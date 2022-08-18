Read full article on original website
WLOX
Ken Newburger discusses the progress of medical marijuana in Mississippi
In Ocean Springs, city leaders are taking steps to address the issue of homelessness. Joining us now a member of the Ocean Springs Homeless Committee Melanie Allen.
WLOX
Countdown to Kickoff 2022: D’Iberville Warriors
Ocean Springs seeks to address homelessness in our community. In Ocean Springs, city leaders are taking steps to address the issue of homelessness. Joining us now a member of the Ocean Springs Homeless Committee Melanie Allen. Ken Newburger discusses the progress of medical marijuana in Mississippi.
WLOX
New sea turtle nest on Pass Christian beach gives experts hope for recovery
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Theresa Madrigal is like an protective mama. In this case, the babies are sea turtles. “I was very, very, very excited - my entire team, my entire staff,” said Madrigal, the stranding coordinator for the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies. “It’s something that we’ve been anticipating, we’ve been hoping for over the last couple of years.”
WLOX
Preregistration for “Cruisin’ the Coast” closes; over 8,000 cars tabbed for event
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Preregistration for Cruisin’ the Coast, often called “America’s largest block party,” has officially closed, and already more than 8,000 cars are signed up for the event. The largest event on the Gulf Coast has become a worldwide phenomenon. Executive Director Woody Bailey...
thegazebogazette.com
Pass Christian Hires Code Enforcement Director
With numerous concerns surrounding the building code and permits, the Pass Christian Board of Aldermen hired Mark Savasta as the new Code Enforcement Director/Building Code Official at the Board of Alderman regular meeting August 16, 2022. Savasta; currently a Pascagoula resident, is a former building official in the city of Houston, Texas along with several other city government years of experience.
WLOX
Ocean Springs seeks to address homelessness in our community
Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell talks about viral video of state trooper stop. After video of an arrest on the side of the road in McComb went viral, officials released body and dashcam video showing a broader picture of what happened. An investigation found the trooper was correct in doing his job. Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell joins us now to discuss.
‘They will stab you in the gut while looking you straight in the eye.’ Mississippi court clerk resigns — adding to long list of resignations at city.
A Mississippi court clerk said he is adding his name to the growing list of employees who have resigned from working in the City of Picayune. Tony Bounds, the city’s Court Clerk, said via social media that he is stepping down from the position, citing a toxic work environment perpetuated by the administration.
WLOX
VFW, Hancock Whitney host food drive in Gautier
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - The old Singing River Mall parking lot was packed with cars waiting to get a bundle of food on Saturday. Feeding the Gulf Coast partnered with Hancock Whitney Bank and two Veterans of Foreign Wars groups, Post 2132 from Gautier and Post 5699 from Ocean Springs, for the Free Food Drive-Thru Giveaway. Members of the Ocean Springs JROTC were also on hand to help.
How a Mississippi space facility is helping with NASA's historic Artemis One launch
Ahead of NASA's crewless Artemis One launch to the moon, WXXV’s Ansley Brent takes a look into how employees at the Stennis Space Center in Hancock County, Mississippi, are helping to make history. The Mississippi space facility is a home for the assembly and testing of major engines.Aug. 21, 2022.
WLOX
33rd Avenue High School alumni take in old site during reunion
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - As the work continues on the new $43 million Job Corp site in Gulfport, so does the celebration of what was the old 33rd Avenue High School. Former students had a big thrill on Friday when their reunion tour stopped where their beloved school once stood.
WLOX
Gray Television’s new regional VP has longtime ties to Mississippi, WLOX
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A man who spent the earliest days of his television career at WLOX-TV will now serve as the station’s Regional Vice President. In his expanded role at Gray Television, Ted Fortenberry will oversee Gray’s stations in Biloxi, Jackson, and Hattiesburg along with Monroe, Louisiana. It’s a full circle moment for Fortenberry who worked as a promotion manager at WLOX from 1987 until 1991, and maintains a network of friends and business connections on the coast.
WLOX
Moss Point police walk WLOX through their “Community Strides” initiative
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Documents requested by WLOX from Moss Point city leaders reveal the mayor’s push for the police chief to quickly implement a community policing program. It’s in an effort to reduce the selling and use of drugs, gun violence, and help build connections with the citizens.
WLOX
Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell talks about viral video of state trooper stop
Ken Newburger discusses the progress of medical marijuana in Mississippi. Medical marijuana should be available to Mississippi patients...
WLOX
Hancock parents stunned after school board suddenly fires superintendent
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Hancock County School Board voted to terminate its contract with Superintendent Teresa Merwin Thursday night at a special called meeting. The termination is effective immediately, and the board will begin searching for Merwin’s replacement. Merwin has been with the school district since July of 2021.
Mississippi Press
News Briefs: Pascagoula police investigation shooting which left two wounded
PASCAGOULA, Mississippi -- Pascagoula police are investigating a Thursday night shooting at an apartment complex which sent two wounded men to the hospital. According to police, officers responded to a report of shots fired at the Cambridge Park Apartments on Shortcut Road around 7 p.m. Thursday. Arriving at the scene,...
ourmshome.com
Buc-Wild! Buc-ee’s To Open Its First Mississippi Location
The Mississippi Gulf Coast will soon be home to the first Buc-ee’s Travel Center in the Magnolia State. The megastore is slated to be more than 80,000 square feet on 43 acres of a 183-acre parcel on the northwest corner of Menge Avenue and Interstate 10 in Pass Christian. It’s part of a multi-state expansion across the South and joins Buc-ee’s locations in Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The Texas chain prides itself on being home to the world’s cleanest bathrooms, and freshest food and is headed up by the jolly cartoon beaver mascot.
WLOX
Mississippi Prep athletes honor coach who died in car crash
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi Prep athletes along with family, friends and the community came together to remember AJ Rapp, a special piece to the family. “He wasn’t my blood nephew, but he was my nephew. He was family,” said Jermaine Alexander. “He was slow to aggression. He...
WLOX
Gulfport native Milton Barney Jr. tabbed to lead MVSU baseball program
There’s a standard for the Hornets and this offseason they’ve kept everyone held to it. For some of the upperclassmen, with such a heavy underclassmen group, they’ve embraced more a leadership role to prepare the younger kids for future teams. High School Football Jamborees (8/19/2022) Updated: Aug....
bobgermanylaw.com
Moss Point, MS - Serious Injuries Result from Semi-Truck Pileup on MS-63
Moss Point, MS (August 19, 2022) - On Friday, August 19, there were confirmed injuries after a multi-vehicle crash in Moss Point. The collision was reported at around 8 a.m. on MS-63 NB near Saracennia Road. A total of four 18-wheelers collide at the scene. Multiple people were injured, and some of the resulting injuries were described as serious in nature. Footage from the scene showed detached trailers and serious damage to the vehicles involved.
Stimpson sends council 2023 budget, increased expenses for Mobile Police, Ala. Cruise Terminal
MOBILE, Ala — Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson Friday sent his proposed 2023 fiscal year budget to Mobile City Council members. His proposed $298 million budget is 6.7% higher than the 2022 fiscal year budget. Stimpson projects revenues next year at $304 million. With Carnival Cruise Line leaving the city in October, Stimpson is proposing a […]
