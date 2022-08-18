ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Latest Costco Perk: Pickup Lockers

By Bob Niedt
Kiplinger
Kiplinger
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i0rLZ_0hMneY9V00
Getty Images

Members-only warehouse giant Costco is offering customers another convenience perk – but with a slow rollout.

Pickup lockers will be available in approximately 224 locations by the end of 2022, Richard Galanti, Costco’s chief financial officer, said in an earnings call. At the end of 2021, there were approximately 112 Costco warehouses with e-commerce pickup lockers.

On its web page, Costco still doesn’t pinpoint the warehouse clubs that are equipped with the e-commerce lockers. Customers have seen them in California near a Costco distribution center. They’re likely in warehouse clubs near Costco’s home base in Issaquah, Wash.

The offering has its roots in the early days of the pandemic, when Costco rolled out conveniences including full curbside pickup, senior shopping hours and store employees working the self-service checkouts to speed growing lines of shoppers with full carts.

Now, senior shopping hours have been culled. And while Costco still offers customers the ability to order online and pickup at the store, it’s only available on eligible items (some jewelry, laptops, tablets, computer hard drives and cell phones).

The lockers seem aimed at filling this gap. They work much like Amazon’s bright-yellow pickup lockers, located in Amazon’s Whole Foods stores and other locations. Order online and check the option for locker pickup. A code will be sent to you to give you access to the locker where your online orders are stashed.

In addition to the general merchandise pickup lockers, Costco is also offering, in some locations, prescription pickup lockers for its in-store pharmacy. That will be a huge relief to those customers stuck in long lines at Costco’s pharmacy. A unique code, sent by email or text, will give you access to your prescription locker when you arrive for pickup.

Costco’s locker strategy is built around hoping customers will come into the store for their locker pickups and buy more items. One way to make that happen? Costco shoppers who have used the lockers have complained on social media about their small size.

Comments / 0

Related
Kiplinger

Amazon Layaway: A New Perk of Amazon Prime

If you’re old enough to have parents who bought items on layaway (or did it yourself), you’ll understand Amazon’s latest perk for Amazon Prime: Amazon Layaway. It’s available now, mostly pitched to back-to-school shopping, but many remember layaway generally as a department store holiday staple in the decades following World War II. The idea was – and is – this: You’d reserve big purchases like Christmas toys for the kids well ahead of the big day, and pay the store’s layaway department a portion of the final tab every few weeks until the item was paid for and ready to be retrieved, wrapped and delivered to eager children or other recipients.
INTERNET
Kiplinger

Amazon Ending a Key Perk for Amazon Prime Customers

Months after raising its annual membership by 17%, Amazon.com is taking away one of its perks of Amazon Prime. Amazon announced to members that it will cease supporting Amazon Drive at the end of December 2023. Formerly known as Amazon Cloud Drive, Amazon Drive is a cloud storage application first offered by Amazon 11 years ago. Amazon Prime members received 5 GB of free cloud storage (with the option to buy more) in Amazon Drive to stash all sorts of files: photos, videos and more.
BUSINESS
Kiplinger

A Medicare Surcharge That Might Surprise You If You’re Not Careful – IRMAA

Likely, not many. When I hold seminars and ask who’s heard of IRMAA, few people raise their hands. For those who haven’t and are getting closer to Medicare eligibility (age 65 is the earliest unless you have a disabling medical condition), it’s worth your while to pay attention. IRMAA — income-related monthly adjustment amount — is one of those unwelcome surprises that can confront you as you near retirement or are in the early stages of it.
SOCIAL SECURITY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
deseret.com

Walmart is slashing prices: here are the best deals

As supply chains have recovered, Walmart has found itself with excessive inventory. Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData, was quoted by NBC News saying, “There are (pricing) problems in apparel, home furnishings, furniture and, to a certain extent, electronics. Those three areas going to be the ones where you’ll see the most discounting.”
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lockers#Long Lines#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Linus Company Amazon#Whole Foods
Taste Of Home

The Walmart Labor Day Sale Is Coming Soon—Here’s What We Know

Ready or not, summer is coming to a close. And while it’s always bittersweet to say goodbye to long, lazy days at the lake and our favorite summer desserts, the lead-up to fall includes a lot to look forward to. Walmart’s back-to-school sale is already on, but at the top of our list—after pumpkin spice everything, of course!—is Walmart’s Labor Day sale. It’s one of the best Labor Day sales of the season, and we have a preview of the top deals.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Costco
Thrillist

McDonald's Is Giving Out Free McChicken Sandwiches This Week

Camp McDonald's has just days remaining to prove it's better than Camp Crystal Lake. The latter isn't all bad. There are plenty of hockey masks to go around, the speed walking class is cool, and there's a ton of room to spread out (in fact, there are fewer and fewer people there every day).
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

McDonald's Is Running 4 Days of Deals on McChickens, Big Macs & More

It's that point of the summer where we collectively pretend summer isn't ending. We put on a brave face and panic-enjoying every last summer-themed activity that comes to mind. McDonald's isn’t remedying the situation. Why would it? It’s a fast food chain. It doesn't drive people to the local pool...
FOOD & DRINKS
CNET

Grocery Shortages 2022: Products That May Be Hard to Find

If you're having a hard time finding products like baby formula, Sriracha sauce and tampons at the grocery store, you're not alone. The shortages are due to a complicated set of problems -- from the supply chain issues caused by the pandemic to the ongoing war in Ukraine. There's also the drought and high temperatures many countries are facing due to climate change. And it's unclear when the supply for these items will bulk back up.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
24/7 Wall St.

Best Buy Is In Trouble

Best Buy, the massive consumer electronics retailer, is not giving up on retail sales. However, it has begun a move to abandon the channel. According to The Wall Street Journal, e-commerce sales in particular have moved Best Buy to cut store based jobs. The problem driven by retailers who cut store jobs is that it […]
RETAIL
GOBankingRates

10 Biggest Deals at Walmart for August

Now is a time when consumers are feeling the squeeze of inflation at historic levels -- and it's pushing us into unfathomable depths of debt. Things in that department probably won't get better...
Kiplinger

Kiplinger

Washington, DC
17K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to Kiplinger's, your destination for trusted personal finance and investing advice for all stages of life.

 https://www.kiplinger.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy