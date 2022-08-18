Read full article on original website
Ken Newburger discusses the progress of medical marijuana in Mississippi
New sea turtle nest on Pass Christian beach gives experts hope for recovery
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Theresa Madrigal is like an protective mama. In this case, the babies are sea turtles. “I was very, very, very excited - my entire team, my entire staff,” said Madrigal, the stranding coordinator for the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies. “It’s something that we’ve been anticipating, we’ve been hoping for over the last couple of years.”
Preregistration for “Cruisin’ the Coast” closes; over 8,000 cars tabbed for event
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Preregistration for Cruisin’ the Coast, often called “America’s largest block party,” has officially closed, and already more than 8,000 cars are signed up for the event. The largest event on the Gulf Coast has become a worldwide phenomenon. Executive Director Woody Bailey...
‘They will stab you in the gut while looking you straight in the eye.’ Mississippi court clerk resigns — adding to long list of resignations at city.
A Mississippi court clerk said he is adding his name to the growing list of employees who have resigned from working in the City of Picayune. Tony Bounds, the city’s Court Clerk, said via social media that he is stepping down from the position, citing a toxic work environment perpetuated by the administration.
Moss Point Schools statewide test results are in
Mississippi became the 37th state to legalize medical marijuana in February, but six months later, many are wondering when business will officially begin. Ocean Springs among top in state on academic assessment. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. There are a lot of good teachers and a lot of good school...
It wasn’t on the market. But when owners of one of Mississippi’s oldest houses were offered cash for it, they took the offer.
The Gov. Holmes House, built in 1794 and one of the oldest structures in Mississippi, has new owners. Michael and Eugenie Cates have sold the house at 207 S. Wall St., to Gene and Mary Lou Perkins of New Roads, Louisiana. The Cates lived in and loved the Gov. Holmes...
UPDATE: Mississippi on track to have medical marijuana industry up and running by year’s end
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - By the end of 2022, medical marijuana should be available to patients in Mississippi. That’s the optimistic projection of Ken Newburger, Executive Director of the Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association. Newburger joined David Elliott on WLOX News This Week to give an update on how setting...
Countdown to Kickoff 2022: D’Iberville Warriors
33rd Avenue High School alumni take in old site during reunion
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - As the work continues on the new $43 million Job Corp site in Gulfport, so does the celebration of what was the old 33rd Avenue High School. Former students had a big thrill on Friday when their reunion tour stopped where their beloved school once stood.
Ocean Springs seeks to address homelessness in our community
Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell talks about viral video of state trooper stop. After video of an arrest on the side of the road in McComb went viral, officials released body and dashcam video showing a broader picture of what happened. An investigation found the trooper was correct in doing his job. Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell joins us now to discuss.
bobgermanylaw.com
Most Common Car Accident Scenarios in Mississippi
Car accidents can happen in a multitude of ways in Mississippi. Identifying the cause of your accident is vital if you need compensation. Causation helps you prove negligence. Going through the different types of car accidents might help you figure out what caused the accident you were in. Talking with an experienced Jackson auto accident attorney can make this process easier.
Natchez Democrat
Test results show Mississippi schools rebound from pandemic year; NASD falls short of state averages
JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Department of Education released statewide results from the 2021-22 Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP) on Thursday, showing student achievement exceeding pre-pandemic levels in English Language Arts and science and nearly tying in mathematics. Overall, the percentage of students scoring proficient or advanced reached an...
Gray Television’s new regional VP has longtime ties to Mississippi, WLOX
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A man who spent the earliest days of his television career at WLOX-TV will now serve as the station’s Regional Vice President. In his expanded role at Gray Television, Ted Fortenberry will oversee Gray’s stations in Biloxi, Jackson, and Hattiesburg along with Monroe, Louisiana. It’s a full circle moment for Fortenberry who worked as a promotion manager at WLOX from 1987 until 1991, and maintains a network of friends and business connections on the coast.
VFW, Hancock Whitney host food drive in Gautier
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - The old Singing River Mall parking lot was packed with cars waiting to get a bundle of food on Saturday. Feeding the Gulf Coast partnered with Hancock Whitney Bank and two Veterans of Foreign Wars groups, Post 2132 from Gautier and Post 5699 from Ocean Springs, for the Free Food Drive-Thru Giveaway. Members of the Ocean Springs JROTC were also on hand to help.
Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell talks about viral video of state trooper stop
ourmshome.com
Buc-Wild! Buc-ee’s To Open Its First Mississippi Location
The Mississippi Gulf Coast will soon be home to the first Buc-ee’s Travel Center in the Magnolia State. The megastore is slated to be more than 80,000 square feet on 43 acres of a 183-acre parcel on the northwest corner of Menge Avenue and Interstate 10 in Pass Christian. It’s part of a multi-state expansion across the South and joins Buc-ee’s locations in Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The Texas chain prides itself on being home to the world’s cleanest bathrooms, and freshest food and is headed up by the jolly cartoon beaver mascot.
WLBT
Mississippi summers could soon get hotter. A lot hotter.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Bad news. A new report says that summers in Mississippi could get even more oppressive. According to a study by the First Street Foundation, in the next 30 years, Mississippi could experience blistering heat, with parts of the state seeing heat index temperatures above 125 degrees.
fox29.com
Heavy rain will likely lead to flooding in the Southern Plains, Lower Mississippi River Valley
A slow-moving front draped over the southern United States will trigger several rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms into the workweek that could trigger flash flooding across the region. The rounds of heavy rain begin on Sunday, and by the middle of the week, parts of eastern Texas and Louisiana...
Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame to be built in Mississippi
MARKS, Miss. (WJTV) – The National Rhythm and Blues Hall of Fame (NRBHF) is set to be built in the City of Marks in Quitman County. The NRBHF was founded in 2010 and since 2013, it has inducted over 200 world-renowned artists. After multiple attempts over 50 years to build a Hall of Fame for […]
Weekend guide: Here are the events in Mississippi for Aug. 19-21
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (Aug. 19-21) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Lincoln County Wildlife Expo – Friday & Saturday – Brookhaven This family-friendly event will feature dogs shows, pig catching, a […]
