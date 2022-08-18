ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
racingloufc.com

Saturday’s highlights: OL Reign 2, Racing Louisville 1

Run back top plays from Saturday's final game of The Women's Cup at Lynn Family Stadium. Upon launching, Racing Louisville made its city home to a major-league sports franchise for the first time in 41 years. The club plays in the NWSL — the world's top women's soccer circuit that's home to most members of the highly successful U.S. national team — and plays at recently opened Lynn Family Stadium.
LOUISVILLE, KY
racingloufc.com

Howell: ‘We have to keep the lead. That’s been the story this year’

Racing Louisville FC midfielder Jaelin Howell reflects on a 2-1 defeat to OL Reign in Saturday's final of The Women's Cup.
LOUISVILLE, KY
racingloufc.com

Recap: OL Reign tops Racing Louisville in The Women’s Cup final

OL Reign rallied from a goal down at halftime to beat host Racing Louisville FC, 2-1, in The Women’s Cup final on Saturday night at Lynn Family Stadium. Kirsten Davis opened the scoring for Racing, nabbing a goal in the 34th minute, but OL Reign’s Olivia Athens equalized in the 59th minute and Jordyn Huitema slotted home the game-winner seven minutes later.
LOUISVILLE, KY

