thechallengernews.com
2022 VETERANS STAND DOWN!
The Stand Down is a one day event designed to provide services and information to all veterans in the Western New York area. In 2022 there will be two local dates and locations to serve male and female Vets:. *Buffalo: Tuesday, August 30, Sahlen Field, Downtown Buffalo. *Niagara Falls: Friday,...
Healthcare union members demand better pay, staffing during picket
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Thursday, Kaleida Health union workers staged a picket at Buffalo General Medical Center. The workers did so to shine light on their ongoing contract negotiations with the health care provider. At Thursday’s picket, hundreds of workers represented by the Communications Workers of America and 1199 SEIU United Healthcare Workers East […]
thechallengernews.com
Three Months and the Tops Survivors Still Struggle
Applications are now open for the Buffalo 5/14 Survivor’s Fund, managed by the Compassion Fund. The steering committee that was appointed by Tops Market includes 28 members who serve a variety of roles. The members of the steering committee consist of corporate employees of Tops, the area director of the Tops employee union, the president of the Buffalo chapter of the NAACP, a few pastors and leaders of non-profit organization, and a survivor of the Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando.
Founder of Mercy Flight passes away
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Mercy Flight announced Sunday the death of their founder, Doug Baker at age 79. Baker founded Mercy Flight in 1981 after serving as the owner and operator of LaSalle Ambulance Corps for over three decades. The service has benefitted hundreds of thousands of patients as the state’s first medically dedicated helicopter […]
What Is The Buffalo East Homeowner Assistance Fund
At the beginning of August 2022, New York Governor Kathy Hochul made an announcement regarding a new set of community programs created to help rebuild lives and property on Buffalo's east side. A large majority of the neighborhoods in East Buffalo has has been systematically neglected by local, county, and state officials for decades.
Local businessman challenging longtime incumbent for NY-26
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – With Early Voting winding down in a couple days and the Primary Election now just four days away, we’re looking into a key race. The 26th Congressional District is up for grabs in the Democratic Primary. The race is between Eddie Egriu, a local businessman and Congressman Brian Higgins, who’s been […]
Random Account Is Tweeting Every House In Buffalo, New York
The real estate market in Buffalo, New York and across New York State has been pretty hot over the last couple of years. The COVID-19 pandemic did not slow down home buyers. In fact, it seems that it only made buyers more eager and willing to find the perfect home at a big price!
buffalorising.com
On the Market: 109 Chandler Street
Looking to join the Chandler Street revival? With a beer garden perhaps? If yes, then you may want to take a look at 109 Chandler Street. The .11-acre flag lot property contains a 1,400 sq.ft. warehouse and is being marketed as a conversion candidate. From the listing:. For sale is...
Cops Will Be All Over The Highways In New York
There are still so many things to see and do before was can say summer is officially over in New York State. After the last two summers we had, this summer has been nothing short of fun! It has been great to be back out enjoying concerts, fairs and festivals in person again and it has been amazing to put the COVID pandemic behind us. But even though things have gotten back to a more normal feel, we still need to be responsible on the roadways.
WHEC TV-10
Cheektowaga man accused of unlawful surveillance in Canandaigua
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WHEC) — A man from the Buffalo area is facing charges after he secretly recorded someone in Canandaigua without their permission. Eric Nash, 27, of Cheektowaga is accused of video recording the intimate parts of a victim—two times—without that person’s knowledge or consent. Deputies...
nyspnews.com
Walmart shoplifters arrested in Clarence.
On August 12, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Aisha N. Vance., 29, of Amherst and Jalen J. White., 30, of Buffalo, NY, for Petit Larceny. Troopers responded to a petit larceny complaint at Walmart on Transit Road in the town of Clarence. Troopers worked with Walmart loss-prevention. Aisha Vance and Jalen White took merchandise valued at $445.90 passing all points of purchase without paying. They were transported to SP Clarence for processing and issued appearance tickets returnable to the town of Clarence court at a later date.
State approves health insurance premium rate hikes
The state approved rate hikes this week and in some cases people could see double digit increases.
Buffalo man gets probation for unemployment fraud
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man will spend five years on probation for fraudulently obtaining unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to police, 33-year-old Michael J. Villagomez Jr. used the personal information of an elderly relative to obtain benefits from the New York State Department of Labor as well as obtain natural gas […]
New York Lottery top-prize Take 5 ticket sold in Buffalo
The New York Lottery announced that a winning top-prize ticket was sold at the Wegmans on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Buffalo.
Free Backpack Giveaway Saturday
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — HAPPENING SATURDAY: Parents and students have a chance to get FREE backpacks filled with school supplies at the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Parents need to show up with their children to be eligible, grades K-12. The Salvation Army, United Way and Boys & […]
Family of 16-year-old Emily Keiper demands justice
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sixteen-year-old Emily Keiper would have been starting her junior year in high school in just a few weeks. Tragically, Emily's life was cut short early Friday morning when Buffalo Police say she was shot and killed on Elmer Avenue in between Amherst Street and Kensington Avenue.
nyspnews.com
Buffalo woman arrested for Promoting Prison Contraband.
On August 12, 2022, Troopers out of SP Warsaw with the assistance of New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision arrested Angel D. Lawson., 37, of Buffalo, NY, for Promoting Prison Contraband 2nd. Troopers arrested Angel D. Lawson for having marijuana and synthetic cannabinoids on her person while...
erienewsnow.com
Boy from Buffalo Competing in U.S.A Kids Mullet Championship has Big Plans for Prize Money
There's a 1980s hairstyle that is making its return, and it's taking over a kids competition across the U.S. One of the kids who competed earlier this summer, Lincoln Prater said he has big plans if he wins the best mullet grand prize of $2,500. Prater is going to donate...
West Seneca Police Auctioning Off Old Patrol Cars
Now is your chance to own a piece of history from the West Seneca Police department. Currently, the department is auctioning off several of their older and de-commissioned patrol cars and motorcycles. All the vehicles are currently for auction online until Wednesday, August 24th at 6:35 pm. There are seven...
uticaphoenix.net
State News: Gov. Hochul Announces $10M to Support Creation of Threat Assessment/Management Teams Across NYS
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced $10 million available to all 57 counties and the City of New York to support the development of Threat Assessment and Management Teams, a key component of local Domestic Terrorism Prevention Plans required under Executive Order 18. The Executive Order was issued by Governor Hochul in the immediate aftermath of the Buffalo attack in May and is designed to fight the troubling surge in domestic terrorism and violent extremism frequently inspired by, planned on and posted about on social media platforms and internet forums. Pursuant to Executive Order 18, the plans must include input from law enforcement, mental health professionals, school officials, social service agencies, and other key stakeholders within their jurisdictions.
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
