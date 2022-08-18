Art Exhibition “Imprints of Life: Rubbings from Carved Stones of the Han Dynasty” opens on Aug. 31

Richard W. Dayhoff, age 95, formerly of Gettysburg, passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Shippensburg Health Care Center after a lengthy illness. Born December 26, 1926 in Manchester Township, York County, PA, he was the son of the late Charles & Grace (Carbaugh) Dayhoff. Richard was a very proud member of the United States Marine Corps serving during World War II in the South Pacific with the China Burma India Campaign. He was honorably discharged as a Gunnery Sergeant after serving nine years with the Corps. Following his military service, Richard was employed by the York Telephone Co. which later became GTE retiring in 1983 after 35 years of service. In his retirement years, he worked part-time at Weis Markets in Dover for 9 years. Richard was a life member of VFW Post #8951 in West York, American Legion Post #0791 in Dover, Gettysburg Eagles #1562 and the 13th Ward Stag Club in York. Richard enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing and hunting. He is survived by four children; Dianne Imler, Trudy Lartz, Teresa Dayhoff and Richard W. Dayhoff, Jr., 6 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, a sister, Rose Dayhoff and several cousins. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, August 19, 2022 at the Monahan Funeral Home in Fairfield, PA. Interment with full military honors provided by the Adams County Allied Veterans will be in the Fairfield Union Cemetery following the funeral services. A Viewing will be held on Friday at the funeral home from 10:00-11:00 AM. Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com. Memorials can be sent to St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

GETTYSBURG, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO