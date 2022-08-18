Art Exhibition “Imprints of Life: Rubbings from Carved Stones of the Han Dynasty” opens on Aug. 31

Read full article on original website
Fall Fun at the Library
With days getting cooler and summer coming to a close there is still fun to be had at the library. Being a children’s librarian means that my summer was jam-packed with planning and putting out programs to keep kids engaged. As educational fun is a year-round activity, I am looking forward to all of the fall activities taking place around Adams county for kids of all ages.
Obituary: Col. John Lawrence Reber
Col. John Lawrence Reber, US Army (Ret), 86, New Oxford, PA passed away Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at home, surrounded by family and grateful to be home with his wife. He was born on Schofield Barracks, Oahu, Hawaii on April 25, 1936 the son of the late Col. Edward Cassel, US Army (Ret., USMA 28) and Betty Rose Reber. John was the oldest of 3 siblings, along with sisters Patricia and Cynthia. John is survived by his wife, Soo Choi Reber.
Obituary: Marian Z. Martin
Marian Z. Martin, age 55, of Shippensburg, passed away August 19, 2022 at home. She was born June 17, 1967 in Lehigh Cou…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Constructive comments only please. If you need to vent, please do it elsewhere.
Rotary Welcomes Japanese Exchange Student
The Rotary Club of Gettysburg recently welcomed a Japanese teenager to Gettysburg. Maya Ito is from the City of Taitouku, within the Tokyo Province, in Japan. The 17-year-old will begin her senior year at Gettysburg Area High School next week. She plans to play on the high school tennis team this fall and will be looking for other opportunities to be a part of the Gettysburg community while she is here.
Former Pike building to transform into food hall
One of the most frequent questions in any relationship is “where do you want to eat tonight?”. Husband and wife business owners Judy Morley and Steve Burton aim to cut the tension by transforming the former Pike building on Baltimore Pike, Cumberland Township, into a food hall. The couple...
Local sculptor’s statue dedicated in York
PA Governor Tom Wolf and other dignitaries gathered in front of the William Goodridge Freedom Center and Underground Railroad site in York on Friday. They were there to unveil and dedicate a monument of William Goodridge, who was born in slavery but became one of York’s leading businessmen and a major leader on the Underground Railroad. It is the first statue of a black man erected in York.
Obituary: Sterling E. Birgensmith, Jr.
Sterling E. Birgensmith, Jr., age 56, of Gettysburg, passed away August 17, 2022 at Genesis Healthcare. He was born July…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Constructive comments only please. If you need to vent, please do it elsewhere.
Obituary: Timothy E. Wrynn
Timothy E. Wrynn, 81, formerly of Gettysburg, PA died Monday morning, August 15, 2022 at Paramount Senior Living, Fayetteville, PA. Born April 1, 1941 in Detroit, Michigan he was the son of the late Dennis and Helen (Kelly) Wrynn. While living in Detroit Tim worked for Mr. and Mrs. Walter...
Obituary: Ronald W. Speelman
Ronald W. Speelman, 48 of Orrtanna, PA passed away at the home of his brother on Monday, August 15, 2022 after his battle with cancer. Born July 8, 1974 in Gettysburg, PA, he was the son of Judith A. Tully of Gettysburg and the late Raymond W. Speelman. Ron was a longtime employee of Knouse Foods Orrtanna Plant where he worked for 34 years. He enjoyed collecting and riding bicycles along with listening to music and adding to his collection of elephants. In addition to his mother, Ron leaves behind his brother, Lance Miller of Biglerville, PA and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Kenneth Miller (2011). The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg. The family suggests memorials to For Ever Love Cat Rescue, 39 Queen Street, Gettysburg, PA or Aseracare Hospice, 984 Loucks Road, Suite 1, York, PA 17404. Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
Obituary: Mary Ann Rains-Olin
Mary Ann Rains-Olin, 89, Gettysburg, PA passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the Gardens at Gettysburg. She was born June 4, 1933, in Kershaw, SC, the middle-child of the late Rev. Eugene B. and Velma Parker Lowery. She follows her brothers and sisters, Donald Lowery, Jean Guest, Sandra Cobb, and David Lowery.
Obituary: Mary H. Coleman
Mary Hartman Coleman, age 93, of Shippensburg, passed away peacefully Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at Brookview Healthcare…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Constructive comments only please. If you need to vent, please do it elsewhere.
Obituary: Richard W. Dayhoff
Richard W. Dayhoff, age 95, formerly of Gettysburg, passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Shippensburg Health Care Center after a lengthy illness. Born December 26, 1926 in Manchester Township, York County, PA, he was the son of the late Charles & Grace (Carbaugh) Dayhoff. Richard was a very proud member of the United States Marine Corps serving during World War II in the South Pacific with the China Burma India Campaign. He was honorably discharged as a Gunnery Sergeant after serving nine years with the Corps. Following his military service, Richard was employed by the York Telephone Co. which later became GTE retiring in 1983 after 35 years of service. In his retirement years, he worked part-time at Weis Markets in Dover for 9 years. Richard was a life member of VFW Post #8951 in West York, American Legion Post #0791 in Dover, Gettysburg Eagles #1562 and the 13th Ward Stag Club in York. Richard enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing and hunting. He is survived by four children; Dianne Imler, Trudy Lartz, Teresa Dayhoff and Richard W. Dayhoff, Jr., 6 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, a sister, Rose Dayhoff and several cousins. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, August 19, 2022 at the Monahan Funeral Home in Fairfield, PA. Interment with full military honors provided by the Adams County Allied Veterans will be in the Fairfield Union Cemetery following the funeral services. A Viewing will be held on Friday at the funeral home from 10:00-11:00 AM. Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com. Memorials can be sent to St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Obituary: Bobby R. Pritt
Bobby, Bob, Ray Pritt, age 86, of Orrtanna, passed away peacefully Friday, August 19, 2022 at Gettysburg Hospital. He …. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Constructive comments only please. If you need to vent, please do it elsewhere.
Obituary: Edward B. Goetzenberger
Edward B. Goetzenberger, 90, of New Oxford, PA died Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at his cottage at the Brethren Home Community. Born March 7, 1932 in Washington, DC he was the son of the late Ralph and Edna (Cooper) Goetzenberger. He was the husband of the late Martha Ann (Reitz) Goetzenberger who died June 12, 2020.
Adams County Planting Partnership Offers Free Native Trees and Shrub Seedlings
The Adams County Planting Partnership—an initiative of the Watershed Alliance of Adams County and the Adams County Conservation District—has partnered with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s Keystone 10 Million Trees Partnership to distribute nearly 13,000 free native tree and shrub seedlings to Adams County residents who request them.
Obituary: Rafael Rivera Pizzaro
Rafael Rivera Pizarro, 64, went to be with his Lord on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at the Hanover Hospital in Hanover. Mr. Rivera worked for Sheppard, in Hanover and attended the GBC Church in Gettysburg where he played a vital role in providing Spanish translation services for GBCs Food Distribution Program. Mr. Rivera is survived by two children, Antonio Rivera and ONeil Rivera and by two siblings Rosa Rivera-Pizarro and Juan Antonio Rivera-Pizarro.
Obituary: Joseph E. Heltzel
Joseph E. Heltzel, 75, formerly of Gettysburg, PA went to be with the Lord Sunday evening, August 7, 2022 at UPMC Harrisburg Hospital. Born November 15, 1946 in Gettysburg, PA he was the son of the late Lawrence and Genevieve Jeannie (Brackett) Heltzel. He was the husband of Grace (Lunsford) Heltzel, of New Oxford, PA to whom he was married to for 47 years.
Addressing Gettysburg is Offering a Free “Get Out of Your Car Tour”
Summer may be coming to an end, but Addressing Gettysburg is still going. strong! Rally Around the Addressing Gettysburg Colors for this month’s FREE “Get Out of the. Park at the Eternal Peace Light Memorial to meet up with the tour group. The tour will start at. 10AM,...
Obituary: Gregory D. Sanders
Gregory Dean Sanders, age 55, of Fairfield, passed away August 10, 2022 at Hershey Medical Center. He was born October 2…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Constructive comments only please. If you need to vent, please do it elsewhere.
GARA will raise fees for most rec park rentals
Citing the need to increase salaries for staff members, the Gettysburg Area Recreational Authority (GARA) Board of Directors approved fee increases for most of its rentals, starting in 2023. Executive Director Erin Peddigree said rental fees for the assembly room will increase from $50 to $60 per hour with a...
