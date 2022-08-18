ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Trader Who Predicted Bitcoin Collapse This Year Issues New BTC Warning

The crypto trader and analyst who accurately predicted that Bitcoin (BTC) would crash below $23,000 months prior is issuing a fresh warning on the flagship digital asset. Pseudonymous crypto strategist Capo tells his 480,200 Twitter followers that it’s “just a matter of time” before Bitcoin falls to new lows.
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 13 days

People who receive Supplemental Security Income will soon have the first of two payments sent to them, which will equal a combined total of $1,652 for most recipients. Those eligible will receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1, while the second payment worth the same amount will be on Sept. 30, according to the Social Security Administration. Eligible couples will receive two payments of $1,261 in September, while essential persons, people who live with a person receiving Supplemental Security Income and provide necessary care, will receive two payments of $421 on the same days.
Daily Mail

Chinese leader Xi Jinping 'called Biden to plead for him to stop Pelosi from visiting Taiwan' - but president replied that he was powerless to prevent trip

Chinese leader Xi Jinping pleaded with President Joe Biden to prevent Speaker Nancy Pelosi from making her controversial visit to Taiwan, according to a new report. Xi made the request when the two leaders spoke on a July 28 phone call, but Biden responded by informing him that Congress is a separate branch of government and not under his control, a senior White House official told the Washington Post.
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum (ETH) Could Get Hammered by Macro Conditions, According to Crypto Analyst – Here’s Why

A widely followed crypto analyst says that macro conditions could spell trouble for the leading smart contract platform Ethereum (ETH). In a new video update, DataDash host Nicholas Merten tells his 515,000 YouTube subscribers that macro factors could overshadow the hype surrounding Ethereum’s upcoming merge to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism.
dailyhodl.com

$1,610,000,000,000 Investment Manager Launches New Metaverse Fund: Report

Atlanta, Georgia-based investment-management giant Invesco is unveiling an equity fund focused on the metaverse, according to a report by UK publication Citywire. The report says that Invesco is setting up a fund that will invest in metaverse-focused firms ranging in size from small-cap to large caps. The firms in the...
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Who Nailed May 2021 Bitcoin Crash Says BTC Looks Bullish With Plenty of Wiggle Room Despite Pullback

The crypto strategist who accurately called Bitcoin’s 2021 collapse says BTC remains bullish despite correcting over 15% in about a week. The pseudonymous analyst known in the industry as Dave the Wave tells his 124,000 Twitter followers that Bitcoin may be mirroring its 2018 bottom where it printed an ascending triangle pattern to crawl out of the bear market.
dailyhodl.com

Macro Guru Raoul Pal Details ‘Very Bullish’ Outlook on Ethereum and Crypto Markets As Merge Approaches

Former Goldman Sachs executive Raoul Pal says he’s very bullish on Ethereum (ETH) and the crypto markets despite the uncertain price action unfolding in recent months. In a new interview with crypto analyst Scott Melker, Pal says that crypto hedge funds who took big losses during the recent market turmoil are underweight ETH as The Merge – Ethereum’s transition to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism – approaches.
dailyhodl.com

Traders Are Sleeping on BlackRock’s Crypto Move, Says Hedge Fund CEO Anthony Scaramucci – Here’s What He Means

Skybridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci says that inadequate attention is being paid to the foray into crypto by the world’s largest asset manager, BlackRock. Scaramucci says in a CNBC interview that the move by the Larry Fink-led asset management behemoth to launch a spot Bitcoin (BTC) private trust is an indication of institutional demand for crypto assets.
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin ATM Company Targeted by Hackers Exploiting Zero-Day Bug: Report

Bad actors have reportedly compromised the servers of a Bitcoin (BTC) ATM manufacturer, enabling them to redirect crypto assets to their own wallets. According to a new report by BleepingComputer, crypto ATMs owned by General Bytes have been exploited by hackers who remotely created an admin user account for the company’s Crypto Application Server (CAS).
