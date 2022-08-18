Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
vincennespbs.org
Knox County landmark needs some love
A local landmark may be in need of a little help. Indiana Landmarks released its annual list of the 10 most endangered landmarks in the state. Officials say these places face many problems including abandonment, neglect, or owners who don’t have the money for repairs. In Vincennes, the Knox...
freedom929.com
IN RICHLAND COUNTY TODAY
(OLNEY) The Richland County Highway Department will close the sections of four roads to all thru traffic today for crews to apply prime road oil. Once the prime oil cures overnight, a finished seal coat will be applied tomorrow and the roads will be reopened to the public. The following sections of county roads to be oiled today include :
visitvincennes.org
5 Hidden Jems in Knox County
Here are five hidden gems in Knox County worth taking the time to look for. This beautiful orchard features a unique trellis system offering apples, peaches, and nectarines. Watch the orchard staff press fresh apple cider on site. Enjoy their baked goods, including pies, cakes, and cookies. *Orchard tours are available.
MyWabashValley.com
Get your tickets for the Terre Haute Hot Air Balloon Festival
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (Good Day Live) – Terre Haute is getting ready to launch a brand new Hot Air Balloon Festival and now is the time to get your tickets! Organizers tell Good Day Live that if tickets sell out, they will not be available at the gate. Click here for tickets and event details.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wakoradio.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY STILL ON HIGH LIST
According to figures released over the weekend by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), there are now 42 counties across the state rated at the High Community Level for COVID-19 spread. Among them is Lawrence County along with Clark, Clay, Crawford, Edwards, Jasper, Richland, Wabash and Wayne Counties in southeastern Illinois. The CDC recommends that people in areas rated High wear masks indoors in public areas and also follow CDC recommendations for isolation and quarantine if a person has symptoms of COVID-19. State health officials continue to stress that vaccination is the key to ending the COVID pandemic. More than 69% of the total Illinois population is fully vaccinated and 38% of the total Lawrence County population is fully vaccinated.
14news.com
Wabash Co. home explosion marks Tri-State’s second in 2 weeks
ALLENDALE, Ill. (WFIE) - It’s been three days following the deadly explosion in Wabash County that has left one man dead and one woman hospitalized. Officials are still working to find out what the cause of the explosion was. Sheriff Derek Morgan says it could take some time after speaking with the Illinois State Fire Marshal Monday morning.
Ever want to feel small? Visit the giant rocking chair in this Illinois town
This small Illinois town is known for its oversized household objects. St. Louis has the Arch, and Casey has a giant rocking chair.
wakoradio.com
BOIL ORDER ISSUED
The Petrolia Water District has informed WAKO News that a Boil Order has been issued for all customers in the area from the old Greenhouse on State Street in Lawrenceville continuing west to the rest area on Archery Road on both sides of U.S. Highway 50 and including all customers south of Highway 50. The boil order is in effect till further notice.
RELATED PEOPLE
House destroyed, one person hospitalized from fire
One person was hospitalized and a home considered a total loss after a fire in Sullivan County on Monday. The fire happened in the 2700 block of E County Road 575 N.
wakoradio.com
WABASH COUNTY HOME EXPLOSION
Wabash County authorities say two people were seriously injured late Friday afternoon in a home explosion in a rural area north of Allendale. The Sheriffs Department reports the blast occurred around 5:30 p.m. CDT. Units of the Allendale Fire Department and other emergency rescue personnel were called out to the scene and found the residence fully involved with flames. The injured were lifeflighted to a Louisville Ky burn trauma center. The Illinois State Fire Marshall’s Office has been called in to assist in the investigation of a cause for the explosion.
WTHI
New family dining restaurant set to open in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - People in Vincennes will soon have a new place to grab some food. American Table Family Dining is moving into the old Quickies building on Willow Street. That's right next to Goodwill. The restaurant also has an outdoor patio and drive-thru. The restaurant will also offer...
wevv.com
Investigations into Wabash County house explosion continues
This explosion happened early Friday evening in Wabash County, just outside of Allendale, Illinois. The blast destroyed a home on North 2360 Boulevard and left an entire community looking for answers. However, many questions are still up in the air as the investigation continues. Wabash County Sheriff Derek Morgan says...
IN THIS ARTICLE
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Shelby County – Ignorance, Misrepresentations and Lies Continue
During the last Shelby County Board meeting which we first covered in this article, we sat in amazement as we listened to the comments from certain board members and one particular lie from a county employee who misrepresented the matter being discussed on a grand scale. With the current ambulance...
wakoradio.com
LAWRENCEVILLE HIT AND RUN
Lawrenceville Police are continuing to investigate a hit and run incident late last Friday afternoon at the intersection of Porter Avenue and James Street. Reports indicate that just before 6 p.m.CDT, a 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser owned by Christopher Dobson of Terre Haute, Indiana struck a 2014 Jeep Wagon being driven by Ali Winningham at the intersection and then left the accident scene. The vehicle was able to be identified via photos taken of the Dobson vehicle’s license plates by witnesses to the accident who followed the fleeing vehicle. The driver is unknown. There were no reported injuries and damage was minimal to the Winningham vehicle.
14news.com
Neighbors react to deadly Allendale home explosion
ALLENDALE, Ill. (WFIE) - A tragic scene at a home in Wabash County after an explosion occurred Friday night, resulting in two people getting flown to a burn center in Louisville. Wabash County Sheriff Derek Morgan identified the two occupants as Kevin and Sue Murphy. He said Kevin has died,...
3 dead, 2 hospitalized after single-vehicle crash in Riley
UPDATE from the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, 8/22/22:. The names of the victims in Sunday’s fatal crash on St Rd 46 are being released and are as follows- 19 year old Caleb VanHooser of Liberty Township OH.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WISH-TV
Officials identify Indiana State students killed in crash
RILEY, Ind. (WISH) — The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office on Monday released the names of the five Indiana State University students who were involved in a fatal crash Sunday on State Road 46. Just after 1:30 a.m., the vehicle left the road, hit a tree, and caught on...
WAND TV
Four injured, 3 critically in Charleston DUI accident
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - Four people were injured, including three critically, in an accident in Charleston. The two vehicle crash happened Saturday night around 10:00 at Route 130 and 1200 North. Details of how the crash happened have not been released, but one driver, William M. Clough was charged with...
wakoradio.com
LAWRENCEVILLE CITY COUNCIL
The Lawrenceville City Council met in special session Friday afternoon at the City Hall council chambers. They immediately went into executive session to discuss legal matters with City Attorney Mike Neal and Police Chief Jim White. After one half hour, they emerged and took action regarding the downtown buildings collapse on State Street. The council voted to initiate an enforcement action by the city via Illinois Municipal Code for the demolition of dangerous buildings located at 1107 and 1109 State Street. A notice will be issued to the property owners to initiate cleanup of the locations within 15 days. If satisfactory progress toward remediation of the areas is not made in that period of time, then the city will then seek a court order requiring the demolition of those properties.
southernillinoisnow.com
Patoka man dies in side-by-side crash
A 20-year-old Patoka man has died as a result of a side-by-side crash late Sunday night. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say Hunter Jolliff was driving the side-by-side when he apparently missed a curve in the 400 block of Gerrish Road south of Patoka, went through the roadside ditch where the side-by-side overturned, and then traveled out of the ditch and came to rest 40 feet out of the creek.
Comments / 0