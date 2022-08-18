EASTON, Pa. – The Lafayette College field hockey program and head coach Jennifer Stone have named seniors Molly McAndrew and Simone Hefting as captains for the 2022 season. McAndrew is a fifth-year member of the team and a 2021 Second Team All-Patriot League selection. The Cherry Hill, N.J. native placed second on the team in points (22) with nine goals and four assists, most notably a pair of goals in the 4-1 victory against Villanova (8/29). The Economics major was selected to the 2021-22 Patriot League Fall Academic Honor Roll for her efforts in the classroom.

EASTON, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO