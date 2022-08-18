Volunteer Firefighters in Southern Latah County extinguished two wildland fires over the weekend. The first broke out late Friday afternoon in a field that was being harvested on Genesee-Juliaetta Road. Volunteer Firefighters from Juliaetta, Genesee and Troy responded to the blaze. The fire burned about 20 acres of standing wheat and stubble. Juliaetta Fire Chief Mike McGee wants to thank the farmers in the area who provided critical assistance in putting out the flames. Juliaetta Volunteer Firefighters were called out again late Sunday afternoon for a brush fire in the city along the Potlatch River. Chief McGee reports that the fire burned less than an acre. Officials don’t know what sparked the fire.

LATAH COUNTY, ID ・ 31 MINUTES AGO