TRUTHISBEST
3d ago
Special treatment for Hollywierdo’s! If that was an average hardworking male that assaulted his wife, he would have been charged and jailed for domestic assault!!!!!
Brad Pitt Keeps List Of Actors He'll Never Work With Again And We Need To Know Who's On It
Pitt apparently has a "good list" and a "s**t list" for actors he's worked with over his career, according to his co-star.
Angelina Jolie Hits Up Universal Studios With Son Knox After Bombshell FBI Lawsuit Is Unsealed & Exposes Brad Pitt Drama
Angelina Jolie was spotted out with her 14-year-old son Knox after she was exposed as the Jane Doe who filed an anonymous lawsuit asking why the FBI didn't pursue criminal charges against Brad Pitt over assault allegations, Radar has learned.On Monday, the Salt actress, 47, could be seen smiling from ear to ear as she and Knox visited Universal Studios in Los Angeles, checking out the Wizarding World of Harry Potter and more attractions. Jolie wore a chic and flowy white dress paired with slides for her amusement park excursion while her son looked comfortably trendy in a white...
Brad Pitt reaches $20.5M settlement with Katrina victims over faulty homes
Brad Pitt and his Make It Right Foundation, who were sued in 2018 over shoddy homes they built in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina, settled their lawsuit for $20.5 million. The preliminary settlement, which still needs to be approved by a judge, will be funded by Global Green, an environmental nonprofit, has agreed to cover the settlement which will rectify the defects on the homes. According to The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate, the program’s 107 homeowners will be eligible to receive $25,000 each as reimbursement for previous repairs. “I am incredibly grateful for Global Green’s willingness to step up and provide...
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Second Wedding, Awesome Wedding Dress, Photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony Saturday night ... he looked great but she ... well, wow. J Lo wore a pretty magnificent white gown with a long, long train -- approx 20 feet -- as she and Ben got ready for the march down the aisle.
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Is Seen on Rare Public Outing at Target
Casually cool. Angelina Jolie and ex-husband Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt opted for a simple street style look during a shopping run to Target. The 16-year-old was seen wearing a red sweatshirt, white shorts and black Vans sneakers as she left the large department store with a friend, according to photos obtained by HollywoodLife. Shiloh also kept her blonde hair tied back in a bun, and she wore a black face mask while carrying a big bag of items from her shopping trip.
Brad Pitt all smiles as Angelina Jolie’s alleged bruise photos emerge
Brad Pitt appeared to have a great time at a promotional event for his new movie, “Bullet Train,” as his feud with ex-wife Angelina Jolie worsens. The Oscar-winning actor appeared onstage at a news conference in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, ahead of the film’s release in the country. Pitt, who plays an assassin named Ladybug in the movie, was joined by his co-star Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who portrays Tangerine. As such, they were greeted with ladybug- and tangerine-inspired cakes. The “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star’s promotional appearance came as photos of bruises that Jolie allegedly sustained during a September 2016 fight on...
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Goes Shopping At Target After Dad Brad Gushes Over Her Epic Dancing: Photos
Even the stars make Target runs. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, was spotted loading a vehicle with her recent Target purchase on Aug. 4 alongside a friend. The 16-year-old kept it casual in white shorts with a frayed hem, black Vans sneakers, and a long-sleeve printed maroon crewneck sweater. She had her hair thrown up in a bun and protected herself with a black face mask.
Knifestyles: Top Doctors Reveal What Plastic Surgery Work Angelina Jolie's Had Done
Angelina Jolie has been the definition of effortless beauty for decades — but has she had any cosmetic procedures to help along the way? The A-list movie star allegedly had a small procedure recently to tighten the skin around her face and brighten up her look. "She felt her skin was beginning to look lax and sagging," the source explained to Star Magazine. "So she had a mini face-lift." BRAD PITT 'HATES ALL THE BAD BLOOD' WITH EX ANGELINA JOLIE, ACTOR HOPES THE PAIR CAN 'FORGIVE EACH OTHER' FOR THEIR KIDS' SAKE"Angelina wanted to have it before starting her upcoming...
Brad Pitt's Week Gets Even Worse: The Star Reaches $20M Settlement With Katrina Victims As New Details About Angelina Jolie's Assault Claims Come Out
After new details about Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie‘s divorce emerged, the Bullet Train star has found himself entagled in more legal drama this week. The Fight Club alum, 58, is attempting to fix a complicated situation— US Weekly reports that the actor is being accused of building faulty homes for victims, survivors and families in need of houses after the devastating effects of Hurricane Katrina.
Brad Pitt gushes about ‘very beautiful’ daughter Shiloh
Just call him Dad Pitt. Brad Pitt gushed over his 16-year-old daughter Shiloh and her dance skills Monday while walking the red carpet at the “Bullet Train” premiere at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. “It brings a tear to the eye,” the actor told “Entertainment Tonight” when asked about a viral video of his daughter dancing to Doja Cat’s “Vegas,” adding that she is “very beautiful.” Pitt, 58, also joked about not knowing where Shiloh got her moves from, as he admitted he does not have the sharpest dance skills. “I don’t know where she got it from. I’m Mr. Two-Left-Feet here,” he...
Brad Pitt Source: Angelina Jolie 'Trying to Inflict the Most Amount of Pain' By Reviving Plane Incident
Brad Pitt thinks ex Angelina Jolie is setting out to hurt him by making details public from the 2016 altercation that led to their divorce, a source close to Pitt tells PEOPLE. PEOPLE obtained the redacted FBI report that Jolie anonymously submitted a Freedom of Information Act request for earlier...
Everything We Know About Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt’s Daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s eldest daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt has truly grown up before our eyes. In case you missed it, Jolie recently announced that Zahara will attend the historical Black liberal arts school named Spelman College in the fall. So we can imagine the Jolie-Pitt household is over the moon right now as they celebrate their amazing Zahara.
Like Mother, Like Daughter! Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Shares a Zodiac Sign With Mom Angelina Jolie
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt may already be famous thanks to her parents, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, but the teen is growing into her own person, thanks to qualities of her zodiac sign. Living a star-studded lifestyle as...
Angelina Jolie ‘told the FBI’ that Brad Pitt ‘grabbed her by the head’ during 2016 private jet fight
Details of Brad Pitt and Angeline Jolie’s alleged fight onboard a private jet in 2016 have come to light after FBI documents were obtained by some publications.According to the documents, Jolie told FBI officials that Pitt yelled at her, “grabbed her by her head,” shook her, “pushed her into the bathroom wall” and repeatedly punched the ceiling of the plane.The records obtained by Rolling Stone and Puck say the outburst occurred 90 minutes into the flight between France and Los Angeles on 14 September, 2016.In her statement, Jolie alleged that Pitt’s actions frightened their six children, who ranged from...
Sheryl Sandberg Marries Former NBC News Producer Tom Bernthal
Outgoing Meta chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg married former NBC News producer Tom Bernthal on Saturday. The pair, who got engaged in February 2020 after starting their relationship the year prior, appropriately took to Instagram to announce the news. They each posted the same photo of themselves holding hands in the woods, with Sandberg succinctly captioning it, “MARRIED,” adding a string of heart emojis.More from The Hollywood ReporterWill Smith Teases Return to Social Media in First Non-Apology Post Since OscarsInstagram, Snapchat, TikTok Cause Mental Health Problems in Teens, Lawsuits ClaimInstagram's TikTok Identity Crisis: Focusing on Reels Isn't Working Bernthal, the founder...
Angelina Jolie Lawsuit Unearths Horrifying Brad Pitt Assault Allegations
As we reported earlier this week, Angelina Jolie is seeking the release of FBI documents. In 2016, bitter events during one fateful flight resulted in Angelina reporting Brad Pitt to the FBI and filing for divorce. It is unclear why both the FBI and local law enforcement failed to take...
Bullet Train Isn’t a Good Movie. But It’s a Great Study of Brad Pitt.
Read enough recent glossy-magazine features on Brad Pitt, and you’ll start picking up on some patterns. He tends to speak reverently about growing up in the Ozarks and less so about his life as a celebrity. He’s as adept at making off-the-cuff jokes as he is at speaking solemnly about the “craft.” He’s cool but artsy, even quoting Rumi and Rilke on occasion. He’ll readily pose in thousand-dollar outfits, but he says that he always tries to avoid putting his face on a film poster. The word rueful comes up a lot about his smile or his demeanor. He’s famous, but he’s sensitive—a guy with a lot of capital-F Feelings about his job.
Brad Pitt Flashes Huge Smile After Details About His 2016 Fight With Angelina Jolie Emerge
Brad Pitt was all smiles for a promotional event after details of his alleged 2016 fight with ex-wife Angelina Jolie emerged. The Bullet Train star seemed chipper as he stepped out on Friday, August 19, in in Seoul, South Korea for a news conference ahead of the film's premiere in the country.
Rocker Travis Barker has COVID-19 just months after hospitalization for pancreatitis
Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, who was hospitalized in late June for pancreatitis, revealed on Thursday that he has COVID-19.
Harry Styles Has Commented On The Allegations Of Queerbaiting In A New Interview
"I don’t think I’ve publicly been with anyone."
