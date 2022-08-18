Read full article on original website
On August 22, Ben McLemore is still a free agent, and I believe that the Miami Heat should consider signing the former Kansas star. He has played for the Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies, Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers.
