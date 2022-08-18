ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcminnville, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Channel 6000

No twists in forecast, more warm days coming for Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It will be a shade cooler Monday, but there is very little shade to be had around here. We will have plenty of sunshine in the forecast. However, there is a weak trough traveling across the Pacific Northwest the next day or two. The front edge of this disturbance has brought in some clouds for the coast, but I don’t anticipate much of a shield to block out the sun around Portland. The heat is still around and the humidity is still on the higher side (compared to what we typically have).
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mcminnville, OR
Mcminnville, OR
Government
City
Gates, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
Channel 6000

No fear, summer isn’t going anywhere in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – For those of you loving this type of summer weather, it’s sticking around Portland for some time. After a slightly cooler Saturday, conditions are expected to be a touch warmer heading into our Sunday. A layer of morning clouds will be there to start...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Air#Aircraft
KATU.com

By the numbers: Oregon's HOT and DRY summer

We are down to the last week and a half of August, also marking the end of summer on the meteorological calendar. Weather conditions over the last three months have been some of the warmest and driest, according to the record books. In Portland, we've had 20 days, so far,...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
WWEEK

Beau Blixseth’s Tire Pile Along the Willamette River Is Legal

Piling up tons of shredded tires along the Willamette River where they can be loaded onto a cargo ship is allowed, according to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality. Inspectors showed up unannounced at the old Louis Dreyfus grain terminal just north of the Steel Bridge on Aug. 4 but found no violations, DEQ spokeswoman Lauren Wirtis says.
PORTLAND, OR
103.5 KISSFM

Boise Talk Show Host Reports On Life In Mysterious Oregon City

When we last off, your humble correspondent began his journey west looking for the American work ethic. I'm presently embedded in Lincoln City, Oregon. The city is one of many on the Oregon Coast that enjoys revenue from thousands of tourists who flock to Ocean front hotels and condos. The beaches are filled with children, older adults, and many dogs chasing seagulls. The cold water attracts a working-class cohort that makes their pilgrimage to its shores.
LINCOLN CITY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy