thinking of his family and friends during this difficult time."

Coach confirmed death

The Buffalo Bills head coach, Sean McDermott, confirmed the news of Knox's passing at the Buffalo Bills training camp on August 18.

He told reporters: "Our hearts go out to Dawson and his family during this time.

"We're right there with him and supporting him and his family. Just tragic news that I woke up to this morning."

Ole Miss head coach pays tribute

Lane Kiffin, Luke Knox's former coach, issued a statement in response to the star's sudden death.

"There are heavy hearts throughout our football team after the passing of Luke Knox," he wrote.

"I am very grateful for my personal relationship and time spent with Luke."

Kim Pegula and her husband bought the Buffalo Bills

The couple sold their natural gas company in 2010.

Kim became deeply involved with the Buffalo community, and she and her husband soon purchased the city's NHL team, the Buffalo Sabres.

In 2014, the power couple added to their roster with a purchase of the Buffalo Bills NFL team.

They paid $1.4billion in cash for the franchise.

Who is the owner of the Buffalo Bills?

Kim Pegula was born in Seoul, South Korea.

When she was five, she was adopted by an American family and moved to Fairport, New York, which is outside of Rochester.

She attended Houghton College and, in 1991, was offered a job by Terry Pegula at his natural gas company.

The couple got married in 1993 and have been married ever since.

Brothers worked out together

On an Instagram post from 2020, Luke Knox shared a picture of himself with his brother, Dawson.

"One of us definitely threw up during this quarantine workout," he captioned the photo.

A friend's father pays tribute

David Johnson, who says he is the father of Luke Knox's former teammate at Ole Miss, has paid tribute to the football star on Twitter.

"My heart breaks to learn the tragic news of Luke Knox," he wrote.

"He and his brother Dawson were both teammates and friends of my son at Ole Miss."

"My sincere prayers go out to Dawson and the entire Knox family. Such a tragedy. Such a terrible loss."

Ole Miss Football pays tribute

Luke Knox's former college team posted a tribute to the late football player on Twitter.

"Our hearts are broken over the sudden passing of Luke Knox," the team wrote.

"Please keep the Knox family in your thoughts and prayers during this time."

