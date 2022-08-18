Read full article on original website
pullmanradio.com
Video Tour films first day of class at University of Idaho
The University of Idaho campus will buzz with video cameras and drones Monday, August 22, and Friday, August 26, as crews film for “The College Tour,” a new TV series streaming on Amazon Prime. U of I is the first Idaho university featured. The 30-minute episode will showcase...
nbcrightnow.com
University of Idaho experiencing housing overflow
MOSCOW, Idaho - The University of Idaho is experiencing a housing overflow, causing students to move into a motel. 77 students are temporarily living here at this Fairbridge Inn. It comes after the University of Idaho filled all of its housing. “So, we’re temporarily housing them at the Fairbridge Inn...
Lapwai, Kamiah, Orofino School Districts Among Idaho Schools to Receive Fresh Fruit and Vegetables Through Grant Program
LAPWAI - Students at 118 schools across Idaho will get the chance to explore fresh fruit and vegetable options free of charge this school year, thanks to state-administered grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra announced. Local schools to receive Fresh Fruits and Vegetables...
pullmanradio.com
Southern Latah County Volunteer Firefighters Kept Busy With Weekend Wildland Fires
Volunteer Firefighters in Southern Latah County extinguished two wildland fires over the weekend. The first broke out late Friday afternoon in a field that was being harvested on Genesee-Juliaetta Road. Volunteer Firefighters from Juliaetta, Genesee and Troy responded to the blaze. The fire burned about 20 acres of standing wheat and stubble. Juliaetta Fire Chief Mike McGee wants to thank the farmers in the area who provided critical assistance in putting out the flames. Juliaetta Volunteer Firefighters were called out again late Sunday afternoon for a brush fire in the city along the Potlatch River. Chief McGee reports that the fire burned less than an acre. Officials don’t know what sparked the fire.
pullmanradio.com
Whitman County Fire District 4 Out Of Palouse Receives Federal Grant For New Air Packs
Whitman County Fire District 4 out of Palouse has received a federal grant to help pay for new air packs. The nearly 30,000 dollar grant was recently allocated by FEMA’s National Assistance to Firefighters program. The funds will be used to pay for most of the cost of new air packs for the D4 Volunteer Firefighters.
pullmanradio.com
7,400 Acre Wagner Road Fire In NW Whitman County Is Out
The 7,400 acre Wagner Road Fire in Northwest Whitman County is out. Fire crews fully contained the blaze on Sunday. The fire started Thursday afternoon about 13 miles West of St. John near Ewan. It burned fields, rangeland and scabland. Officials were unable to determine what caused the blaze. The fire was state mobilized which brought in resources from around Washington. The fire acreage was increased over the weekend due to more precise mapping.
KLEWTV
Clarkston Heights woman competes for Ms. Stars and Stripes
As of Sunday, August 21, Myranda was holding 1st place in her group. The competition is based on the most votes until a winner is chosen on October 6th. To vote for Myranda, click on her profile. The first vote is free. Subsequent votes are $1 per vote. According to the website, the money goes to support the American Royal of Kansas City, whose mission is to impact the future of agriculture through competitive learning, scholarships, education, and events.
Idaho State Police investigating fatal tractor crash in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) are investigating a fatal tractor crash that took the life of a 71-year-old man in Lewiston. According to ISP, the incident occurred on Aug. 17, 2022 around 2:42 p.m. on Rosenau Road in Latah County. The 71-year-old victim from Boise, Idaho was traveling southbound in a Peterbilt tractor before leaving the roadway and hitting a drainage canal.
pullmanradio.com
Pullman PD and Latah County Sheriff’s office to conduct impaired driving emphasis patrol
The City of Pullman PD and the Latah County Sheriff’s office along with other Idaho Law enforcement agencies will be participating in an impaired driving emphasis patrol starting Friday through September 2nd. The patrol is dedicated to enforcing all applicable Idaho codes in regards to driving while under the...
Pioneer Hill Serial Rapist Scheduled to be Sentenced Friday
PULLMAN - The fate of the Pioneer Hill serial rapist who terrorized Pullman 20 years ago is scheduled to be decided Friday in Whitman County Superior Court. 47 year old Kenneth Downing of Elk Washington pleaded guilty in July. Downing pleaded guilty to 4 counts of felony 1st degree rape and one count of felony 2nd degree assault with sexual motivation. Whitman County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Dan LeBeau says that the victims support the plea agreement.
pullmanradio.com
Spokane Man Accused In Major Shoplifting Case In Colfax Wanted On Arrest Warrant After Failing To Show Up To Court
The 43 year old Spokane man accused of stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from Rosauers in Colfax is now wanted on an arrest warrant after he failed to show up to court. Jesse Aldrich missed his Whitman County Superior Court hearing on Friday. Aldrich is now wanted on a...
Police: Mother and daughter poisoned and suffocated elderly man and then burned his body
A Lewiston mother and daughter who have been charged with first-degree murder for their alleged plan to poison and later suffocate 87-year-old Kenneth Morrison made their initial appearance today before Magistrate Judge Karin Seubert in 2nd District Court. Appearing by Zoom at the Nez Perce County Courthouse in Lewiston, both Kimberly M. Morrison, 54, and Kay M. Morrison, 81, were held on a $1 million bond. The maximum penalty for the charges are life in prison or the death penalty and/or a $50,000 fine. ...
ISP: Boise Trucker May Have Suffered Medical Emergency Before Fatal Crash
GENESEE, Idaho (KLIX)-A truck driver from Boise died in a crash near Genesee on Thursday afternoon. According to Idaho State Police, its suspected the 71-year-old man may have had a medical emergency just before his Peterbilt semi-truck went off Rosenau Road and into a canal at around 2:42 p.m. The driver was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.
39-Year-Old Man Arrested After Allegedly Breaking Multiple Windows at Two Downtown Lewiston Businesses
LEWISTON - On Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at approximately 11:46 p.m., the Lewiston Police Department responded to Bob Jackson Auto (856 F Street) in Lewiston for reports of a possible burglary. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Big Country News Connection, the caller advised dispatch that a window...
pullmanradio.com
21 Year Old Moscow Man Arrested For Allegedly Leading Police On Car Chase And Crashing Into Carport
A 21 year old Moscow man has been arrested for allegedly leading police on a car chase and crashing into a carport. The incident began Thursday night around 11:00 when a Moscow Police Officer tried to stop Ryan Curley on Taylor Avenue near the University of Idaho campus. Curley reportedly failed to pull over and the officer lost sight of his vehicle. The officer then found the car crashed into a carport nearby on Ridge Road with Curley still inside. He was injured in the crash and treated at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. After he was treated Curley was arrested for felony eluding, drunk driving and reckless driving.
Freeman Shooter Sentencing Day 5: Mother faces her son’s killer
SPOKANE, Wash. – A local mother faced her son’s killer for the first time. Ami Strahan’s son, 15-year-old Sam Strahan, was killed when Caleb Sharpe opened fire at Freeman High School in 2017. Strahan took the stand Thursday in what was the fifth day of Sharpe’s sentencing hearings. Strahan wore a picture of her son while she testified, noting that...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Winchester Man Arrested for Possession of Meth After Being Pulled Over for Broken Taillight
COTTONWOOD, ID - On Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at approximately 8:45 p.m., Idaho County deputies on routine patrol notified a vehicle with a broken taillight traveling southbound on Highway 95, near Cottonwood, ID. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, the driver, who was identified as 69-year-old Rosaire Desrochers, of...
