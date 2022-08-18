Read full article on original website
Obituary: Col. John Lawrence Reber
Col. John Lawrence Reber, US Army (Ret), 86, New Oxford, PA passed away Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at home, surrounded by family and grateful to be home with his wife. He was born on Schofield Barracks, Oahu, Hawaii on April 25, 1936 the son of the late Col. Edward Cassel, US Army (Ret., USMA 28) and Betty Rose Reber. John was the oldest of 3 siblings, along with sisters Patricia and Cynthia. John is survived by his wife, Soo Choi Reber.
Local sculptor’s statue dedicated in York
PA Governor Tom Wolf and other dignitaries gathered in front of the William Goodridge Freedom Center and Underground Railroad site in York on Friday. They were there to unveil and dedicate a monument of William Goodridge, who was born in slavery but became one of York’s leading businessmen and a major leader on the Underground Railroad. It is the first statue of a black man erected in York.
Obituary: Timothy E. Wrynn
Timothy E. Wrynn, 81, formerly of Gettysburg, PA died Monday morning, August 15, 2022 at Paramount Senior Living, Fayetteville, PA. Born April 1, 1941 in Detroit, Michigan he was the son of the late Dennis and Helen (Kelly) Wrynn. While living in Detroit Tim worked for Mr. and Mrs. Walter...
Fall Fun at the Library
With days getting cooler and summer coming to a close there is still fun to be had at the library. Being a children’s librarian means that my summer was jam-packed with planning and putting out programs to keep kids engaged. As educational fun is a year-round activity, I am looking forward to all of the fall activities taking place around Adams county for kids of all ages.
Obituary: Lawrence ‘Larry’ Hornbake
Lawrence E. Larry Hornbake, 86, of Gettysburg, died on August 16, 2022, with his family by his side. He was the husband of Helen (Fritz) Hornbake for 52 years. Born January 7, 1936, in Belle Vernon, PA, he was the son of the late Francis and Ethelreda (Darker) Hornbake.
Gettysburg Community Theater Presents “James and the Giant Peach”
When I was asked to write a story on Director/Choreographer Linden Carbaugh’s rendition of Roald Dahl’s James and the Giant Peach at the Gettysburg Community Theater, I knew I would be in for a treat. But I never imagined how much I would enjoy myself, or the emotions it would touch within my own heart.
Former Pike building to transform into food hall
One of the most frequent questions in any relationship is “where do you want to eat tonight?”. Husband and wife business owners Judy Morley and Steve Burton aim to cut the tension by transforming the former Pike building on Baltimore Pike, Cumberland Township, into a food hall. The couple...
Obituary: Marian Z. Martin
Marian Z. Martin, age 55, of Shippensburg, passed away August 19, 2022 at home. She was born June 17, 1967 in Lehigh Cou…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Constructive comments only please. If you need to vent, please do it elsewhere.
Obituary: Sterling E. Birgensmith, Jr.
Sterling E. Birgensmith, Jr., age 56, of Gettysburg, passed away August 17, 2022 at Genesis Healthcare. He was born July…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Constructive comments only please. If you need to vent, please do it elsewhere.
Obituary: Richard L. Whitney
Richard L. Whitney, 89, of Glenville, PA passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022 at the Hanover Hospital. Born on April 8, 1933 in Newport, Rhode Island to the late Richard Victor Whitney and Phyllis (Mashoke) Whitney. Richard is predeceased by his first wife, Beverley M. Whitney, as well as...
Book Review: Words Matter: “Learning the Grammar of Animacy”
Editor’s Note: Robin Wall Kimmerer, Author of Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, a 2013 nonfiction book that explores reciprocal relationships between humans and the land, with a focus on the role of plants and botany in both Native American and Western traditions, will be speaking in Gettysburg on Monday, Sept. 19 at 7:00 p.m. in the Gettysburg College Ballroom. The public is invited to attend. Admission is free. This article is a review of the book by local resident Will Lane.
Obituary: Ronald W. Speelman
Ronald W. Speelman, 48 of Orrtanna, PA passed away at the home of his brother on Monday, August 15, 2022 after his battle with cancer. Born July 8, 1974 in Gettysburg, PA, he was the son of Judith A. Tully of Gettysburg and the late Raymond W. Speelman. Ron was a longtime employee of Knouse Foods Orrtanna Plant where he worked for 34 years. He enjoyed collecting and riding bicycles along with listening to music and adding to his collection of elephants. In addition to his mother, Ron leaves behind his brother, Lance Miller of Biglerville, PA and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Kenneth Miller (2011). The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg. The family suggests memorials to For Ever Love Cat Rescue, 39 Queen Street, Gettysburg, PA or Aseracare Hospice, 984 Loucks Road, Suite 1, York, PA 17404. Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
Obituary: Bobby R. Pritt
Bobby, Bob, Ray Pritt, age 86, of Orrtanna, passed away peacefully Friday, August 19, 2022 at Gettysburg Hospital. He …. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Constructive comments only please. If you need to vent, please do it elsewhere.
Adams County Planting Partnership Offers Free Native Trees and Shrub Seedlings
The Adams County Planting Partnership—an initiative of the Watershed Alliance of Adams County and the Adams County Conservation District—has partnered with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s Keystone 10 Million Trees Partnership to distribute nearly 13,000 free native tree and shrub seedlings to Adams County residents who request them.
The Adams County Library to Host an Evening with Alafair Burke
Join us for a fun evening while supporting your local library! The Signature Event is the Adams County Library’s largest annual fundraiser. This year, New York Times best-selling author, Alafair Burke will be our special guest. The event includes a keynote from Alafair Burke, a New York Times bestselling author, a book signing opportunity, V.I.P. champagne reception, mixer catered by Hindle’s Catering and a silent auction. A limited amount of V.I.P. tickets are available.
Obituary: Mary H. Coleman
Mary Hartman Coleman, age 93, of Shippensburg, passed away peacefully Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at Brookview Healthcare…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Constructive comments only please. If you need to vent, please do it elsewhere.
Obituary: Linda Ann Coe
Linda Ann (Stansbury) Coe, 70 of Fairfield, PA passed away at her home on Tuesday, August 09, 2022. Born in Gettysburg, PA on April 26, 1952, she was the daughter of the late William D. & Janet M. (Heyser) Stansbury. Linda was predeceased by her husband, D. Jason Coe (2003), and her son, Justin H. Stansbury (2022). Linda had various jobs in her career: secretary, healthcare worker and most importantly as a musician. She loved her music, some of the bands she sang with were: Ghost Dancer, Thunder Rose, Side Street, Fatty Fish Burn, Linda Coe and the Dependents and many more. Linda also participated in the Déjà vu Concerts and Gettysburg Rocks. She helped organize many fundraisers for local residents. Her sweet soul is now with her husband and son. Linda is survived by her sister: Karen Neiderer, aunt: Margie Heyser, step-children: Terri Beiber (Tom), Eric Coe (Sheryl) and Geoff Coe, step-grandchildren: Alex & Max Beiber, Sarah & Ryan Coe, nieces: Laura Neiderer, Julie Hess and Tessa Reading, nephew: Heath Neiderer, sister-in-law: Celia J. Stansbury, and many cousins. Linda was predeceased by a brother, William H. Terry Stansbury. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. The Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg is assisting the family with the arrangements, online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
Obituary: Rafael Rivera Pizzaro
Rafael Rivera Pizarro, 64, went to be with his Lord on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at the Hanover Hospital in Hanover. Mr. Rivera worked for Sheppard, in Hanover and attended the GBC Church in Gettysburg where he played a vital role in providing Spanish translation services for GBCs Food Distribution Program. Mr. Rivera is survived by two children, Antonio Rivera and ONeil Rivera and by two siblings Rosa Rivera-Pizarro and Juan Antonio Rivera-Pizarro.
Obituary: Anthony Joseph ‘Tony’ Konopka
Anthony Joseph Konopka (Tony), age 99, passed away on August 4, 2022, at his home in Lake Heritage, Gettysburg. He was born on April 8, 1923, in Brady, PA, the son of the late Apolinary Paul and Zofia Sokoloski Konopka. Tony was preceded in death by brothers Frank...
Obituary: Tyler David Harris
Tyler David Harris, also known as Pman, as Tyler would say P is for perfect man, 33 years old of Gettysburg PA, passed away on July 31st, 2022 at the Gettysburg Hospital. He was born on February 25th, 1989. Tyler is a graduate of Biglerville High School Class of 2008 and attended HACC, York College, and Edinboro University. Survived by his mother Tammy Harris, sister Cheyenne Gonzalez, brother in law Jose Gonzalez, grandmother Jean Harris, uncles Brian and Steven Harris. He was preceded in death by his beloved grandfather Jerry L. Harris, great grandparents George and Dotty Eppler, and Bessie and Wilson Harris, and many others. Fun fact, Tyler changed his facebook name to Tyler Wilson.
