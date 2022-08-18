Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Analyst Issues Alert, Says Bitcoin at Risk of Dropping Another 30% After Latest Correction
A crypto strategist who continues to build a following with timely Bitcoin calls warns that BTC could be on the verge of a deep sell-off event. In a new strategy session, analyst Justin Bennett says that Bitcoin has broken below its diagonal support that has kept BTC bullish over the last few months.
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Analyst Predicts Brutal Ethereum (ETH) Collapse Toward End of Year – Here’s His Target
A closely tracked crypto strategist is predicting an epic collapse for leading smart contract platform Ethereum (ETH) heading into 2023. Popular crypto analyst Justin Bennett tells his 105,500 Twitter followers that he sees Ethereum plunging to a bear market bottom of around $300 as 2022 expires. “Unpopular opinion: the ETH...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Trader Who Predicted Bitcoin Collapse This Year Issues New BTC Warning
The crypto trader and analyst who accurately predicted that Bitcoin (BTC) would crash below $23,000 months prior is issuing a fresh warning on the flagship digital asset. Pseudonymous crypto strategist Capo tells his 480,200 Twitter followers that it’s “just a matter of time” before Bitcoin falls to new lows.
dailyhodl.com
Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Updates Outlook on Shiba Inu (SHIB), Says Bitcoin (BTC) Can Go Lower After Calling Crypto Crash
Veteran trader Peter Brandt is offering up his latest take on Bitcoin (BTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE) competitor Shiba Inu (SHIB). Brandt tells his 674,000 Twitter followers that SHIB has just completed an inverse head and shoulders (IH&S) pattern, a traditionally bullish formation that suggests the end of a downtrend. Brandt...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Market Cap Could Burst to $200,000,000,000,000 Amid Largest Wealth Accumulation in History: Macro Guru Raoul Pal
Former Goldman Sachs executive Raoul Pal says an explosion of the crypto market cap by 200x in the next decade is within the realm of possibility. In a new interview with crypto analyst Scott Melker, the macro guru says that we could witness an unprecedented accumulation of wealth in the next 10 years.
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 13 days
People who receive Supplemental Security Income will soon have the first of two payments sent to them, which will equal a combined total of $1,652 for most recipients. Those eligible will receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1, while the second payment worth the same amount will be on Sept. 30, according to the Social Security Administration. Eligible couples will receive two payments of $1,261 in September, while essential persons, people who live with a person receiving Supplemental Security Income and provide necessary care, will receive two payments of $421 on the same days.
Chinese leader Xi Jinping 'called Biden to plead for him to stop Pelosi from visiting Taiwan' - but president replied that he was powerless to prevent trip
Chinese leader Xi Jinping pleaded with President Joe Biden to prevent Speaker Nancy Pelosi from making her controversial visit to Taiwan, according to a new report. Xi made the request when the two leaders spoke on a July 28 phone call, but Biden responded by informing him that Congress is a separate branch of government and not under his control, a senior White House official told the Washington Post.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum (ETH) Could Get Hammered by Macro Conditions, According to Crypto Analyst – Here’s Why
A widely followed crypto analyst says that macro conditions could spell trouble for the leading smart contract platform Ethereum (ETH). In a new video update, DataDash host Nicholas Merten tells his 515,000 YouTube subscribers that macro factors could overshadow the hype surrounding Ethereum’s upcoming merge to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dailyhodl.com
$1,610,000,000,000 Investment Manager Launches New Metaverse Fund: Report
Atlanta, Georgia-based investment-management giant Invesco is unveiling an equity fund focused on the metaverse, according to a report by UK publication Citywire. The report says that Invesco is setting up a fund that will invest in metaverse-focused firms ranging in size from small-cap to large caps. The firms in the...
dailyhodl.com
FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried and Brett Harrison Respond to FDIC’s Allegations of ‘False Statements’
Top executives at crypto exchange giant FTX are responding to allegations of misleading statements from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried tells his 761,000 Twitter followers the crypto exchange platform is not FDIC-insured and that only the banks they work with are. On Thursday, the FDIC...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Nailed May 2021 Bitcoin Crash Says BTC Looks Bullish With Plenty of Wiggle Room Despite Pullback
The crypto strategist who accurately called Bitcoin’s 2021 collapse says BTC remains bullish despite correcting over 15% in about a week. The pseudonymous analyst known in the industry as Dave the Wave tells his 124,000 Twitter followers that Bitcoin may be mirroring its 2018 bottom where it printed an ascending triangle pattern to crawl out of the bear market.
dailyhodl.com
DeFi Altcoin Defies Crypto Downturn, Surges Over 202% in 24 Hours Days After Binance Listing
A low-cap decentralized finance (DeFi) altcoin has skyrocketed by more than 130% in the past 24 hours after being listed by top crypto exchange Binance. On Thursday, Binance rolled out support for Stargate Finance (STG), an Ethereum-based DeFi protocol that enables the transfer of virtual assets across different blockchains. The...
dailyhodl.com
XRP Network Abruptly Comes to Life As Number of Whale Transactions Surges to Three-Month High: Analytics Firm
Blockchain analytics firm Santiment says XRP whales printed a three-month high in network activity as the token continues to weather low prices. According to the firm, transactions exceeding $100,000 on the XRP ledger suddenly skyrocketed to levels not seen since May. “XRP is seeing notable whale activity, as well as...
dailyhodl.com
Top Stablecoin Tether (USDT) Slashes Commercial Paper Holdings, Increases Cash and Bank Deposit Reserves
In accordance with promises it made earlier this year, top stablecoin issuer Tether (USDT) has begun to slash its commercial paper holdings. In the second quarter of 2022, Tether reduced its commercial paper holdings from $20 billion to $8.5 billion, a decrease of more than 58%, according to a new report from the company.
dailyhodl.com
Macro Guru Raoul Pal Details ‘Very Bullish’ Outlook on Ethereum and Crypto Markets As Merge Approaches
Former Goldman Sachs executive Raoul Pal says he’s very bullish on Ethereum (ETH) and the crypto markets despite the uncertain price action unfolding in recent months. In a new interview with crypto analyst Scott Melker, Pal says that crypto hedge funds who took big losses during the recent market turmoil are underweight ETH as The Merge – Ethereum’s transition to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism – approaches.
dailyhodl.com
Popular Analyst Predicts Sharp Rallies for Bitcoin and Crypto Markets, Says Latest Pullback Flashing 2018 Bear Market Bottom Vibes
A widely followed crypto strategist says that the recent sell-off in the crypto markets is reminiscent of the 2018 bear market bottom. Michaël van de Poppe tells his 623,200 Twitter followers that he’s keeping a close eye on the TOTAL chart, which tracks the overall market cap of all crypto assets.
dailyhodl.com
Traders Are Sleeping on BlackRock’s Crypto Move, Says Hedge Fund CEO Anthony Scaramucci – Here’s What He Means
Skybridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci says that inadequate attention is being paid to the foray into crypto by the world’s largest asset manager, BlackRock. Scaramucci says in a CNBC interview that the move by the Larry Fink-led asset management behemoth to launch a spot Bitcoin (BTC) private trust is an indication of institutional demand for crypto assets.
dailyhodl.com
BitMEX Founder Arthur Hayes Says ‘Ugly’ Ethereum (ETH) Price Action Should Be Ignored – Here’s Why
Prominent crypto capitalist Arthur Hayes says Ethereum’s ugly price action as of late might be a prime opportunity for ETH bulls. The founder of crypto derivatives exchange BitMEX tells his 288,700 Twitter followers that Ethereum’s 22% decline in one week from a high of $2,030 should be considered as noise by long-term investors.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin ATM Company Targeted by Hackers Exploiting Zero-Day Bug: Report
Bad actors have reportedly compromised the servers of a Bitcoin (BTC) ATM manufacturer, enabling them to redirect crypto assets to their own wallets. According to a new report by BleepingComputer, crypto ATMs owned by General Bytes have been exploited by hackers who remotely created an admin user account for the company’s Crypto Application Server (CAS).
dailyhodl.com
Hedge Fund Manager Details What He Thinks Will Bring In ‘Gazillions’ of New Crypto Users
Morgan Creek Digital founder Mark Yusko says that new mobile crypto wallets will spark the next big wave of digital asset adoption. In a new discussion with Scott Melker, Yusko says that he likes to use hardware wallets, but thinks crypto custody should be more simple for the masses. “[They’ll]...
Comments / 0