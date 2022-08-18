ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Natchez Democrat

Test results show Mississippi schools rebound from pandemic year; NASD falls short of state averages

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Department of Education released statewide results from the 2021-22 Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP) on Thursday, showing student achievement exceeding pre-pandemic levels in English Language Arts and science and nearly tying in mathematics. Overall, the percentage of students scoring proficient or advanced reached an...
WTOK-TV

Mississippi Lottery sends over $11.8 million to state

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Lottery Corporation reports its July transfer to the state, the first for Fiscal Year 2023, for $11,834,298.78. “We are thankful to begin Fiscal Year 2023 with such a strong transfer,” said MLC President Jeff Hewitt. “The Lottery is proud to play a role in helping Mississippi improve road, bridge and educational needs around the state.”
Jackson Free Press

Mississippi Senate OKs Pay Bill 'By Teachers, for Teachers'

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi senators acted quickly Wednesday to unanimously pass a teacher pay raise bill, sending it back to the House for possible debate within the next three weeks. The vote came a day after the Senate Education and Appropriations committees approved a version of the bill,...
WLBT

Mississippi summers could soon get hotter. A lot hotter.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Bad news. A new report says that summers in Mississippi could get even more oppressive. According to a study by the First Street Foundation, in the next 30 years, Mississippi could experience blistering heat, with parts of the state seeing heat index temperatures above 125 degrees.
WLOX

Countdown to Kickoff 2022: D’Iberville Warriors

Ocean Springs seeks to address homelessness in our community. In Ocean Springs, city leaders are taking steps to address the issue of homelessness. Joining us now a member of the Ocean Springs Homeless Committee Melanie Allen. Ken Newburger discusses the progress of medical marijuana in Mississippi. Updated: 20 hours ago.
wtva.com

State asks for patience as it deals with driver's license delays

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi Department of Public Safety says a technical issue with its software system is causing delays in getting a driver's license out to someone. "We have recently identified the issue and are working with our developer to solve this problem quickly and efficiently," the...
WLBT

Clarksdale woman admits to running rental assistance scheme

CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WLBT) - A Clarksdale, Mississippi, woman has admitted to running a scheme involving the RAMP rental assistance program - the same program Gov. Tate Reeves ended earlier this month. According to documents, Sylnanceia Saffold, 30, devised a scheme to defraud and obtain RAMP funds by filing false and...
WJTV 12

Weekend guide: Here are the events in Mississippi for Aug. 19-21

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (Aug. 19-21) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Lincoln County Wildlife Expo – Friday & Saturday – Brookhaven This family-friendly event will feature dogs shows, pig catching, a […]
Jackson Free Press

Mississippi Welfare Agency Ex-Director Faces New Charges

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A former Mississippi Department of Human Services director has been indicted on 20 additional felony charges tied to allegations that he participated in misusing money that was supposed to help some of the poorest people in the nation, including some spent to send a former pro wrestler to a luxury drug rehab facility.
wtva.com

Officers shoot 2 people in 2 days in northern Mississippi

HORN LAKE, Miss. (AP) — Employees of a sheriff's department in north Mississippi have shot two people within two days. The DeSoto County Sheriff's Department told WMC-TV that one of its deputies shot and wounded an armed person during a traffic stop at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in Horn Lake.
