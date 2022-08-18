Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
WTOP
Students return to changes in Va.’s largest school systems
As students return to class in some of Virginia’s largest school systems, they’re finding some changes compared to last year. Students in Fairfax County, City of Fairfax, Prince William County, Manassas Park City and the City of Alexandria returned to the classroom Monday. In total, almost 289,000 students went back to classes.
royalexaminer.com
Front Royal slugger Carleigh Baugher headed to National Little League Home Run Derby
Skyline Middle School’s Carleigh Baugher is going places! In fact, she’s headed to Williamsport, PA, next week as one of the top eight girls in America who will compete in the T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby. The event takes place during the Little League World Series on Thursday, Aug. 25, and will be televised on ESPN the next day.
fox5dc.com
17-year-old DC teen becomes one of the youngest licensed Black pilots in US
WASHINGTON - Many kids have dreams of becoming a pilot – but how about achieving your dream at age 17!. Christopher Ballinger is among the youngest Black pilots in the country thanks to an Air Force JROTC flight Academy Program. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Ballinger said he’s licensed to...
alxnow.com
Just Listed in Alexandria
Just Listed highlights Alexandria City properties that came on the market within the past week. This feature is sponsored by the Jen Walker Team (Licensed in VA) of McEnearney Associates REALTORS®. Welcome Back!. Jen Walker here with The Jen Walker Team! We are a real estate group based out...
Glenn Youngkin Says NIMBY Regulations Are Making Virginia an Impossibly Expensive Place To Live
Today, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin took a surprising YIMBY-inflected ("yes in my backyard") swipe at restrictive development regulations that he says are making the state increasingly unwelcoming for renters and homebuyers. "The cost to rent or buy a home is too expensive," said the governor in a wide-ranging speech before...
WTOP
Customer arrested after threatening staff at Virginia smoothie shop
On Friday afternoon, a “disgruntled customer” was arrested after throwing what law enforcement officials described as a “temper tantrum” in a smoothie shop near Fredericksburg, Virginia. According to a news release from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Keona Lewis of D.C. was “unhappy” with the...
Black MD couple sees home value jump nearly $300K when White friend stands-in; housing advocates demand action
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — The lawsuit of a Maryland couple against a real estate appraiser and online mortgage provider is sparking renewed outrage among housing advocates and researchers familiar with well documented cases of low home appraisals for minority homeowners and houses in minority-majority neighborhoods. Dr. Nathan Connolly and...
bethesdamagazine.com
With family help, Hardy’s BBQ owner presses on after death of her husband
Even before Hardy’s BBQ founders Roxie and Corries Hardy met as adults, it seems that Corries was present in Roxie’s life while she was growing up in North Carolina. “My husband used to come to visit my hometown when I was little and I didn’t even know it,” said Roxie Hardy, who met Corries, a Florida native, when she was visiting a cousin in Atlanta. “He would always come to the church my grandparents came to. We weren’t aware that he always was in my life — I just didn’t know it.”
mocoshow.com
MCPS Sends E-Mail Offering $5,000 Incentive For Dual-Certified Teachers to Volunteer to Transfer Into Special-Ed Program; MCEA Rejects Agreement Citing Equitable Treatment for Current Educators
On Friday Afternoon, MCPS sent an e-mail to teachers offering a $5,000 incentive for dual-certified teachers to transfer from their current assignment into an identified special education program. The e-mail states that the Montgomery County Education Association (MCEA) agreed to the incentive, “Through a collaborative negotiation with the Montgomery County Education Association (MCEA), MCPS has agreed to provide a one-time $5,000 incentive to any dual-certificated teacher who volunteers to transfer from their current assignment into an identified special education program. The incentive will be paid in two equal installments, in October and in February, to any teacher selected by MCPS to transfer.”
staffordsheriff.com
Smoothies and Snickerdoodles Scattered, Staff Shoved
A disgruntled customer was arrested after a temper tantrum in a Stafford business Friday afternoon. On August 19th at 2:12 p.m. Deputy M.E. Gordon responded to the Tropical Smoothie Cafe on South Gateway Drive for a disturbance. The investigation revealed a customer was unhappy with her smoothie. The customer threatened to beat up the employee and continued to scream at staff in the store. She proceeded to go behind the counter and shove an employee before she was pulled away by her companion.
WTOP
Woodbridge duo launches Re-Up shoe ’boutique’
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. James Gerrald Jr. and Christian Henderson are both from Woodbridge, so when they decided to open a sneaker store, there was no doubt where they would locate.
Fairfax to activate speed cameras near schools on Monday
FAIRFAX, Va. (DC News Now) — A new Virginia law that allows cities and counties to put speed cameras in school zones is enabling several Northern Virginia jurisdictions to do so, including some that will begin when students go back to school next week. It received positive feedback from several people walking those streets who […]
aashtojournal.org
Maryland DOT Archeologists Excavate Iron Furnace Site
Archaeologists from the Maryland Department of Transportation are helping excavate two small Colonial-era cabins near the historic Elkridge Furnace in Howard County, MD, located on land originally purchased for a highway project. [Above photo by the Maryland DOT]. In the 18th and 19th centuries, the Elkridge iron furnace used enslaved,...
mocoshow.com
Gringos & Mariachis Voted WTOP’s 2022 ‘Best Place to Get a Drink’; Two Other MoCo Restaurant/Bars Make The List
Gringos & Mariachis, the popular Mexican restaurant with both of its locations in Montgomery County, has been voted as 2022’s ‘Best Place to Get a Drink.’ The restaurant opened its first location at 4928 Cordell Ave in Bethesda back in early 2014 and opened its second location in Park Potomac three and a half years later in late 2017.
NBC Washington
Family Who Lost 2 Brothers in Crash Endures With Help of Virginia Community
A family in Spotsylvania County, Virginia, who suffered an unimaginable tragedy is crediting community support with helping them through their grief. In March 2021, three teenage brothers were riding in an SUV that one of their friends was driving when it went off the road, crashed and burst into flames.
Wbaltv.com
Asia Collective Night Market turns into 'nightmare' for patrons
WEST FRIENDSHIP, Md. — Many people in Howard County are angry and frustrated after what some are calling a nightmare during the Asia Collective Night Market event at the Howard County Fairgrounds on Saturday. People said they came out to support local businesses and were met with chaos. The...
popville.com
Today’s Rental was chosen for the living room rug, roof deck and in unit washer/dryer, obviously
This unit is located at 19th Street near California St. The Craigslist ad says:. “$2,350 / 1br – 525ft2 – Sunny East-Facing 1 Bedroom Overlooking 19th Street! (Adams Morgan – Dupont Circle) The Asher: Sunny east-facing 1 Bedroom overlooking 19th Street!. Property Address. 2110 19th Street, NW...
Washingtonian.com
Where to Feast on Crabs Around DC
You don’t need a bay house—or even a car—to dig into a delicious Chesapeake crab feast. In addition to DC-area crab houses, there are seafood markets—and even delivery services—selling live or steamed crabs for your backyard party. Crab Houses and Seafood Restaurants. 4958 Bethesda Ave.,...
WJLA
Carla Hall ready for Family Reunion at Salamander Resort
7NewsDC — We may have a bright yellow couch and a sunny set, but no one lights up our morning like the one and only Carla Hall. The Emmy winning chef and host is about to head to Middleburg for the annual Family Reunion at the Salamander Resort, but first she joined us back on the big yellow couch. Learn more about the Family Reunion at salamanderhotels.com/familyreunion.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
With star QB leading way, Washington looks to peak at right time
Last year, the Washington football team was a case study in peaking at the wrong time. On the morning of Sept. 25, Washington was on top of its game: undefeated, having outscored its five opponents 237-40. That included blowout wins over perennial Class A power Clairton in a nonconference matchup and Chartiers-Houston, a playoff team, in a Century Conference clash.
