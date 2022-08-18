Read full article on original website
Fairfield Sun Times
Locals, visitors take in powwow at 103rd Crow Fair
CROW AGENCY- Crow Fair is the largest Native American event in Montana, and one of the largest powwows in the country. Spencer Martin was there at the final day of Crow Fair at the powwow and shows how native and non-native people came together to celebrate this weekend.
montanarightnow.com
Biggest sources of immigrants to Montana
Stacker compiled a list of where people are moving from most to Montana from the 2020 Census. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Post Register
Jerry Painter goes pedaling across Montana
Bicycle touring through western Montana and Glacier National Park is world-class. Here are a few photos from Painter’s bike tour that is still ongoing into North Dakota. A quick tally so far: 4 bears seen (1 grizzly), dozens of deer and other critters and a zillion tourists who always ask “So where are you going to?” Going-to-the-sun Road is a must do (bikers don’t need a reservation — just a lot of will power). Painter will update with more juicy details in a future column. The photos include scenes from the Going-to-the-Sun Road, Lake McDonald in the national park, and the Rainbow Dam on the Missouri River at Great Falls, Montana.
Fairfield Sun Times
Elected officials and law enforcement address fentanyl crisis in Montana
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Governor Greg Gianforte held a press conference with U.S. Senator Steve Daines, Congressman Matt Rosendale, Attorney General Austin Knudsen, and state and local law enforcement to address the fentanyl crisis in Montana Friday. Gov. Gianforte said, "A crisis that is impacting every county in Montana and that...
Fairfield Sun Times
Governor honoring veterans for their service
Montana's veterans and their families have made many sacrifices to protect our freedoms and even after their service, many continue to go above and beyond to help their communities. "We live in the greatest country on earth and in large part because of your sacrifice," said Governor Greg Gianforte.
Fairfield Sun Times
Missoula community celebrates the life of Mayor John Engen
MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula community gathered to remember Mayor John Engen on Saturday morning. The service brought together his family, friends, coworkers and all sorts of Missoula community members. His high school classmate Mike Marcinkowski chuckled as he remembered how much he looked forward to reading Engen's column 'Life...
Washington Examiner
Inflation eroding some of Montana's 'historic wage growth,' business leader says
(The Center Square) – Inflation is partially offsetting Montana's "historic wage growth," Montana Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Todd O'Hair told The Center Square in an interview. Last year, Montana added almost 13,000 jobs that paid over $50,000 annually, according to state employment data. That was 3,000 jobs...
thecentersquare.com
Montana among toughest states for employers hiring workers
(The Center Square) – Montana is among the top states where employers are having a tough time hiring workers. Montana is sixth in a ranking by the personal finance website WalletHub with 7.3% of jobs opening open last month and 8.14% open over the last 12 months. WalletHub used...
Rail summit could be major milestone in efforts to restore passenger service
The two-day summit will look at not only Montana service, but the expansion of passenger service in surrounding states
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,844 Cases, Nine New Deaths
As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 302,455 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,844 new confirmed cases. There are currently 2,078 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,530,306 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 572,211...
State, local leaders gather in Bozeman to address fentanyl crisis in Montana
Governor Gianforte says that fentanyl is becoming more common in Montana and becoming deadlier. He was on hand at a press conference outside of Bozeman Friday.
Big Sky Rail map marks milestone for Missoula company
Missoula-based Xplorer Maps creates a collector's map to help efforts to bring passenger rail service back to Southern MT
Secretary of the Interior returning to Montana
Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland will be in Montana to celebrate the newest addition to the National Wildlife Refuge System.
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana ranked 3rd lowest for life insurance investment
MISSOULA, Mont. - As we've seen in the last few months, inflation has taken families by storm when it comes to making ends meet, even with the new inflation reduction act set to come down to the local level soon. The question many people are asking themselves is to decide...
Fairfield Sun Times
How you can avoid causing Montana’s next big wildfire
For more than 70 years, Smokey the Bear has had the same message for us: Only you can prevent forest fires. The U.S. Forest Service’s Cooperative Forest Fire Prevention Program, also known as the Smokey Bear Program, was created to prevent human-caused wildfires. In Montana, the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation reports 75% of wildfires as human-caused. Montana Free Press talked with experts about the most common things humans do that start wildfires and what people can do to uphold Smokey’s message.
KFYR-TV
No takers for east-west pipeline in North Dakota yet
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There was little interest from the private sector to invest in a natural gas pipeline from the Bakken oil patch to the eastern part of the state. No companies applied for a $150 million grant from the state of North Dakota to build the pipeline by the deadline, which was Monday. The money is available from the federal government through the American Rescue Plan Act, which was created to assist states after the pandemic.
Montana’s State Motto Is Good, But Could It Be Better?
It's only been 132 years, but maybe it's time for Montana to make some more modernized changes. Montana is known for many things, but one of our most famous attributes is our state motto. The state motto for Montana is Oro y Plata, which is Spanish for Silver & Gold. This motto makes a lot of sense because Montana is known as The Treasure State. People have traveled from all over the world to come discover Montana's gold, silver, copper, gems, and other precious materials.
When It Comes To Small Towns, Which One Is The Best In Montana?
You know the type of place I'm talking about, a place where everyone knows everyone and you get to hear the latest gossip at the beauty or barbershop. A town where the hardware store is the place to be on a Saturday, and the waitresses at the local diner know your favorite flavor of pie.
eastidahonews.com
Here’s why you’re seeing an abundance of hummingbirds in eastern Idaho
Living the Wild Life is brought to you by Paragon Men's Health, which offers men with erectile dysfunction new hope for a more satisfying life. Its pulse wave therapy is proven to have an 87% success rate. Paragon Men's Health focuses on caring for your needs, earning your trust and doing it privately for you with dignity. If you or someone you love would like to learn more, schedule a free consultation today. Locations in Idaho Falls, Boise, Lubbock, Texas, and Phoenix.
yourbigsky.com
Montana Fair 2022 finishes strong with Junior Livestock Sale and PRCA Rodeo
You don’t want to miss Saturday’s epic finish to MontanaFair 2022! The 4-H/FFA Junior Livestock Sale Preview begins at 11am. Come preview the animals that will be in the Patrick K. Goggins Junior Livestock Sale. The official Livestock Sale starts at 12:30pm in the Expo Center. And, if...
