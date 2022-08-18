Read full article on original website
CBS 58
49th Mexican Fiesta returns to Milwaukee this weekend
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Hispanic Scholarship Foundation is inviting everyone to celebrate the 49th anniversary of Mexican Fiesta with three days of food, fun and Mariachi. Mexian Fiesta board member, Tammy Olivas, joined CBS 58 on Monday, Aug. 22 to talk about this year's event.
WISN
Milwaukee Milkmen celebrate Lecheros de Milwaukee Day
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Milkmen celebrate Lecheros de Milwaukee Day with special team gear. The vibrant team hats and hoodies represent Latino and Hispanic culture.
WISN
Bronze Fonz the iconic Milwaukee statue, turns 14
MILWAUKEE — Fourteen years ago, on Aug. 19, 2008, along Riverwalk in Milwaukee's downtown the Bronze Fonz was unveiled. The statue represents Henry Winkler who interpreted Arthur Herbert Fonzarelli, better known as "Fonzie" or "The Fonz." This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the...
CBS 58
"Hop Summer Nights" returns August 28
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Tomorrow, on Aug. 22, "Hop Summer Nights" will return to the street car in Milwaukee. Potawatomi Hotel and Casino invites streetcar riders to cool down with free "hop-sicles" from Pete's Pops -- as well as jazz music. "Hop Summer Nights" runs from 4 p.m. until 6...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Quanita Jackson, killed near Moody Park, honored with basketball games
MILWAUKEE - Quanita "Tay" Jackson, fatally shot near Moody Park in August 2019, was honored during a special "Tay Day" celebrity basketball game Saturday, Aug. 20. Three years later, no arrests have been made in connection with Jackson's murder. The event was scheduled from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at...
WISN
Milwaukee baseball coach named national Little League coach of the year
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee youth baseball coach Antonio Colon is being honored as national Little League coach of the year Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Colon, who coaches two teams in Milwaukee's Lake Park Little League, told WISN-12 News, "You grow up playing...
kenosha.com
Returning to her roots: Kenosha’s Adriana Mendez happy to be home at TMJ4
Truttschel has been in the news business for 26 years, including the last five-plus at the Kenosha News. He's now the Communications Director for the Southeast Wisconsin American Heart Association in Milwaukee, but looks forward to continuing his passion for writing and storytelling. The journey into television journalism has taken...
CBS 58
Former Archbishop of Milwaukee Rembert Weakland passes away at age 95
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Former Archbishop of Milwaukee Rembert G. Weakland has passed away at age 95. Weakland served as the ninth Archbishop of Milwaukee from 1977 until his retirement in 2002. He died overnight at Clement Manor in Greenfield where he lived, according to a news release. Weakland was...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
City of Milwaukee announces Paint the Pavement campaign
City of Milwaukee announces Paint the Pavement campaign. Milwaukee residents get the opportunity to paint their streets and pavement. THE 8TH CONSECUTIVE DAY. TONIGHT MILWAUKEE STREETS GETTING AN INFUSION OF COLOR THE CITY’S PAINT THE PAVEMENT CAMPAIGN NOW IN EFFECT PEOPLE ARE INVITED TO PAINT CERTAIN STREETS CROSSWALKS SIDEWALKS INTERSECTIONS AND CURBS WITH ARTISTIC DESIGNS. YOU DO NEED TO FILL OUT AN APPLICATION WITH THE DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS AT LEAST 30 DAYS AHEAD OF THE WORK. WE HAVE THE LIST OF RULES A.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 'Heal The Hood' block party, school resource fair
MILWAUKEE - A "Heal The Hood" block party and back-to-school resource fair was held in Milwaukee Saturday, Aug. 20. The event was organized by Heal The Hood MKE and the African American Roundtable. It took place at Clovernook Playfield near 76th and Mill from noon to 5 p.m. The event...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Earn and Learn Puts Teens and Young Adults on the Path To a Career
Seventeen-year old Zaquwan Dorsey wasn’t thinking about landscaping or working with young children when his mother encouraged him to apply to the Earn and Learn program last spring. The EARN & LEARN Summer Youth Employment Program started in 2007 and is designed to provide meaningful work experiences and career...
wpr.org
23-year-old man buys Wisconsin golf course, hopes to attract younger generation to golf
It was mostly a joke in college. What if Tyler Luedtke, now 23, bought the Sir Lanserlot Golf Course in Plymouth? He's from the area and played that course as a kid. And about a year and a half ago while he was at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, he floated the idea to a friend.
CBS 58
For a place of rest, Milwaukee's Forest Home Cemetery is really happening with all its tours
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Learn about Milwaukee's history through various tours at Forest Home Cemetery. Forest Home Cemetery is so much more than a place of interment. It's a popular spot to take various guided and self-guided walking tours, especially while the weather is still nice. This location is considered...
CBS 58
Hundreds of bikers begin their 235-mile pedal across the state
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- More than 700 bicyclists are enjoying Wisconsin's bike trails. The group started their 235-mile weekend journey from Riverside Park in La Crosse to the Milwaukee River. It's not just Wisconsinites pedaling across the state. People from 25 different states are on the trip, along with one...
CBS 58
UWM installs Narcan boxes across campus
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee announced it has made available naloxone nasal spray Narcan in boxes installed across its campuses. The easy-to-use and safe medication can temporarily reverse the potentially life-threatening effects of an opioid overdose. According to a news release, the boxes were installed over the...
milwaukeemag.com
10 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Aug. 19-21
Eat great local food, see some animals and listen to music at Milwaukee a la Carte at the Milwaukee County Zoo. Some of the artists performing include Bella Cain, the Plain White Ts and Spin Doctors. There will also be kids activities and the usual zoo favorites like the train, goat yard and more. Tickets are available online or in-person day-of.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Holy Redeemer health clinic opens inside church walls
MILWAUKEE - A state-of-the-art health clinic opened Saturday, Aug. 20 inside Holy Redeemer Church near 35th and Hampton. The clinic was opened by Milwaukee Bishop Sedgwick Daniels, pastor of Holy Redeemer, and his church. It will be operated within the church walls – providing "much-needed health services to the community."
Tim Michels meets with Milwaukee mom who lost daughter in gun violence
Tim Michels, the Republican nominee for Wisconsin government with a mother Friday whose daughter was killed by gun violence.
CBS 58
Kenosha County GOP raffling off AR-15
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A fundraising raffle in Kenosha County is getting a lot of attention. The Kenosha County GOP is raffling off an AR-15 rifle. Tickets are $10 apiece or 3 for $20, and they're selling very quickly. The Kenosha County GOP has raffled off an AR-15 for...
CBS 58
Rain check after this weekend's soaking rain
Southeast Wisconsin finally got a soaking rain over the weekend with thunderstorms rolling in Friday evening through Saturday night. A few areas picked up some very high rain totals but all of southeast Wisconsin got decent rain. Some totals came in over 2" but everyone got at least a half inch.
