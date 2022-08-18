Read full article on original website
WLOX
Ken Newburger discusses the progress of medical marijuana in Mississippi
In Ocean Springs, city leaders are taking steps to address the issue of homelessness. Joining us now a member of the Ocean Springs Homeless Committee Melanie Allen. Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell talks about viral video of state trooper stop. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. After video of an...
WLOX
UPDATE: Mississippi on track to have medical marijuana industry up and running by year’s end
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - By the end of 2022, medical marijuana should be available to patients in Mississippi. That’s the optimistic projection of Ken Newburger, Executive Director of the Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association. Newburger joined David Elliott on WLOX News This Week to give an update on how setting...
WLOX
Preregistration for “Cruisin’ the Coast” closes; over 8,000 cars tabbed for event
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Preregistration for Cruisin’ the Coast, often called “America’s largest block party,” has officially closed, and already more than 8,000 cars are signed up for the event. The largest event on the Gulf Coast has become a worldwide phenomenon. Executive Director Woody Bailey...
Five new early learning collaboratives approved for Mississippi students
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, the Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) voted to add five new early learning collaboratives (ELC) to the current list of 30 to provide high-quality early childhood education pre-K programs to four-year-old students. This ELC expansion is made possible by $5.9 million in state funds to be used by […]
Natchez Democrat
Test results show Mississippi schools rebound from pandemic year; NASD falls short of state averages
JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Department of Education released statewide results from the 2021-22 Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP) on Thursday, showing student achievement exceeding pre-pandemic levels in English Language Arts and science and nearly tying in mathematics. Overall, the percentage of students scoring proficient or advanced reached an...
WDAM-TV
Homelessness increasing as Governor Reeves ends rental assistance program
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The number of people without homes in South Mississippi is growing. It’s one reason why community activist Christene Brice is providing for those in need. “Does someone sleep on this sofa?” Brice asked while visiting homeless people. The Rental Assistance for Mississippians Program, also...
Sea Coast Echo
Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Mississippi
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest deaths from COVID-19 in Mississippi using data from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WTOK-TV
Mississippi Lottery sends over $11.8 million to state
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Lottery Corporation reports its July transfer to the state, the first for Fiscal Year 2023, for $11,834,298.78. “We are thankful to begin Fiscal Year 2023 with such a strong transfer,” said MLC President Jeff Hewitt. “The Lottery is proud to play a role in helping Mississippi improve road, bridge and educational needs around the state.”
Mississippi Lottery makes July 2022 transfer to state
Jackson Free Press
Mississippi Senate OKs Pay Bill 'By Teachers, for Teachers'
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi senators acted quickly Wednesday to unanimously pass a teacher pay raise bill, sending it back to the House for possible debate within the next three weeks. The vote came a day after the Senate Education and Appropriations committees approved a version of the bill,...
WLBT
Mississippi summers could soon get hotter. A lot hotter.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Bad news. A new report says that summers in Mississippi could get even more oppressive. According to a study by the First Street Foundation, in the next 30 years, Mississippi could experience blistering heat, with parts of the state seeing heat index temperatures above 125 degrees.
WLOX
Countdown to Kickoff 2022: D’Iberville Warriors
Ocean Springs seeks to address homelessness in our community. In Ocean Springs, city leaders are taking steps to address the issue of homelessness. Joining us now a member of the Ocean Springs Homeless Committee Melanie Allen. Ken Newburger discusses the progress of medical marijuana in Mississippi. Updated: 20 hours ago.
WLOX
Mississippi teen face of national Macy’s Youth Mental Health campaign
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 15-year-old from Starkville is getting attention for her courage to talk openly about her mental health status. Now, she is part of a national campaign to end the stigma among young people. Last year around this time, a few weeks into the school year, 15-year-old...
wtva.com
State asks for patience as it deals with driver's license delays
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi Department of Public Safety says a technical issue with its software system is causing delays in getting a driver's license out to someone. "We have recently identified the issue and are working with our developer to solve this problem quickly and efficiently," the...
WLBT
Clarksdale woman admits to running rental assistance scheme
CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WLBT) - A Clarksdale, Mississippi, woman has admitted to running a scheme involving the RAMP rental assistance program - the same program Gov. Tate Reeves ended earlier this month. According to documents, Sylnanceia Saffold, 30, devised a scheme to defraud and obtain RAMP funds by filing false and...
WLOX
WATCH: Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell talks about viral video of McComb traffic stop
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A Mississippi state trooper pulls a man over in McComb. It’s discovered that the man has a suspended driver’s license and there’s evidence he’s been smoking marijuana. He’s arrested. He resists. The situation gets out of control and is captured on...
Weekend guide: Here are the events in Mississippi for Aug. 19-21
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (Aug. 19-21) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Lincoln County Wildlife Expo – Friday & Saturday – Brookhaven This family-friendly event will feature dogs shows, pig catching, a […]
Jackson Free Press
Mississippi Welfare Agency Ex-Director Faces New Charges
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A former Mississippi Department of Human Services director has been indicted on 20 additional felony charges tied to allegations that he participated in misusing money that was supposed to help some of the poorest people in the nation, including some spent to send a former pro wrestler to a luxury drug rehab facility.
Mississippi man wanted for molestation leads officers on a chase through four cities
A Mississippi man wanted on a molestation charge led officers on a chase through four gulf coast cities. WLOX in Biloxi reports that officers with the Biloxi Police Department attempted to stop John Pierre, 42, of Biloxi, on a molestation charge when the police pursuit started. Pierre then reportedly led...
wtva.com
Officers shoot 2 people in 2 days in northern Mississippi
HORN LAKE, Miss. (AP) — Employees of a sheriff's department in north Mississippi have shot two people within two days. The DeSoto County Sheriff's Department told WMC-TV that one of its deputies shot and wounded an armed person during a traffic stop at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in Horn Lake.
