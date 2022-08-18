Linda Ann (Stansbury) Coe, 70 of Fairfield, PA passed away at her home on Tuesday, August 09, 2022. Born in Gettysburg, PA on April 26, 1952, she was the daughter of the late William D. & Janet M. (Heyser) Stansbury. Linda was predeceased by her husband, D. Jason Coe (2003), and her son, Justin H. Stansbury (2022). Linda had various jobs in her career: secretary, healthcare worker and most importantly as a musician. She loved her music, some of the bands she sang with were: Ghost Dancer, Thunder Rose, Side Street, Fatty Fish Burn, Linda Coe and the Dependents and many more. Linda also participated in the Déjà vu Concerts and Gettysburg Rocks. She helped organize many fundraisers for local residents. Her sweet soul is now with her husband and son. Linda is survived by her sister: Karen Neiderer, aunt: Margie Heyser, step-children: Terri Beiber (Tom), Eric Coe (Sheryl) and Geoff Coe, step-grandchildren: Alex & Max Beiber, Sarah & Ryan Coe, nieces: Laura Neiderer, Julie Hess and Tessa Reading, nephew: Heath Neiderer, sister-in-law: Celia J. Stansbury, and many cousins. Linda was predeceased by a brother, William H. Terry Stansbury. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. The Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg is assisting the family with the arrangements, online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.

