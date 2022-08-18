Read full article on original website
Related
goleopards.com
Late Goal Propels Hartford to Victory Over Lafayette
EASTON, Pa. – The Lafayette women's soccer team traveled to the University of Hartford on Sunday where the Hawks defeated the Leopards by a score of 1-0 at Al-Marzook Field at Alumni Stadium. For the second game in a row, neither the Leopards nor their opponent were able to...
goleopards.com
Field Hockey Names Captains for 2022 Season
EASTON, Pa. – The Lafayette College field hockey program and head coach Jennifer Stone have named seniors Molly McAndrew and Simone Hefting as captains for the 2022 season. McAndrew is a fifth-year member of the team and a 2021 Second Team All-Patriot League selection. The Cherry Hill, N.J. native placed second on the team in points (22) with nine goals and four assists, most notably a pair of goals in the 4-1 victory against Villanova (8/29). The Economics major was selected to the 2021-22 Patriot League Fall Academic Honor Roll for her efforts in the classroom.
Comments / 0