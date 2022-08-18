One of the two people injured in the explosion of a rural Wabash County residence north of Allendale late Friday afternoon has died. The Wabash County Sheriffs Department reports that 66 year old Kevin Murphy passed away at a Louisville Kentucky burn trauma center after being lifeflighted there following the blast. His wife, Sue, was also injured in the explosion and was also lifeflighted to that same burn trauma center and is listed in stable condition. Both the Murphys were inside the home when it exploded just before 6 p.m. CDT. Investigators from the Illinois State Fire Marshalls Office arrived on the scene this past weekend and have begun their investigation as to the cause of the explosion.

WABASH COUNTY, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO