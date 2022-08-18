ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Fairfield Sun Times

Locals, visitors take in powwow at 103rd Crow Fair

CROW AGENCY- Crow Fair is the largest Native American event in Montana, and one of the largest powwows in the country. Spencer Martin was there at the final day of Crow Fair at the powwow and shows how native and non-native people came together to celebrate this weekend.
MONTANA STATE
Post Register

Jerry Painter goes pedaling across Montana

Bicycle touring through western Montana and Glacier National Park is world-class. Here are a few photos from Painter’s bike tour that is still ongoing into North Dakota. A quick tally so far: 4 bears seen (1 grizzly), dozens of deer and other critters and a zillion tourists who always ask “So where are you going to?” Going-to-the-sun Road is a must do (bikers don’t need a reservation — just a lot of will power). Painter will update with more juicy details in a future column. The photos include scenes from the Going-to-the-Sun Road, Lake McDonald in the national park, and the Rainbow Dam on the Missouri River at Great Falls, Montana.
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Elected officials and law enforcement address fentanyl crisis in Montana

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Governor Greg Gianforte held a press conference with U.S. Senator Steve Daines, Congressman Matt Rosendale, Attorney General Austin Knudsen, and state and local law enforcement to address the fentanyl crisis in Montana Friday. Gov. Gianforte said, "A crisis that is impacting every county in Montana and that...
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Governor honoring veterans for their service

Montana's veterans and their families have made many sacrifices to protect our freedoms and even after their service, many continue to go above and beyond to help their communities. "We live in the greatest country on earth and in large part because of your sacrifice," said Governor Greg Gianforte.
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Missoula community celebrates the life of Mayor John Engen

MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula community gathered to remember Mayor John Engen on Saturday morning. The service brought together his family, friends, coworkers and all sorts of Missoula community members. His high school classmate Mike Marcinkowski chuckled as he remembered how much he looked forward to reading Engen's column 'Life...
MISSOULA, MT
thecentersquare.com

Montana among toughest states for employers hiring workers

(The Center Square) – Montana is among the top states where employers are having a tough time hiring workers. Montana is sixth in a ranking by the personal finance website WalletHub with 7.3% of jobs opening open last month and 8.14% open over the last 12 months. WalletHub used...
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Montana ranked 3rd lowest for life insurance investment

MISSOULA, Mont. - As we've seen in the last few months, inflation has taken families by storm when it comes to making ends meet, even with the new inflation reduction act set to come down to the local level soon. The question many people are asking themselves is to decide...
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

How you can avoid causing Montana’s next big wildfire

For more than 70 years, Smokey the Bear has had the same message for us: Only you can prevent forest fires. The U.S. Forest Service’s Cooperative Forest Fire Prevention Program, also known as the Smokey Bear Program, was created to prevent human-caused wildfires. In Montana, the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation reports 75% of wildfires as human-caused. Montana Free Press talked with experts about the most common things humans do that start wildfires and what people can do to uphold Smokey’s message.
MONTANA STATE
KFYR-TV

No takers for east-west pipeline in North Dakota yet

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There was little interest from the private sector to invest in a natural gas pipeline from the Bakken oil patch to the eastern part of the state. No companies applied for a $150 million grant from the state of North Dakota to build the pipeline by the deadline, which was Monday. The money is available from the federal government through the American Rescue Plan Act, which was created to assist states after the pandemic.
INDUSTRY
96.7 KISS FM

Montana’s State Motto Is Good, But Could It Be Better?

It's only been 132 years, but maybe it's time for Montana to make some more modernized changes. Montana is known for many things, but one of our most famous attributes is our state motto. The state motto for Montana is Oro y Plata, which is Spanish for Silver & Gold. This motto makes a lot of sense because Montana is known as The Treasure State. People have traveled from all over the world to come discover Montana's gold, silver, copper, gems, and other precious materials.
MONTANA STATE
eastidahonews.com

Here’s why you’re seeing an abundance of hummingbirds in eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, ID

