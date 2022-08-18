ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Enterprise

Comments / 222

Tilesha Troup
4d ago

Strange circumstances. Funny his wife filed for a divorce the day he went on vacation. something definitely stinks!! Prayers for his children, mother and the rest if his family!

Reply(12)
130
Lickety Split
4d ago

I feel if the roles were reversed and it was a woman missing and her husband filed for divorce that same day it works be on every news outlet

Reply(6)
136
Gussie Staten
3d ago

Perhaps he was distraught after she told him she filed for divorce 🤔 and decided to end his life. Just because she wanted a divorce doesn't mean she wanted him dead

Reply(19)
111
Related
Daily Mail

Fears grow for missing Florida mom, 36, who vanished after boarding bus on July 8 with her pet rabbit: Family say she acted strangely in run-up to disappearance and missed appointment to see her children

Concerns are growing for a Florida mother described by her family as behaving erratically before boarding a bus on July 8 with her pet rabbit and vanishing. Detectives said that efforts to track down Erica Johnson, 36, have been hampered by the fact that she does not have a bank account or vehicle, rarely uses a phone, and does not have any active social media accounts.
CAPE CORAL, FL
NBC News

Missing Florida doctor's boat found abandoned offshore, crews continue search

The boat of a Florida doctor who has been missing since earlier this week was found, the Coast Guard said Thursday, but the doctor still hasn't been found. The United States Coast Guard Southeast said crews were searching for Dr. Chaundre Cross, whose 34-foot Crownline, "Vitamin Sea," was seen on Wednesday leaving Naples Bay Resort & Marina, about 40 miles south of Fort Meyers.
NAPLES, FL
The Independent

Acclaimed cancer expert feared dead after vanishing in Gulf of Mexico eight days ago

Hopes are fading of finding an acclaimed Florida cancer doctor and researcher who has been missing in the Gulf of Mexico for more than a week.Dr Chaundre Cross, 49, was last seen leaving Naples Bay Marina on 10 August on his 33-foot boat Vitamin Sea, officials said.Coast Guard officials said in a statement they located Dr Cross’s boat the next day floating 16 miles south of Sanibel Island, off the coast of Fort Myers. A two and a half day search of about 13,000 square miles of ocean using a Jayhawk helicopter, Hercules fixed wing aircraft and two patrol...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money

A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
JACKSON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harvard#The Gulf Of Mexico#Radiation Oncologist#Relationship Advice#The New York Post#Sarahjo Cross#Nbc News#The Coast Guard#The U S Coast Guard#The Collier County Police
Ninikitty

A 23-year-old MOTHER gave birth to babies that are BORN every 480 years…

https://media.emirates247.com/images/2013/05/00343412.jpgMother 23yrs!!. One amazing couple in the Czech Republic has a lot to be thankful for as they welcomed new babies into the world! Yes, BABIES. Plural. The couple, Alexandra and Antonin, already had one child already and were so excited when they learned a new addition was on its way! They soon found out that this new addition was actually twins, and since both parents had a history of twins in their families already, they will be carrying on the families tradition! While the Kinovas from the Czech town of Milovice were looking forward to welcoming a new addition to their family, they soon learned from their doctor that Alexandra was pregnant with not just one baby, but two. The lovely couple celebrated upon hearing the good news and began to prepare themselves to go from being a family of three to a family of five. But almost immediately, the doctor asked the couple if he could see them again, to re-diagnose.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: America's richest black man, tax cheat Robert Smith, put his girlfriend up in NYC apartment, and bought $5.3M nightclub in French Alps and 300-acre Colorado ranch with unclaimed income as he fights to keep spending details sealed

Billionaire tax cheat Robert Smith put up his girlfriend in a lavish apartment using business funds and bought luxury properties around the world using untaxed income, court documents claim. A federal investigator's affidavit lists a 300-acre ranch in Colorado, a club and condos in the French Alps and a Sonoma...
INCOME TAX
Popculture

Ex-CNN Anchor Arrested After Alleged Hit-and-Run Crash

Former CNN anchor Felicia Taylor was arrested in Palm Beach, Florida for an alleged hit-and-run. She allegedly hit another car on July 28 and left the scene, Palm Beach Police said, reports Page Six. Taylor, 57, denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty. Taylor was driving her white Mercedes when...
PALM BEACH, FL
The Independent

Man denies beating pharmacist wife to death on honeymoon and claims he had kayaked away

A man accused of killing his wife during their honeymoon in Fiji has denied the allegations, saying that they “never had any physical arguments”. Speaking to ABC News from jail, Bradley Robert Dawson, 38, from Memphis, Tennessee, rejected claims that he beat his wife, Christe Chen Dawson, 36, to death while visiting a high-end resort. Mr Dawson spoke to the broadcaster on Tuesday, saying that he left the island where they were staying, taking a kayak to a nearby isle on 8 July – the day police say that Ms Chen died. Law enforcement says the cause of death...
MEMPHIS, TN
Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

New York City, NY
134K+
Followers
15K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

 https://www.blackenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy