LAWRENCEVILLE CITY COUNCIL
The Lawrenceville City Council met in special session Friday afternoon at the City Hall council chambers. They immediately went into executive session to discuss legal matters with City Attorney Mike Neal and Police Chief Jim White. After one half hour, they emerged and took action regarding the downtown buildings collapse on State Street. The council voted to initiate an enforcement action by the city via Illinois Municipal Code for the demolition of dangerous buildings located at 1107 and 1109 State Street. A notice will be issued to the property owners to initiate cleanup of the locations within 15 days. If satisfactory progress toward remediation of the areas is not made in that period of time, then the city will then seek a court order requiring the demolition of those properties.
LAWRENCE COUNTY STILL ON HIGH LIST
According to figures released over the weekend by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), there are now 42 counties across the state rated at the High Community Level for COVID-19 spread. Among them is Lawrence County along with Clark, Clay, Crawford, Edwards, Jasper, Richland, Wabash and Wayne Counties in southeastern Illinois. The CDC recommends that people in areas rated High wear masks indoors in public areas and also follow CDC recommendations for isolation and quarantine if a person has symptoms of COVID-19. State health officials continue to stress that vaccination is the key to ending the COVID pandemic. More than 69% of the total Illinois population is fully vaccinated and 38% of the total Lawrence County population is fully vaccinated.
BOIL ORDER ISSUED
The Petrolia Water District has informed WAKO News that a Boil Order has been issued for all customers in the area from the old Greenhouse on State Street in Lawrenceville continuing west to the rest area on Archery Road on both sides of U.S. Highway 50 and including all customers south of Highway 50. The boil order is in effect till further notice.
MARATHON REFINERY FIRE
Information has been released by Marathon-Ashland Petroleum officials regarding an incident of fire Friday evening at it’s Robinson production refinery. According to the report, at around 8:10 p.m. Friday, a small fire broke out at the facility. The company emergency response teams responded quickly and contained the blaze. There were no reported injuries. As a precautionary measure, air quality monitoring and testing was done with no elevated chemical readings outside the refinery area. Once all employees and contracted workers were accounted for, the all-clear was given about 1 1/2 hours later at around 9:40 p.m.
KNOX COUNTY JURY TRIAL
Reports out of Knox County Indiana indicate that a man suspected in a 14 year old sexual assault and home invasion case near Vincennes University (VU) was found guilty by a Superior Court One jury. 34 year old Gustav Ryburn was arrested in Florida in connection with the 2008 case of sexual assault and battery of the then 21 year old female VU student. The jury took less than one hour to find Ryburn guilty of Sexual Deviate Conduct and Burglary. He remains incarcerated in the Knox County Jail until sentencing at a later date.
Alan J. Clettenberg
Alan J. Clettenberg, age 76 of rural Bridgeport, passed away Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes, IN. He was born July 19, 1946 in Blue Island, IL to Walter James Clettenberg and Dorothy (Petty) Clettenberg Vogt. On July 19, 2001, Alan married his wife, Debbie (Hughes)...
LAWRENCEVILLE HIT AND RUN
Lawrenceville Police are continuing to investigate a hit and run incident late last Friday afternoon at the intersection of Porter Avenue and James Street. Reports indicate that just before 6 p.m.CDT, a 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser owned by Christopher Dobson of Terre Haute, Indiana struck a 2014 Jeep Wagon being driven by Ali Winningham at the intersection and then left the accident scene. The vehicle was able to be identified via photos taken of the Dobson vehicle’s license plates by witnesses to the accident who followed the fleeing vehicle. The driver is unknown. There were no reported injuries and damage was minimal to the Winningham vehicle.
LOCAL ARRESTS
Lawrenceville Police Saturday arrested 25 year old Jacob Wright of Derim Springs, Louisiana on charges of Domestic Battery and Criminal Damage to Property. He was booked into the Lawrence County Jail and later released on $5000 bond. Bridgeport Police Sunday arrested 21 year old Justin Ferguson of Bridgeport on multiple charges of Aggravated Assault, Driving While License Revoked, Obstruction of Justice and Failure to Appear in Court. He was being held on $5000 bond in the Lawrence County Jail. The Lawrence County Sheriffs Department Sunday picked up a wanted Lawrence County woman. 59 year old Stacy Guite of Lawrenceville was wanted on a warrant from Clark County, Illinois. She was taken to the Lawrence County Jail and was being held there without bond on the warrant.
HOME EXPLOSION DEATH
One of the two people injured in the explosion of a rural Wabash County residence north of Allendale late Friday afternoon has died. The Wabash County Sheriffs Department reports that 66 year old Kevin Murphy passed away at a Louisville Kentucky burn trauma center after being lifeflighted there following the blast. His wife, Sue, was also injured in the explosion and was also lifeflighted to that same burn trauma center and is listed in stable condition. Both the Murphys were inside the home when it exploded just before 6 p.m. CDT. Investigators from the Illinois State Fire Marshalls Office arrived on the scene this past weekend and have begun their investigation as to the cause of the explosion.
WABASH COUNTY HOME EXPLOSION
Wabash County authorities say two people were seriously injured late Friday afternoon in a home explosion in a rural area north of Allendale. The Sheriffs Department reports the blast occurred around 5:30 p.m. CDT. Units of the Allendale Fire Department and other emergency rescue personnel were called out to the scene and found the residence fully involved with flames. The injured were lifeflighted to a Louisville Ky burn trauma center. The Illinois State Fire Marshall’s Office has been called in to assist in the investigation of a cause for the explosion.
