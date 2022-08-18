Read full article on original website
Local Sports: Monday, August 22
The Dresden Lions stopped Westview’s winning streak of 13 Saturday night by defeating the defending state champs, 28-13. The Chargers went up 7 to nothing but the Lions tied the game by half time. Dresden outscored Westview 3 to 1 in the second half in a game that took...
It is Tuesday at the Obion County Fair
The Obion County Fair got underway this morning in the Hunter Miller Livestock Barn with the Jr. Market Hog, Lamb and Steer Shows. The Midway carnival will open today at 5:00, with a one price admission and all rides for $12.00. At 7:00 tonight, the Junior Livestock Auction will be...
Suspect identified, sought in Mayfield lumber theft
A suspect has been identified and is being sought in connection with a Mayfield lumber theft. According to the Graves County Sheriff's Office, 42-year-old Jason A. Scott is accused of allegedly stealing $7,800 worth of lumber from a business in Graves County. Scott is also wanted on felony theft charges...
Man hospitalized in shooting incident near Gleason
A man is being treated in Nashville following a shooting incident Sunday near Gleason. Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Marty Plunk says deputies responded just outside the Gleason city limits and found 28-year-old Shane K. Westphal suffering from a gunshot wound. Westphal was flown to Skyline Medical in Nashville. According...
Mayfield candle manufacturer charged with OSHA violations after December tornado outbreak
Documents from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration indicate that Mayfield Consumer Products violated standards impacting the events at the Graves County candle factory the night of the December tornado outbreak. Investigation into safety practices at the manufacturer began in the immediate wake of the disaster, during which the MCP...
Details emerge on arrest of Madison Co. Judge Harvey, court date set
JACKSON, Tenn. — A court date has been set for a local judge. Madison County General Sessions Court Judge Hugh Harvey, Jr. has been arrested on two charges. The first being driving under the influence, and the second being possession of a handgun while under the influence. According to...
Obituaries, August 18, 2022
Phyllis Duckworth, 73, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray. She was born July 19, 1949, to Raymond Lee Freeze and Esther Lee Rodgers Freeze. In addition to her parents and her siblings, she was also preceded in death by her husband,...
Sheriff's office confirms name of victim killed in Wyatt, Missouri, house explosion
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, KY — Authorities have released the name of the man killed in a Monday morning propane gas explosion in Wyatt, Missouri. Mississippi County Sheriff’s Capt. Barry Morgan says 23-year-old Corey Coleman Sr. died because of his injuries Monday. Morgan says Coleman had burns on 100% of his body.
Man arrested after chase in Ballard County, Ky.
BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A LaCenter man accused of driving at a high-rate of speed and endangering others on a Kevil road was arrested Wednesday night, August 18. According to the Ballard County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy attempted to stop Joe Ed Scott around 8:45 p.m. after observing him allegedly driving at a high-rate of speed.
Greenfield Football Player Airlifted During Game
Greenfield football player Blake Rodehaver was airlifted to Vanderbilt Hospital during last night’s game against South Fulton after a “medical event” took place on the football field. In a Facebook post, the family said Rodehaver will continue to undergo tests and thanked all who prayed for their...
Search of Farmington home finds guns, drugs, cash
A Farmington man was arrested early Sunday morning on drug and gun charges in a multi-agency bust. The Graves County Sheriff's Office said deputies, Kentucky State Police and ATF agents served a search warrant at 4am on a home near the dead end of Burnett's Chapel Road. The resident, 46-year-old...
Lawsuit accuses McCracken County deputy of excessive use of force during arrest of pregnant woman
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A McCracken County Sheriff's Office deputy is at the center of a lawsuit involving two Black women claiming excessive use of force. Local 6 was set bodycam video of the incident, which happened on Feb. 1. The lawsuit filed by Elayshia Boey and Vanessa Jenkins...
Remembering 20 victims of August 2021 catastrophic flooding in Middle Tennessee
Sunday marks one year since catastrophic flood hit Middle Tennessee, with Waverly in Humphreys County getting the brunt of the disaster. 20 people lost their lives in the flooding that day.
Incidents at McCracken County schools being investigated
Two incidents at schools in McCracken County are under investigation by the McCracken County Sheriff's Office. On Wednesday morning a man described as behaving suspiciously tried to get in the main doors at Lone Oak Intermediate School. Staff recognized the man as a former student. The man allegedly claimed to be seeking employment and wanted to meet with former teachers. The school staff called 911 and the man left before police arrived.
Grand Rivers woman arrested on Livingston County drug charge
A Grand Rivers woman was arrested on a drug charge following a traffic stop. A Livingston County Sheriff's deputy stopped 38-year-old Elizabeth Holder of Grand Rivers on Cutoff Road near Smithland. During the stop, police reportedly uncovered 3.4 grams of methamphetamine. Holder was arrested and charged with possession of meth,...
Paducah man faces drug charges after traffic stop
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Paducah man faces several charges after a traffic stop turned into to a drug arrest. Scott D. Shirley, 33 of Paducah faces charges of no registration receipt, no registration plate, failure to maintain insurance, failure to produce insurance card, possession of drug paraphernalia, prescription of controlled substance not in proper container, possession of controlled substance 1st degree (Hydrocodone) and possession of marijuana.
Mugshots : Madison County : 08/18/22 – 08/19/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/18/22 and 7 a.m. on 08/19/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
Stewart County High School parents livid over delayed school threat announcement
Stewart County High School parents are voicing their frustration over the district's notification of a school threat. According to a district Facebook post, there was a threat against students at Stewart County High School.
Small changes make a big impact on local Special Education
Weakley County Schools’ Special Education Department is making improvements to support more teaching and less paperwork for special education teachers. With 19 years of work in special education, first year Supervisor Eva Essary recognized the need to simplify procedures and administrative tasks required for teachers in her department. The changes are also in response to surveyed feedback from school personnel.
