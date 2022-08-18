RUSSELL, New York (WWNY) - Joseph Daniel Gotham, 22, of Russell, died unexpected on Friday, August 19, 2022 as a result of a motor vehicle accident. Joe was born May 28, 2000 in Potsdam, a son of Daniel and Brandie (Clary) Gotham. He graduated from Edwards-Knox Central School in 2019. Although his years may have been short, he lived them to the fullest. Joe loved being busy and working hard. He loved working for Wight and Patterson in the mill and driving the feed truck and most recently was working for NG Gilbert Tree Service.

