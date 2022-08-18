ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax, VA

WTOP

Students return to changes in Va.’s largest school systems

As students return to class in some of Virginia’s largest school systems, they’re finding some changes compared to last year. Students in Fairfax County, City of Fairfax, Prince William County, Manassas Park City and the City of Alexandria returned to the classroom Monday. In total, almost 289,000 students went back to classes.
alxnow.com

Just Listed in Alexandria

Just Listed highlights Alexandria City properties that came on the market within the past week. This feature is sponsored by the Jen Walker Team (Licensed in VA) of McEnearney Associates REALTORS®. Welcome Back!. Jen Walker here with The Jen Walker Team! We are a real estate group based out...
WTOP

Customer arrested after threatening staff at Virginia smoothie shop

On Friday afternoon, a “disgruntled customer” was arrested after throwing what law enforcement officials described as a “temper tantrum” in a smoothie shop near Fredericksburg, Virginia. According to a news release from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Keona Lewis of D.C. was “unhappy” with the...
bethesdamagazine.com

With family help, Hardy’s BBQ owner presses on after death of her husband

Even before Hardy’s BBQ founders Roxie and Corries Hardy met as adults, it seems that Corries was present in Roxie’s life while she was growing up in North Carolina. “My husband used to come to visit my hometown when I was little and I didn’t even know it,” said Roxie Hardy, who met Corries, a Florida native, when she was visiting a cousin in Atlanta. “He would always come to the church my grandparents came to. We weren’t aware that he always was in my life — I just didn’t know it.”
George Mason
mocoshow.com

MCPS Sends E-Mail Offering $5,000 Incentive For Dual-Certified Teachers to Volunteer to Transfer Into Special-Ed Program; MCEA Rejects Agreement Citing Equitable Treatment for Current Educators

On Friday Afternoon, MCPS sent an e-mail to teachers offering a $5,000 incentive for dual-certified teachers to transfer from their current assignment into an identified special education program. The e-mail states that the Montgomery County Education Association (MCEA) agreed to the incentive, “Through a collaborative negotiation with the Montgomery County Education Association (MCEA), MCPS has agreed to provide a one-time $5,000 incentive to any dual-certificated teacher who volunteers to transfer from their current assignment into an identified special education program. The incentive will be paid in two equal installments, in October and in February, to any teacher selected by MCPS to transfer.”
staffordsheriff.com

Smoothies and Snickerdoodles Scattered, Staff Shoved

A disgruntled customer was arrested after a temper tantrum in a Stafford business Friday afternoon. On August 19th at 2:12 p.m. Deputy M.E. Gordon responded to the Tropical Smoothie Cafe on South Gateway Drive for a disturbance. The investigation revealed a customer was unhappy with her smoothie. The customer threatened to beat up the employee and continued to scream at staff in the store. She proceeded to go behind the counter and shove an employee before she was pulled away by her companion.
WTOP

Woodbridge duo launches Re-Up shoe ’boutique’

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. James Gerrald Jr. and Christian Henderson are both from Woodbridge, so when they decided to open a sneaker store, there was no doubt where they would locate.
DC News Now

Fairfax to activate speed cameras near schools on Monday

FAIRFAX, Va. (DC News Now) — A new Virginia law that allows cities and counties to put speed cameras in school zones is enabling several Northern Virginia jurisdictions to do so, including some that will begin when students go back to school next week. It received positive feedback from several people walking those streets who […]
aashtojournal.org

Maryland DOT Archeologists Excavate Iron Furnace Site

Archaeologists from the Maryland Department of Transportation are helping excavate two small Colonial-era cabins near the historic Elkridge Furnace in Howard County, MD, located on land originally purchased for a highway project. [Above photo by the Maryland DOT]. In the 18th and 19th centuries, the Elkridge iron furnace used enslaved,...
mocoshow.com

Gringos & Mariachis Voted WTOP’s 2022 ‘Best Place to Get a Drink’; Two Other MoCo Restaurant/Bars Make The List

Gringos & Mariachis, the popular Mexican restaurant with both of its locations in Montgomery County, has been voted as 2022’s ‘Best Place to Get a Drink.’ The restaurant opened its first location at 4928 Cordell Ave in Bethesda back in early 2014 and opened its second location in Park Potomac three and a half years later in late 2017.
Wbaltv.com

Asia Collective Night Market turns into 'nightmare' for patrons

WEST FRIENDSHIP, Md. — Many people in Howard County are angry and frustrated after what some are calling a nightmare during the Asia Collective Night Market event at the Howard County Fairgrounds on Saturday. People said they came out to support local businesses and were met with chaos. The...
Washingtonian.com

Where to Feast on Crabs Around DC

You don’t need a bay house—or even a car—to dig into a delicious Chesapeake crab feast. In addition to DC-area crab houses, there are seafood markets—and even delivery services—selling live or steamed crabs for your backyard party. Crab Houses and Seafood Restaurants. 4958 Bethesda Ave.,...
WJLA

Carla Hall ready for Family Reunion at Salamander Resort

7NewsDC — We may have a bright yellow couch and a sunny set, but no one lights up our morning like the one and only Carla Hall. The Emmy winning chef and host is about to head to Middleburg for the annual Family Reunion at the Salamander Resort, but first she joined us back on the big yellow couch. Learn more about the Family Reunion at salamanderhotels.com/familyreunion.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

With star QB leading way, Washington looks to peak at right time

Last year, the Washington football team was a case study in peaking at the wrong time. On the morning of Sept. 25, Washington was on top of its game: undefeated, having outscored its five opponents 237-40. That included blowout wins over perennial Class A power Clairton in a nonconference matchup and Chartiers-Houston, a playoff team, in a Century Conference clash.
Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg Connection

