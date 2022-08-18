According to figures released over the weekend by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), there are now 42 counties across the state rated at the High Community Level for COVID-19 spread. Among them is Lawrence County along with Clark, Clay, Crawford, Edwards, Jasper, Richland, Wabash and Wayne Counties in southeastern Illinois. The CDC recommends that people in areas rated High wear masks indoors in public areas and also follow CDC recommendations for isolation and quarantine if a person has symptoms of COVID-19. State health officials continue to stress that vaccination is the key to ending the COVID pandemic. More than 69% of the total Illinois population is fully vaccinated and 38% of the total Lawrence County population is fully vaccinated.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, IL ・ 14 HOURS AGO