FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A local organization is helping support at-risk teens when they need it mostMadison VegaPeoria, AZ
"Coffee with Kent and the Chief" event makes latest stop in MaricopaJeremy BerenMaricopa, AZ
Arizona Families Will Get Payments Per MonthCadrene HeslopPhoenix, AZ
Popular Pizza Chain Opening New Location in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Why This Businessman Faked His DeathJeffery MacPhoenix, AZ
Predators assign first-round pick Joakim Kemell to Finnish team
Nashville Predators prospect Joakim Kemell was one of the brightest stars for Team Finland in their silver medal effort at the 2022 World Junior Championship. Now, he’ll be headed back home, joining JYP in the Finnish Liiga next season after being drafted 17th in the 2022 draft. The Predators signed Kemell to a three-year entry-level contract in July.
Phil Kessel is a natural target to bolster the Calgary Flames’ winger group
The Calgary Flames have had an off-season to remember, and they might not be done. Even after signing Stanley Cup champion centre Nazem Kadri to a lucrative seven-year contract last week, the Flames have a few gaps left to fill in their forward ranks. Sure, the Flames are absolutely set...
These 6 (!) Arizona cities ranked worst for residential views — and it's a wake-up call
Metro Phoenix communities dominate a ranking of cities with the best residential views — in the worst way possible. Lawn Love, a lawn-care service based in San Diego, ranked 200 American cities “with plenty of home listings featuring views of mountains, water, city skylines, and parks, as well as clean air,” according to a release. ...
Golden Knights' Top-Five 2021-22 Season Games: No. 5
The Vegas Golden Knights ended the 2021-22 season on a high note with a 7-4 win over the St. Louis Blues.
Flyers, Fletcher, and a league-worst approval rating
The Philadelphia Flyers have the lowest approval rating of any NHL front office. It isn’t an observation from a horde of angry fans. The approval rating reflects how the franchise is perceived by more than the local market. Their perception is on the money. Why would fans want to...
Blue Jackets’ Johnson & Marchenko Are Strong Calder Candidates
The Columbus Blue Jackets will enter the 2022-23 season with one of the best opening night lineups in their franchise history. This is in part because of two rookies that could make a serious impact on their team should they make the roster. Both Kent Johnson and Kirill Marchenko will...
Kansas transfer Miles Kendrick named New Mexico starting QB
New Mexico on Monday named Miles Kendrick its starting quarterback for the season opener Sept. 3 against Maine. Kendrick transferred
Griner’s detention weighed heavily on Mercury all season
PHOENIX (AP) — A cloud of fear and sadness hovered over the Phoenix Mercury’s season as Brittney Griner, their friend and teammate, sat in a Russian prison. The Mercury pressed on, tried to focus on basketball when they could, “BG” always on their mind. The difficulties...
Random Thoughts: Sam Gagner, Patrick Kane, and the Battle of Alberta
It’s been a couple of weeks but I’m back with a fresh dose of Random Thoughts to clear my brain out and get your help to make sense of everything that’s going on around the NHL. SAM GAGNER ROUND 3?. I’m going to start this chunk of...
3 Minnesota Wild Hot Takes for the 2022-23 Season
The Minnesota Wild are heading into the 2022-23 season with a lot of eyes pointed in their direction. After a year of defying odds and shattering an astonishing amount of team and individual records, it’s questionable if they can repeat their success. Players up and down the lineup had career-best seasons, and almost all of them exceeded expectations. Regression of those players that stepped up could spell a disastrous season, but further development could allow them to maintain their previous season’s excellence. Here are three Wild hot takes for the upcoming 2022-23 season.
Top prospects for Minnesota Wild
Rossi, Addison on track to play full-time in NHL; patience being shown with Wallstedt. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the Minnesota Wild, according to NHL.com. [Wild 32 in 32: Season preview | 3...
Phoenix Mercury guard Shey Peddy ruptures right Achilles, out for Game 2 vs. Las Vegas Aces
LAS VEGAS -- Phoenix Mercury starting guard Shey Peddy ruptured her right Achilles tendon and is out indefinitely, the team announced on Friday. Peddy was hurt Wednesday in Game 1 of Phoenix's first-round series with the Las Vegas Aces. Peddy went down on a non-contact play in front of the Mercury bench in the third quarter Wednesday and was carried off the court.
NATHAN MACKINNON CONTINUES THE COLORADO AVALANCHE PLAYERS' GOOD GUY SUMMER, VISITS VETERANS HOSPITAL
The coverage of the Colorado Avalanche players' days with the Cup from the Keeper himself, Phil Pritchard, is one of the great traditions of hockey's offseason. In the annual summer-standstill content-wise, it provides fans a glimpse into the personal lives of players and also documents all the bumps and bruises the Cup endures in a summer with hockey players.
A profile for free agent veteran forward Cody Eakin
In order for the inaugural Vegas Golden Knights team to have the historic season that they did, they required a full team effort with contributions up and down their lineup. Offensive performances from William Karlsson, Jonathan Marchessault, David Perron, and Reilly Smith, backed by future Hall-of-Famer Marc-Andre Fleury in net, highlighted the team’s success, but secondary performances were able to vault a solid team into one that came just a few wins shy of a Stanley Cup title in just it’s first try. One of those performances was from veteran forward Cody Eakin, who Vegas selected from the Dallas Stars in the 2017 Expansion Draft.
Jake Barro reinstated as football coach at Corona del Sol following investigation
After being placed on paid administrative leave more than a week ago, while being investigated, Jake Barro is back, leading Tempe Corona del Sol's football team, Tempe Union High School District spokeswoman Megan Sterling confirmed in an email Friday evening. He is coaching Friday night's scrimmage. Barro has not returned...
2022-23 NHL preview: New Jersey Devils
Welcome to the 2022-23 season preview as brought to you by Betway Sports. We’ll be taking a dive into each teams offseason and what their Stanley Cup odds are for next season from the worst odds to the best. All odds current as of the time of writing. New...
Report: Oregon among teams being considered in Big Ten expansion following media deal
Things have been relatively quiet on the conference realignment front in the last month or so if you’re an Oregon Ducks’ fan. While the early waves of USC and UCLA jetting for the Big Ten painted pictures of the Ducks heading for bigger pastures as well, a period of patience has followed. The waiting game that took place while the Big Ten figured out their media deal and tampered any expectations of further expansion is now coming to a close. With the $7 billion deal from FOX, CBS, and NBC getting settled, talks have started up again. Big Ten Commissioner Kevin...
