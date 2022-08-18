Read full article on original website
Arthur C. Hastings, 95, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A funeral mass for Arthur C. Hastings age 95 of Ogdensburg will be held at 11am on Thursday, August 25 at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 500 Caroline St., Ogdensburg. Calling hours will precede the mass from 9-11. According to Art’s and Harriett’s wishes, their ashes will be interred together at the convenience of the family in the Morningside Cemetery in Malone, NY.
Terry Thomas Bullard, 59, formerly of Copenhagen & Watertown
ANDERSON, South Carolina (WWNY) - Terry Thomas Bullard, 59, of Anderson, SC, passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022 from a heart attack. Terry was born on April 15, 1963 in Watertown, a son of Thomas S. Bullard Jr. and the late Dorothea (Beckstead) Bullard. Terry previously lived in Watertown,...
Renee A. Wilkerson, 34, of Calcium
CALCIUM, New York (WWNY) - Renee A. Wilkerson, 34, of Woodcliff Community, died early Sunday morning, August 21, 2022 at home in under the care of her husband, family, and Jefferson County Hospice. Renee was born on March 18, 1988 in Lowville the daughter of the late Mark A. and...
Joseph Daniel Gotham, 22, of Russell
RUSSELL, New York (WWNY) - Joseph Daniel Gotham, 22, of Russell, died unexpected on Friday, August 19, 2022 as a result of a motor vehicle accident. Joe was born May 28, 2000 in Potsdam, a son of Daniel and Brandie (Clary) Gotham. He graduated from Edwards-Knox Central School in 2019. Although his years may have been short, he lived them to the fullest. Joe loved being busy and working hard. He loved working for Wight and Patterson in the mill and driving the feed truck and most recently was working for NG Gilbert Tree Service.
Sister Martha Emery, APB, 80, of Brownville
BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Sister Martha Emery, APB, 80, was a resident in the Infirmary of the Motherhouse of the Sisters of St. Joseph for the past three years. She was blessed to receive such loving care from the Sisters and the excellent Staff. Sister Martha, was born April...
Debra Miller, 63, of Heuvelton
HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - Debra Miller, age 63, of Heuvelton, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at her home. Per her wishes, there will be no funeral services or calling hours. Arrangements are entrusted to Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Debra is survived by her daughter, Holly D....
Betty L. Caputo, 96, of Sackets Harbor
SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Betty L. Caputo, 96 of Sackets Harbor passed away August 19, 2022 at Samaritan Keep Home where she had been a resident since July 2019. Betty was born July 14, 1926 to the late Raymond Lewis and Myrtle (Piper) Greene. She attended Watertown City Schools.
Ogdensburg is establishing hours for several city parks
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg closes several parks in the city as a way to manage to homeless population and combat drug dealing. A news release from the City of Ogdensburg Police Chief says the Greenbelt Park will be closed from 11 PM - 5 AM. Greenbelt Park is...
Funeral Mass: Carl M. and Stella M. McIntyre Burnham
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A funeral mass for Carl M. and Stella M. McIntyre Burnham will be said at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 29, 2022 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Lowville with Rev. Douglas Decker, Pastor, officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Beaches Bridge Cemetery. Family and friends are welcome to attend a gathering at the Lowville American Legion Post #162 will immediately follow the burial.
Samaritan Medical Center closing clinic for a couple days, cites staffing issues
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Staffing issues are causing Samaritan Medical Center to close one of its clinics for a couple of days. Hospital officials say Samaritan’s Imaging and Lab Center, which is on Coffeen Street in Watertown, will be closed on Monday and Tuesday this week due to staffing issues.
Marco J. Franchini, 92, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Marco J. Franchini, 92, of 517 West St. Carthage, passed away on Friday, August 19 2022 at Hospice of Jefferson County in Watertown. Marco was born April 22, 1930, in Watertown, the son of the late John and Elena (Palloni) Franchini. He served in the Army during the Korean Conflict. He married the former Elizabeth J. Martin on February 20,1955 at St. James Church in Carthage. Betty died on August 22, 2007.
Gas prices are decreasing, but not as fast as people would like
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a slow but constant decrease of gas prices at the pump. Here in the North Country, Jefferson and Lewis County gas prices are averaging $4.50 and St. Lawrence at $4.34. Some say this is still too much to pay at the pump. “You...
Ogdensburg City Manager Stephen Jellie’s resignation date is set
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The final day on the job for Ogdensburg’s city manager is set. Stephen Jellie will resign on November 30th. Jellie says a buyout agreement was reached during an executive session Monday evening. An outspoken group of city residents has long been calling for Jellie...
Some healthcare workers in the area to receive bonuses
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -“We hope that it will help retain and recruit new staff members. It’s always a difficult process, so anything we can do and be part of. We’re obviously going to comply and be active participants in,” said Samaritan Medical Center Spokesperson Leslie DiStefano.
New milk plant could help Lewis County dairy farmers?
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - For dairy farmers in Lewis County, a partnership with Kraft has been a staple of their business model and economic success. A combination of factors over the last several years has caused a concern about the future of the partnership for farmers in Lewis County.
Hit or miss showers
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a very gray day with fog in some spots. Rain will be on and off with cloudy breaks here and there. Downpours could be heavy and thunderstorms are possible. It’s very humid, but not as hot as it was this weekend. Highs will...
It’s not a drought, but it feels like one
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A rainy day might make for slick conditions on the road. But it’s important for plants to get a necessary amount of rain. This summer, that hasn’t been happening. “From the beginning of August until yesterday, basically two weeks, were extremely dry,” said...
SFC Ret. Dennis Hightower, 72, of Calcium
CALCIUM, New York (WWNY) - SFC Ret. Dennis Hightower, 72, Calcium passed away Friday, August 19, 2022, at the VA Hospital in Syracuse. Dennis was born in Blakely, GA May 10, 1950, son of Fred and Mary Lois (Gray) Hightower and he was a high school graduate. On September 3, 2003 he married Dawn L. Rozie.
Saturday Sports: Red & Black remain perfect on the season
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Red & Black were looking to stay perfect on the season Saturday night as they hosted Auburn at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds. Juston Williams and Kalon Jeter team up early in this game with a 43 yard reception setting up the first score of the game.
After 2 year hiatus, Camp Triumph retreat for burn survivors returns
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - After two years of silence, Camp Triumph is back in Lowville. The themed 4 day getaway brings burn survivors together, giving them the chance to enjoy outdoor activities alongside a group of bikers that have raised funds for the Burn Foundation. It’s personal to camp...
